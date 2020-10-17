Editorial: China has to put its people before itself to avoid decoupling｜Apple Daily HK

by Fong Yuen

While Xi Jinping traveled down south to join the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone establishment, the CCP Central Committee Office issued a document regarding the comprehensive reform implementation plan on Shenzhen building a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

There are several objectives in this proposal, one is to give more power for Shenzhen to make use of rural land, second is to relax restrictions on market sectors such as energy, telecommunication, public utilities, transport, education and finance; thirdly, it is to increase the legal protection of intellectual properties rights and encourage top talent to move to the city; forth is to improve the service supply system of people’s livelihood. Among these four objectives, the second and third ones are the most surprising.

Its plan to relax the restrictions on the market sectors of energy, public utilities, transport, education and finance, etc. completely contradicts the previous “put the country’s progress before its own people” strategy. Its target is of course not state-run enterprises, but private or foreign businesses. These economic sectors are normally dominated by state-run companies and the private or foreign companies can never step foot in; but now they are “allowed in,” which means the country has to “retreat a little” and the people can “progress a little.” What hidden agenda has the CCP got behind such an abnormal phenomenon?

The Chinese economy is in difficulty and if it put its hope of the “internal circulation” on state-run enterprises, it would have been disappointed. Therefore the magic of “opening the market” is once again out of the bag; but many areas have already been opened, so the CCP has no choice but to open the few remaining “untouched” territories.

Many western countries are considering to decouple with China, and once this has happened, there is no going back. So the CCP is desperate to keep the current countries that are still coupled with China, and attract more new countries in order to obtain more foreign capital. These few key industries have always been very attractive to foreign enterprises. The announcement of opening these sectors is like opening a window in Shenzhen and let the lecherous men get a glimpse of the beauties parading inside.

Of course there are risks to open these crucial sectors, but it is only implementing a pilot plan in Shenzhen, risks would be manageable. The main thing is the CCP is not really materializing the plan, but to make it look like it is materializing it. After all, it is the governments of the western countries who want to decouple China, and it is the business people who are lusting after the Chinese market. Business people always put their profits before their moral and therefore can be won over easily. So the top priority would be to keep the foreign enterprises on the hook and stop decoupling from happening. The rest will be played by ear.

How to open the market further without jeopardizing the safety of its own capital? This is the reason for using Shenzhen as a pilot area. Back in the days, Deng Xiaoping used Shenzhen to carefully explore and find its way, then the rest of the country follows in its footsteps, which has proven to be effective.

The CCP is an opportunist through and through. To put the country’s progress before its people or people’s progress before the country are both policies with fine differences. If the latter goes well, it can at any time harvest the hard work from the private businesses. It’s not as if they have never done it before anyway.

In terms of intellectual properties, western countries have been taken advantage for years and have now decided to get tough, which would harm the CCP in the long run. So the Beijing government has taken the initiative and emphasized the protection of intellectual properties, on one hand, to shut the foreigners up, on the other hand, is to convince foreign countries not to wary and to import new technology. However, if intellectual property protection is formally set up, then it would be difficult to steal technology. How to get the implementation exactly right would be again down to Shenzhen to suss out.

As the western countries are implementing technology blockade, China would have to depend on itself again. Therefore attracting top talents is essential. As the current worsening political and economical situation has put many foreign people off from working in China, the government needs to urgently think of a way to offer even greater incentives and create an an even better environment to lure them.

Shenzhen is in a good geographical position. With its good foundation of scientific research and supporting facilities to put research results into production, if the government allows more flexibility and resolve the needs of the research and daily lives of the foreign talents, more people will be attracted back. When many technology talents flock to Shenzhen, decoupling would not be so horrifying.

Outsiders are comparing Xi Jinping’s tour down south to Deng Xiaoping’s. Deng’s motive was persisting to reform and open up; Xi’s motive was “country’s progress before people” did not work so has to go back to the old path of “people’s progress before country.” Xi has long abandoned the “hide your talent” tactic, and only uses capitalism as an emergency rescue plan when his plan of expansion hit the wall.

China is forever going back and forth from the new road to the old, wandering at the junction. There is always a choice, but when someone always chooses the dead-end road, who else can be blamed but oneself?

