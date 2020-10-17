Which next administration will speak up for HK, Biden or Trump?｜Edward Chin

Less than three weeks from now, be it in person or through mail, most registered voters in the United States will have already casted their votes for their presidential hopeful. The bigger question is, who is the “lesser of the two evils”, Biden or Trump?

As an outsider, it is important to understand how the U.S. policies are played from a global perspective. As a Hongkonger, it is of paramount importance to know what Biden’s victory would mean to Hong Kong. Or if Trump wins, would his administration push harder for the benefit of Hong Kong people? We as Hongkongers are definitely stuck in the “cold war” between China and the U.S., and our fate is under siege.

To borrow the famous punchline by former President Jiang Zemin of China - “too simple, sometimes naïve”, maybe outsiders are just too simple and naïve to fully appreciate the “largest organized gang” of the 21st century, and how it really operates. Being a Hongkonger, I have come to a conclusion that it is important to understand both the U.S. and the communist China systems in order to survive under the most challenging environment, especially after the enactment of the National Security Law (NSL). The rule of law is under attack with the NSL in Hong Kong, and we have lost our human rights and basic individual freedoms under this new law.

And now back to the American side with a slight twist in context. The U.S. is still at the center of the universe, and I mean from the perspective of the market capitalization of stocks being traded, with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq still ranking no 1 and 2 globally. But the U.S. is more than just financial markets. A lot of people have a dream of being part of America. Whatever that means, it is up to one’s interpretation.

Some of the greatest inventions are made in America. Apple is one great product, so is the electric car by Tesla. Netflix provides affordable on-line streaming entertainment, and as for Google, it gives you great convenience of searching and communications. However, some of the strong American brands, “low tech” in nature, have been around for over a century. Harley Davidson (1903 -) is one of those “low tech” strong brands. I ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Hong Kong, and I do understand what “freedom of the open road” means to motorcycle riders - symbolically freedom and democracy.

During the Lehman Brothers-inflicted global financial crisis that took place in September 2008, the U.S. stock market regressed to a low point. Barrack Obama was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. Obama’s campaign slogan in 2008 was “hope”, and the stock market was on a long trend of “recovery mode”, edging higher in choppy sessions throughout his presidency. Joe Biden, in all fairness, “tagged along well” as the U.S. Vice President and a career politician.

As I alluded to earlier, I pay close attention to how the U.S. market works, and even more attention to what Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen had to say during the global financial crisis, as they were former Federal Reserve Bank chairs back to back, while Barack Obama was the President and Joe Biden the Vice President of the United States respectively,.

As to Janet Yellen, being the Federal Reserve chair from February 3, 2014, to Feb 3, 2018, she had close encounter with the Obama/ Biden government and less dealings with the Trump/ Pence administration, as Donald Trump assumed office in January 20, 2017. Even to take things with a grain of salt, I think Janet Yellen’s statement on the current U.S. President is fair: “Trump’s record is divided, before and after COVID.”

If we were to superimpose a timeline factor on Trump’s first term, the U.S. economy would be found at an unprecedented level. The first part of Trump’s presidency, which was strong, lasted for roughly three years, during which the U.S. economy reached some historic milestones for jobs, income and equity market valuations while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around 29,500 historic all time high level in February of this year. Then COVID-19 pandemic hit. The second part of Trump’s presidency was much shorter and no easy task. He had to deal with the COVID 19 crisis, while the country was at “cold war” with China. The number of COVID 19 related deaths in the U.S. already surpassed 200,000 at the end of September, and the number kept adding up. As Trump emphasized repeatedly, China would pay big time for the coronavirus. If he wins the second term, I believe he will “get personal”, to defend America’s interests.

So back to the million-dollar question: Biden or Trump? Joe Biden is a career politician, and definitely there is less unpredictability from his side. Four years ago, Wall Street top guns predicted a Hilary Clinton victory because there was more predictability. In any event, Trump did not disappoint both Wall Street and main street, until COVID, originated from Wuhan, China, hit globally.

Former Vice President Biden made a claim a few weeks ago that if he wins the U.S. presidential election, he would take the initiative to visit the Dalai Lama (1935- present) personally. The spiritual leader of the Tibet Government in exile was forced to leave Tibet with 60,000 Tibetans in 1959, and the Dalai Lama hasn’t returned home for more than sixty years. During the Obama/ Biden era from 2009 to 2017, being an important actor in the most powerful team, Joe Biden had ample opportunities to speak up for the human rights conditions in Tibet and against China. That was not the case. I could hardly recall Joe Biden, the Vice President of the United States at the time, having a strong stance on speaking up for or protecting human rights, especially for those living in countries that don’t have a government willing to defend the rights of its own people.

With regard to Trump, the earlier part of his administration looks chaotic, and it resembles more like the reality show, “The Apprentice”, than what a superpower’s government should look like. That said, I believe a lot of the American people will still give their vote of confidence to Trump for him to serve and lead the country in “Part 2” of his presidency. Four years is way too short, and work still remains to be done.

Again, this is strictly an analysis from the perspective of a trader who sits in Hong Kong, and opinions made are not meant to be conclusive, and some will strongly disagree with me. I believe with Mike Pence as the Vice President, Mike Pompeo as the Secretary of State and Trump steering the ship, though not perfect, the team could turn out to be good for the world stage. Trump might have already turned global politics upside down; but with Xi as forever Emperor who has a global ambition to dominate the world stage, an unconventional U.S. president might not be a bad thing after all, some sort of a counterbalance.

During the social movement of last year in Hong Kong, the American flag was raised by the demonstrators as a symbol of freedom and hope. Under the NSL, Hong Kong is not free anymore, and its people are imprisoned and suppressed by tyranny. The Trump administration is a vocal critic of communist China, and has consistently been speaking up for the human rights conditions in Hong Kong and elsewhere. The U.S. sanctions imposed on the 10 Hong Kong officials mean they are serious and will counteract injustice and violation of human rights. It reminds Hong Kong people that they are not forgotten. Well, so much about Hong Kong and our fight. I wish the U.S. registered voters will make the right decision for their next President of the United States.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

