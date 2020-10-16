Carrie lam looks for Panadol in Shenzhen for new generation of Hongkongers｜Andy Ho

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has put off her Policy Address for a month or so to allow herself more time to work out an economic recovery package with Beijing. She is bullish that the initiatives in the works could restore public confidence in the Special Administrative Region. She is grossly mistaken.

Last Monday, Lam announced the abrupt decision just two days before she was due to deliver her fourth policy speech at the Legislative Council. Even her de facto cabinet members in the Executive Council have admitted that they were caught by surprise.

There were plenty of red faces at Tamar. Officials were asked, for example, how they would dispose of the printed copies of the address. The Chief Executive Office ordered a total of 76,000 copies at a cost of $1.7 million for Lam’s inaugural Policy Address in 2017. The CEO, Government Logistics Department and the Information Services Department all refused to be drawn on the matter. The only non-reply they could muster was: “We do not comment on the details of the preparatory work for the Policy Address. Neither do we have the sub-head figures for the relevant costs.”

Optics aside, the development has indeed revealed some unpleasant truths about the Lam Administration. The Chief Executive has conceded that had already been written into her speech so far would not meet public expectation.

She has thus submitted in confidence a wish list to the Central Chinese Government, seeking its endorsement for measures that are supposedly vital to reboot Hong Kong’s declining economy. It covers, inter alia, a travel bubble between Hong Kong and its neighbors in Southern China, additional access for Hong Kong’s financial sector into the protected mainland markets, and further integration with the Greater Bay Area.

Lam has had an entire year to ponder what favors to ask from Beijing. On such a vital issue, it is highly unlikely that she had sent out her SOS just weeks before the red letter day. It would have been a major dereliction of duty, if her team had indeed managed to come up with a proposal to their political overlords only as an afterthought, when the text of the Policy Address was almost ready to go to press.

Yet, Beijing has given Lam the green light only at the eleventh hour for her to go the Chinese capital to talk with various ministries and commissions. This could have been done at least a month earlier to save Lam of the embarrassment of delaying her most important address of the year.

“It is exactly because it is a very important event that I hope very much to be able to use the 2020 Policy Address to instill more confidence among Hong Kong people, because Hong Kong has gone through a very, very difficult year with the social unrest, the COVID-19 epidemic, and also some international sanctions,” Lam explained.

This is, of course, not the first time for a Hong Kong leader to resort to economic initiatives with Beijing’s blessing to lead the territory out of a social crisis.

Under the watch of the first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, the local economy hit rock bottom in 2003 due to the SARS epidemic. The Chinese authorities put together an individual travel scheme to allow residents of selected mainland cities to visit Hong Kong. That resulted in an unprecedented influx of mainland tourists who helped reboot local tourism and thus the economy in general.

Lam apparently wants to repeat the formula. That is doomed to fail.

The issues at hand are much deeper than economic. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has never been so isolated in the global arena. The city has lost its distinct identity as an independent customs entity. The U.S. has even imposed sanctions on officials, including the Chief Executive, for infringing Hong Kong’s civil liberties that are meant to be enshrined in the promise of a high degree of autonomy. Not just local but also international confidence about the future of the city is sapping.

The growing social discontent, which first erupted in the umbrella revolution in 2014, is primarily not economic in nature. It has stemmed from the prolonged suppression of local aspirations for greater democracy. Over 10,000 residents, mostly youngsters, have already been arrested for anti-government offences since the mass protests against the extradition bill last summer. The sheer number is a reflection of how deep-seated the call for democracy has been.

The Education Bureau has yet to announce the student enrolment statistics for the current school year. However, now that face-to-face teaching has resumed, many students have already found their classmates left for greener pastures. A new wave of exodus is afoot.

What Lam should really ask is for the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to lift its restrictions made on August 31, 2014, regarding the nomination and selection method of the Chief Executive. The first meaningful step to lead Hong Kong out of its calamity is the restart of a public dialogue on political reform. Further integration with the Greater Bay Area is at best a political Panadol. It can never serve as a panacea for a new generation of enlightened Hongkongers.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

