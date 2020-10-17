Holding down the fort｜Davyd Wong

One month ago, the Hong Kong judiciary suffered another blow when the Honourable James Spigelman AC QC resigned from his post as a Non-Permanent Judge of the Court of Final Appeal, two years ahead of schedule. Justice Spigelman did not give a reason for his resignation, but he was quoted in the Australian media as saying it was related to unease over the National Security Law.

Those who know of Justice Spigelman’s views on the role of law and society may recall his words during his swearing in ceremony as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of New South Wales. At that time in 1998, he said: “The common law and the adversary system— a manifestation of the power of Socratic dialogue— is one of the greatest mechanisms for the identification of truth and the maintenance of social stability that has ever been devised ... The judgments of this Court are part of a broader public discourse, by which our society and polity affirms its core values, applies them and adapts them to changing circumstances.” So perhaps the honourable judge, with concerns about the impact of the new law, decided to vote with his feet. In doing so, it cast the international spotlight back on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, with some pundits betting that Justice Spigelman would be the first of many to desert the court, and calling him ‘the canary in the coal mine’, while others questioned the need for foreign judges at all on our highest court. Both are wrong, and not least because any lawyer who has had to appear before the imposing Justice Spigelman will tell you that he is nothing like that well-known yellow songbird. Rather, since Justice Spigelman’s resignation, no other justices have quit and it was announced that Justice Patrick Hodge, Deputy president of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, had been nominated to join the Court of Final Appeal as his replacement. This was a much-needed shot of confidence for Hong Kong’s judiciary, and brings us to why we have foreign judges on our highest court.

To understand it fully we need to go back to the Court of Final Appeal’s origin story, which started on June 30, 1997. Following that historic handover of sovereignty, appeals from the Hong Kong courts to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom were abolished. In its place, under the newly implemented Basic Law, the power of final adjudication (subject to a few exceptions, which we will save for another day) was put into the hands of the newly created Court of Final Appeal. As a new court, however, it lacked the historical credibility and depth of the centuries old Privy Council. So, Article 82 of the Basic Law allows the Government to invite judges from other Common Law jurisdictions to sit on the Court of Final Appeal ‘as required’. This meant that the court could increase its bench strength by having some of the most pre-eminent Common Law jurists help decide its cases, and at the same time it gave judgments of the court a weight and authority well beyond its young age.

But while the Court of Final Appeal decides the most important cases, which will then set precedents for lower courts to follow, the number of cases is relatively limited compared to the thousands in the courts below. This leads us to the real benefit of their presence, which extends far beyond such judges lending their intellectual prowess to a small number of cases, and that is, it bolsters our court system’s overall global reputation for quality and independence. Having the best judges as the final arbiter of cases at the top of the apex gives all potential court users, local or international, confidence that their cases will be decided fairly on their merits, without undue interference, and puts our courts on par with those in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. It also helps further our common law heritage, with a cross-fertilisation of principles and practices, and is one of the clearest signs that “One Country, Two Systems” still exists. This is critical because the Common Law system is the legal system of choice for global trade and finance, and in fact the Court of Final Appeal’s formula of having foreign judges alongside local judges has been so successful that it has been copied by the likes of Dubai and Singapore.

All this underlines just how incredibly valuable it is, now more than ever, for Hong Kong to have the finest foreign judges sit on our highest court, and that it is in our own self-interest to do everything in our power to ensure that they can serve independently while they are here. Indeed, their role becomes more important in light of the divided state that Hong Kong society finds itself today and the continuing attacks on the judiciary from certain media outlets and politicians. In that respect, the decision by Mr Justice Patrick Hodge to sit on the Court of Final Appeal at this difficult juncture in Hong Kong’s history deserves extra applause, as does the decision of his fellow judges to continue serving. We wish him the warmest welcome, and I for one am grateful that he is here to help hold down the fort.

(Davyd Wong is a practising solicitor, the founder of Pro Bono HK, and was recently elected to the Council of the Hong Kong Law Society. The opinions expressed here are his alone, and do not constitute professional advice of any kind.)

