Why U.S. not ditching Taiwan for making up with China?｜Chen Yen-Hsin

A series of diplomatic measures against mainland China recently adopted by the U.S., such as restrictions of and decrease in issue of visas as well as the U.S. declaring a stand on the Hong Kong issue have prompted those who are apathetic towards international politics to sense the antagonistic vibes. A lot of people capitalize on the “diversionary war theory” to give an account of the policy employed by Trump and the U.S. government - leaders stressed domestically may exaggerate external threats in order to divert public attention so as to recover support from the people.

It means President Trump has been magnifying the “external threats” posed by mainland China to divert Americans' attention in an attempt to win the election and renew his term of office. Meanwhile, another issue people are being concerned about is amidst U.S.-China confrontations, what course Taiwan should follow.

During the post-Cold War era, there are two general directions in U.S. policy towards China: “containment” or “engagement”. The containment theory postulates burgeoning powers are bound to challenge existing powers, thereupon the rise of China will certainly threaten the current leading position of the U.S. on Earth. The theory also stresses the enormous economic strength of China has been beefing up its own military strength.

In recent years, in terms of performance on the international stage, China has been turning into a master from a rookie one step at a time, and also advancing into Central Asia and Africa, instead of confining itself to the East Asian region. In the meantime, the different polities of China and the western democracies have made the latter distrust the former. The containment theory contends that the U.S. keep on consolidating its relationship with allies from East Asia, and lays emphasis on strengthening collaborations with Australia, India and other South East Asian countries, so that China is surrounded by pro-U.S. nations.

The engagement theory postulates the U.S. is able to shape the red China into a China the former wants, advocating ushering the country to the international stage and proactively helping it become part of the international community. Having assimilated deeper and deeper, mainland China found it more difficult to get away from the existing polity. Consequently, it turned from a challenger to the international polity into a supporter of the existing polity.

Democracy is Taiwan’s most powerful defensive weapon

U.S. policy towards China in different periods swung between the two aforementioned theories, and the policy deployed by Trump’s administration tilts towards the containment theory: It deems China a menace, so the U.S. has to get well prepared for escalating U.S.-China confrontations before it is too late. Under this political situation, how should Taiwan position itself? Does Taiwan possess any value to the U.S. so that the latter would not easily ditch the former?

From the U.S. point of view, the gain from giving up Taiwan is improved U.S.-China relations. Regardless of the hawks interpreting it as the U.S. succumbing to the pressure from China, hence the latter pressing forward on other issues, the impact of abandoning Taiwan on the U.S. is unbearable to America.

First and foremost, in terms of military strategy, the importance of Taiwan, which is situated in the middle of the first island chain, is known to everyone. An unimpeded Taiwan Strait also benefits East Asian countries. In the face of the threat posed by mainland China, being a democracy is Taiwan’s most powerful defensive weapon. Before its democratization, Taiwan was categorized into one party dictatorship among non-democratic countries. Now, if mainland China annexes Taiwan by force, from the international community’s point of view, this will be an incident in which an autocracy annexes a democracy, which will be a big issue to the U.S., which flaunts the values of democracy and freedom. With China rising for the time being, if the U.S. forgoes Taiwan, U.S.'s allies in Asia, even those from around the world, will be get incredulous at U.S.'s trustworthiness and ability.

Countries all over the world always keep an eye on what the U.S. does and says. For instance, U.S.'s decision to interfere in the Taiwan Strait crisis in 1996 influenced Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and other East Asian countries to opt for strengthening military cooperation with the U.S.. No one can afford to turn a blind eye to the rise of mainland China. Just imagine when confronted by China bearing down with military and economic force, if the U.S. was unreliable, everyone might just as well join China. Countries, being overwhelmed, jumping on the bandwagon out of herd mentality is what the U.S looks unfavorably upon.

During the Cold War era, respective allies of the U.S. and the Soviet Union were supported militarily and economically by their big bosses. The two camps were diametrically opposed to each other. But today, the situation in East Asia is unprecedented: economically, the countries are highly dependent on opportunities provided by the China market while militarily, they are dependent on protection from the U.S..

The “peaceful rise theory” put forward by mainland China in 2003 claims that an up-and-coming China would not pose any threat to any country. In 2013, the One Belt One Road initiative was even proposed ambitiously in an attempt to establish an international trade network with China as the center. Though China proclaimed that the initiative was purely economically driven, the international community left a question open.

Despite China craving for being a world-class leader, a leader needs voluntary adherents, or else it is not a leader. Even its formidable economic strength has failed to crown China as a leader in the East Asian region. On the contrary, its conflicts over dominions with peripheral countries have made them wary of China.

Beijing steps up military force in Central Asia and Africa

Furthermore, actually mainland China would prefer to make efforts in cultivating collaborations with non-democratic developing countries rather than take part in existing international organizations. Different signs seem to manifest that Beijing is enlarging its army in Central Asia and Africa so as to compete on equal terms with the U.S. on the international stage.

To this end, losing Taiwan does not only imply surrendering a long-time ally to the rival, but also probably shatters confidence of other democracies in the U.S., the impact of which is self-explanatory. “Virtue is not left to stand alone. He who practices it will have neighbors,” said Confucius. So, what Taiwan should do is keep propagating the beauty of Taiwan and the praiseworthiness of democracy.

(Chen Yen-Hsin, visiting assistant professor at the Department of Political Science, Trinity University, Texas, U.S.)

