A fire brigade run by arsonists｜Joseph Long

Not many would oppose to describing China as one of the most shameless and despicable offenders of human rights in the contemporary world. Its abhorrent track record in human right violations, however, did not seem to be repulsive enough to impede its bid to retaining its seat on the UN Human Rights Council a jot. In a meeting at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday (October 13), China, along with fellow serial human rights offenders Russia, Cuba, and Pakistan, was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for another three years. If it is any consolation, Saudi Arabia, despite being tipped as one of the front-runners, failed in its attempt to win a place on the 47-seat body. As fittingly described by UN Watch, a non-governmental organization based in Geneva, their appointment to the body was tantamount to “letting arsonists into the fire brigade”.

On the day of the election, The Times reported that the Chinese regime stimulated a large-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan, in an attempt to threaten the island nation while the latter celebrated its National Day on October 10. In the same report, Beijing also claimed that it had foiled “hundreds of espionage attempts” by the island’s agents to sabotage efforts to “reunify it with the mainland”. One of the agents Beijing claimed to have foiled was a Taiwanese businessman who has since August 2019 been detained by the Chinese authorities for merely having taken pictures of the police massing on the mainland. The spy-and-espionage themed spectacle that Beijing put on last week is emblematic of its aggression and expansionism, in the sense that it is uncomfortably reminiscent of the justifications given by Nazi Germany prior to its invasion and partition of Poland. Whilst it still remains militarily infeasible for China to launch an invasion on Taiwan, it seems more and more plausible that China has actually been desperately attempting to find an excuse for realising its expansionist ambition, as evidenced in its renewed territorial claims on the South China Sea.

China’s expansionist ambition should worry us all; through its extensive campaign of bribery, infiltration and debt diplomacy, China has been quietly gaining influence or even considerable control in countries across the world. In a paper called “Magic Weapons: China’s political influence activities under Xi Jinping”, Professor Anne-Marie Brady, an academic from New Zealand, explains that China’s concerted effort in infiltrating and meddling in foreign politics is part of its grand plan, called the “United Front”, to expand its influence across the world, with the ultimate aim of reshaping global governance. It is now increasingly understood that the Chinese Communist Party has been running its “United Front” campaign with an endoparasitoid-like strategy, which, under the guise of legitimate business or cultural entities, has been repurposing institutions in democratic countries in a manner comparable to that of “the chestburster” out of the movie “Alien”: the CCP, through bribery, coercion and implanting fifth columnists, would gradually take over institutions in democratic countries so that they serve the interests of the Chinese authorities.

China’s “United Front” campaign has thus far been a successful one, so much so that despite its enslavement of the Uyghurs and Tibetans and incarceration of up to one million Muslims in East Turkistan for nearly a decade, China managed to retain its seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the third consecutive term, and whilst the world has started to wake up to China’s abhorrent human rights abuses and expansionism, it may be too little too late: of the 15 UN bodies that help to set global standards in different fields, China now controls four of them – no other country controls more than one agency.

The election results of UN Human Right Council epitomize the ricketiness and corruption of the intergovernmental organization. As a consequence of secret ballot, thuggish regimes like Russia and Cuba were able to gang up to run unopposed in their regional blocs, whilst China had capitalized on the secret ballot system with its campaign of debt diplomacy, bribery and blackmail amongst third-world countries, especially those in Africa, South America, and South and South-East Asia. The results also reveal the potential danger of western divisions posed to the free world: in this specific instance, each country standing for election to the council must win 97 affirmative votes in the general assembly, meaning that a joint effort by democracies worldwide would have stopped countries like China and Russia from being elected to the human rights council. With China’s aggression on almost all fronts and the western world now being put on the defensive, it is now more urgent than ever that western democracies should act in concert in the fight against the resurgence of tyranny.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong. He is a Philosophy graduate of King’s College London and has been a member of the Society of Authors in the United Kingdom since February 2020.)

