Shenzhen’s future｜Lui Yue

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, a city deemed the symbol of China’s reform and opening up. To mark the occasion, Li Youwei, who was appointed mayor of Shenzhen when Deng Xiaoping visited southern China in 1992 and who later headed the Shenzhen party committee for five years, penned an article. He quoted scholar Sun Liping’s words, “ambushed from all sides, besieged in all directions” and elucidated the international situation today. In the article, he also posed the question “where is the way ahead” more than 10 times. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a tradition of marking the anniversary of an important event every 10 years. Xi of course had to attend the ceremony marking Shenzhen’s 40th birthday. Besides, Donald Trump is deep in the U.S. presidential election battle. Xi surely wants to take the opportunity to overcome the difficulties the country is facing.

Xi has mixed feelings about Shenzhen. Forty years ago, his father Xi Zhongxun, who had then made a comeback in politics following the Cultural Revolution and become first secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, proposed to the central government the establishment of the country’s first special economic zone. After the June 4 crackdown in 1989, Xi Zhongxun was expelled from Beijing by Deng and so he moved to Shenzhen. When Xi Jinping took the throne of general secretary in December 2012, he left Beijing for the first time for an inspection tour. He chose Shenzhen as the destination and delivered a speech, which was widely circulated among government officials of different ranks in January 2013. When criticizing the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Xi said “not a single man” was able to rescue the Soviet Communist Party. That was the most striking remark of his speech. At the time, Professor Roderick McFarquhar of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University came to the conclusion that chances of the CCP carrying out internal reforms were slim and that it might take some big, unexpected events to trigger reforms in China. The anti-government protest movement in Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic are both big, unexpected things, and yet they have not pushed the CCP to implement reforms. On the contrary, Xi’s regime has become more authoritarian and tougher amid internal and external pressure, and it is even ready to fight a life-or-death battle with the West led by the U.S..

In October 2018, Xi visited Guangdong for the second time. One major objective of his trip was his presiding over the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Zhuhai. He also set foot in Shenzhen. During the trip, he visited the Shenzhen Reform and Opening-up Exhibition Hall and saw an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the Guangdong reform and opening up. At that time, the effects of the Sino-U.S. trade war already emerged and Guangdong was hit especially hard. Yet when in Shenzhen the other day, Xi claimed that “China will never drag its feet on reform and opening-up! China is certain to show the world impressive new achievements in the next 40 years”. This is almost a laughing stock.

On Monday, the General Office of the Central Committee of the CCP and the Office of the State Council jointly unveiled a plan on implementing pilot reforms in Shenzhen to build the city into a demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the next five years. The main objective of the plan is to strengthen Shenzhen’s role as the main force driving the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. That was originally the role assigned to Hong Kong in the Greater Bay Area, but now the city has no more role to play.

With “Xi Jinping’s thought”, there is no rule of law

It is said that the privileges Xi has privately granted to Shenzhen far exceed what is stated in the said plan. They include a special land policy whereby Shenzhen would enjoy the power to allocate lands just like the State Council. The city would be allowed to change land use. Property development can take place anywhere and commercial properties can be sold. No farmlands would be required to be retained. Second, Shenzhen can change its labor law, thus attracting overseas oligarchs who have concerns about China’s labor law. Besides, the city’s education and medical sectors can recruit people without being bound by administrative restrictions. Third, Shenzhen can launch its international version of Chinese Depositary Receipt, with the Wall Street of the U.S. being the target. Digital currency would be aligned with the U.S. Federal Reserve. Moreover, Shenzhen would be the first city to allow renminbi-U.S. dollar exchange. Fourth, the city can establish itself as a national technology hub. The Silicon Valley would be its benchmark, and it can be a fusion of the Wall Street and the Silicon Valley. Fifth, Shenzhen can be a pilot city handling data assets. This is something America does not have. Assets that cannot be evaluated or estimated can be tested in Shenzhen, and Douyin can operate there. Sixth, the salaries of senior executives of China’s state-owned enterprises would not be capped. Seventh, Shenzhen’s public utilities would be on a par with Hong Kong. It would be a pilot city where controlled information flow would be allowed. A personal bankruptcy system would be established, bringing the city on a par with Hong Kong. Eighth, the personnel appointment system of the Shenzhen authorities would be the same as China’s municipalities. The city has the freedom to import so-called high-grade, high-precision and high-technology talents. Huawei, Tencent and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) can recruit people from all over the world. A given number of low-skilled domestic helpers from the Philippines can be imported.

If Shenzhen is given autonomy to such a large extent, so much so that it is on a par with Hong Kong, why would the CCP destroy Hong Kong? All that only suggests that Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” formula today is driven by Xi’s thoughts. The CCP’s eagerness to turn Shenzhen into a money-making machine comparable to Hong Kong is actually the party’s response to America’s financial sanctions, which will soon take effect. SMIC and Huawei are among those subject to the sanctions.

It is stated in the plan that the primary element of Shenzhen’s reforms is “Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era”. In other words, the idea of establishing Shenzhen as a model city in the future that overtakes Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco is just a “Chinese dream” that fools the world. With Xi’s thoughts, there is no rule of law. The more privileges he offers to Shenzhen, the more corrupt the city will become.

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play