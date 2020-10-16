Editorial: The US-China-Taiwan power struggle behind arms sales upgrade | Apple Daily Taiwan

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, the conflict between the U.S. and China shows no signs of easing, and tension in the Taiwan Strait remains high. At this juncture, the U.S. government once again proposed a wave of arms sales to Taiwan to Congress for approval. Compared with the past, the biggest highlight of these arms sales is that they provide Taiwan with offensive long-range air-to-ground missiles that can not only carry out counterattacks, but also enhance Taiwan’s military ability from passive defense to active intimidation. These weapons sales also reflect the recent internal discussions within Taiwan on improving national defense, as well as the political implications of the continuous rise in Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Lately, China has frequently intimidated Taiwan by means of aircraft carrier interference and live-fire military exercises. In terms of traditional national security, there are two common meanings in displaying military strength. One is a passive military act in response to a threat to one’s own national security, and therefore a show of muscle to deter enemy aggression. The other is politically motivated, regarding military force as an instrument to pursue political ends, much like thugs taking unfair advantages through bullying.

Obviously, China’s recent increased military pressure on Taiwan is a proactive gesture, following the hooligan style of the latter. At the same time, Taiwan’s strive for a wider range of arms sales to enhance its armaments is a demonstration of determination to defend national security, belonging to the former category.

On the subject of stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan has long given up on threatening China’s military security, hence, its national defense has always adopted passive defense as the basic policy rather than actively preparing for invasion or attack. In that case, China’s military operations in the Taiwan Strait are naturally not to prevent Taiwan from attacking China, but rather a declaration of political connotations. Under the framework of the U.S.-China-Taiwan relationship, China’s political messages are for the U.S. to deter its involvement in cross-strait issues, and for Taiwan to accept one country, two systems.

However, careful observation shows that these two political issues have always existed in the cross-strait atmosphere. In other words, the U.S. has never been absent from cross-strait discussions, nor has Taiwan ever accepted one country, two systems. The cross-strait relations between the U.S., China and Taiwan have essentially remained unchanged, but China has inexplicably stepped up its threat of force against Taiwan at this time.

China’s military intimidation against Taiwan has its ulterior motives and is based on its growing lack of confidence in its ability to persuade Taiwan to accept one country, two systems, and its increasing uncertainty is hindering the normalization of relations between Taiwan and the U.S. As such, China can only bully ostentatiously in an attempt to achieve its political goals through the use of hegemony and brute force. Under these circumstances, the warming of Taiwan-U.S. relations naturally extends to the scope and level of arms sales to Taiwan.

The expansion of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, on the one hand, can send the message that the U.S. will not be absent from the Taiwan Strait, and on the other hand, can assist Taiwan in shifting its national defense level from passive resistance to active intimidation. Therefore, these weaponry sales, different from the previous principle of self-defense, are upgraded to weapon systems including long-range missiles equipped with active attack capability, raising the defense strength to another level. It is not surprising that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council are livid, stressing yesterday that they are firmly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

In terms of Taiwan’s strategy of strengthening national defense and security, upgrading its military defense can make Taiwan more proactive and threatening to deter opponents from attempting to conquer with brute force. In addition, the country’s role in regional security should also be enhanced. With greater international participation, Taiwan can be more recognized around the world, which will naturally increase the diplomatic cost of China’s invasion of Taiwan.

As Taiwan-U.S. relations heat up, it should not only be manifested in an increase in arms sales and purchases, but the U.S. should also be advised to assist Taiwan in returning to the international community. Once Taiwan can build its contribution to freedom and democracy in the world, in turn, the world’s need for Taiwan will increase. The international community will naturally form a common interest against China’s intimidation of Taiwan by force.

Lastly, in addition to the boost from the U.S. and the international community, Taiwan should also self-help by demonstrating its determination to defend itself. The government should strive to build unity and confidence in democracy and human rights at home. The strengthening of military defense must be coupled with the strengthening of vigilance in society. There can be multiple debates domestically on public policies, but in the face of external threats to Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and human rights, political differences should be put aside. After all, democracy, freedom and human rights are the common assets of all of Taiwan, therefore all people in the country should work together to protect them.

