CCP oligarchy should learn from Li Hongzhang｜Li Ping

A grand gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone was held two days ago(October 14). In terms of what the media were concerned about, the content of the speech delivered by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, was outshone by the oration punctuated by his pauses and coughs. His six requests concerning the Shenzhen Demonstration Pilot Zone are grand but empty, and incongruous with the world he knows which is undergoing an upheaval that comes once in a hundred years. He is less sober than Li Hongzhang, a late Qing important minister, when the latter was tackling the crisis then.

Xi’s first request is to gather people of outstanding ability and get them designated. Is he convinced that with the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) being besieged by the world, ushering in talents with knowhow and leadership of sci-tech strategy and quality innovative teams can be likened to importing cabbage? If he wants Shenzhen to be a pilot zone that is restricted to authorities granted on a list and required to abide by the constitution and laws on top of fundamental principles of administrative regulations, it is easy to foresee how it will end up when we look at how the high autonomy of Hong Kong was turned to granted autonomy. He reiterated opening to the outside world, but laid emphasis on building a community with shared future for mankind. The more One Belt One Road is mentioned, the more America and Europe are alert to it. How can the West continue to open their markets to China? If the municipal party committee secretary of Shenzhen could govern the city pursuant to the laws, resolve the problems of employment, education, health care, social insurance, housing, retirement, the elderly, food security, ecological environment and public security, as requested by Xi, the party secretary would be promoted to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, would he not? He said the city is an important growth engine of the Greater Bay Area. Now that Hong Kong, the engine that moves Shenzhen, has been switched off, how is the latter going to be started?

After all, the CCP oligarchy aims at touting the established reputation of reform and opening of Shenzhen so that America and Europe, which are gradually getting further apart from China, would turn back. The so-called demonstration pilot zone is nothing more than empty oratory. Take these as examples: the establishment of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in 2010, the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013 and the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei in 2017. Which one was not praised to the skies? Which one was not said to be established as a financial center? Which one did not seem to replace Hong Kong? How did all end up? While Hong Kong, which was supposed to remain unchanged for 50 years, has changed, the promotion slogan “centennial plan, century boutique” for the Pudong New Area and “millennium plan, national business” for the Xiong’an New Area just brought about brief commotions in stock market. Have they ever contributed to any breakthrough in the economic system, let alone reform of the political system?

Combativeness leads to self-destruction

The CCP lavishes praise on Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thoughts, claiming it is 300 years ahead of international relations theories of the West and Xi having brought up the “important inference” as early as June 2018 that “the world is in an upheaval that comes once in a hundred years”. No one has a clue about when the 300 years and 100 years started. But the volatile political situation of this year, named Gengzi in Chinese culture which is the 37th year of the 60 year cycle, reminds people every so often of what happened in China in the three previous Gengzi years – the Opium War in 1840, the war against the Eight-Power Allied Forces in 1900 and the Great Famine in 1960. The reimbursement claims from a large number of countries after the ravage of Wuhan pneumonia is especially likened to the war against the Eight-Power Allied Forces in 1900.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned, the CCP oligarchy is being carried away by its own greatness, brightness and integrity, intoxicated with the outcome of the fight deployed and commanded by Xi against the pandemic. It is also complacent about the glorious history of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, thereupon tasking Shenzhen with being the growth engine of the Greater Bay Area as well as commissioning the place to establish the community with shared future for mankind and itself as an exemplary city. All of this has made Li Hongzhang’s letter to the emperor written before his last breath a hot post on the internet: “Your servants found out that in recent decades, we have been obliged to suffer losses in every combat. The exigent incident of last year occurred especially suddenly, which incurred enormous damages, tribulations and horrors everywhere. Now that the peace negotiation has been accomplished, I do hope the imperial government perseveres at the definite view of making up with foreign countries and driving domestic prosperity and strength for a possible favorable turn. Take a bedridden person as an example. Even if he is healed, he might not be as healthy as before. If he is combative, he will definitely bring about his own destruction.”

Click here for Chinese version

