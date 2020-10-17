CCP’s political limp, Shenzhen Hong Kong caught in same predicament｜Johnny Y.S. Lau

Shenzhen celebrated 40 years of reform and opening to the world, and the authorities praised the city for its achievements in economy, technology and other areas. Amidst the endless applause, let’s focus on the more important issue: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) only knows how to strengthen Shenzhen’s sharp power but not its soft power. The most annoying thing is that Shenzhen’s past attempts at political, administrative and ideological reforms have died on the vine or aborted halfway under pressure from senior-level officials. This not only made Shenzhen a lame duck with inherent and acquired deficiencies, but also made China’s political reforms empty talk, continuing its one-party dictatorship.

Here are some system and political reforms attempted by Shenzhen, as well as their causes of failure, that radiated to Hong Kong, a city which used to enjoy one country, two systems. You will realize that political reform in China is not something that cannot be done, but it is just not something that wants done, and that is why there is a political retrogression.

Space for free speech was abandoned immediately. In 1985, Shenzhen “Shekou Newspaper” published an article criticizing the management and won the National Good News Special Award. However, the incident drew the attention of Beijing senior officials who believed that it was necessary to “educate Shenzhen youths.” In 1988, Beijing’s “education experts” went to Shenzhen to conduct ideological education but the young people in Shenzhen refuted the outdated thinking, triggering a nationwide ideological and educational controversy that lasted half a year and became known as the “Shekou Tempest” in the mainland. In the end, “Shekou Newspaper” ceased to operate and those Shenzhen leaders who had supported the discussions were criticized. The space for free speech has since been sealed off.

Public forum ended up in flames. After Shenzhen was established as a special economic zone, it tried to follow Hong Kong’s “City Forum” to provide a platform, which was then called “social balancer” or “social safety valve,” where people can express their feelings and vent their discontentment. Officials saw that if they only block public opinion, they will only accumulate public grievances. On the contrary, if people are given the opportunity to express themselves, it gives the government an opportunity to know where people’s dissatisfaction lies and they will be able to solve problems early.

This style of open forum for a time extended to Guangzhou and other Guangdong cities, but was very quickly halted by higher authorities because it would “cause social and ideological confusion,” and make it more difficult for the government to take control of the situation. Afterwards, “Peng-Cheng Forum” emerged in Shenzhen but its content was mainly about people’s livelihoods, which was not the same as the earlier public forums.

The “trias politica model” ended while still under development. In 2001, Shenzhen first proposed a reform called “separation of powers,” which was a model of separation between decision-making, execution and supervision in administration, similar to the separation of powers in Hong Kong. The separation of decision-making power from executive power was reminiscent of the separation of the party and government proposed at the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 1987, with some added elements from the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress. Subsequently, the power of supervision was enhanced, including online questioning of politics that was publicized at that time. It was an exciting time for a while. In 2003, Yu Youjun, the mayor of Shenzhen at the time, announced at the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress that Shenzhen was about to become the only pilot city in the country to experiment with “separation of powers.”

Unfortunately, “separation of powers” was eventually suppressed because it would only “make it more difficult for the party and government to manage.” Nowadays, the separation of powers cannot be casually mentioned even in Hong Kong. Instead, it has been replaced by the “division of labor among the three powers,” which shows that the retrogression of the mainland has been extended to Hong Kong.

Mayor’s dialogue platform has become a pirate plank. Yu Youjun, who was the mayor of Shenzhen between 2000 and 2003, once met with critics of the government for dialogue after finding their opinions on the Internet. The content of the dialogue was later made public so that citizens could understand the government’s perspective, and the government also made some concrete commitments. The feedback was well received. Eventually, in some cities on the mainland, there were also programs like “Mayor’s hotline,” where local leaders had regular monthly radio dialogues with citizens.

Sadly, this mode of communication soon vanished because as “the mayor was very busy, the deputy mayor or other officials will attend on his behalf.” Subsequently, many officials found “the people’s questions were too sharp and difficult to answer.” After Yu Youjun got into trouble, this kind of communication came to an end.

The “three methods” policy in handling demonstrations and petitions. With economic development, labor disputes inevitably arise in Shenzhen, and the number of protests and petitions continues to increase. Shenzhen has tried to adopt the “three methods” policy, namely clearing the way through persuasion, working with the person in charge and evacuation: government officials will communicate with the petitioners, explain the situation and ease their emotions; government officials will call in the person in charge of the relevant department to discuss how to solve the problem; and government officials will arrange transportation to send the petitioners away so that they will not gather and cause greater inconvenience. However, with more and more petitions, and the government has no time to take heed of them, eventually the “three methods” policy ended without a hitch.

The Qianhai New District followed the path of Hong Kong and sacrificed before achieving triumph. Beijing has always wanted Shenzhen to develop its financial industry, and in recent years, it has even declared that it would introduce Hong Kong’s system and certain laws into the Qianhai area. However, after publicizing it for some time, it suddenly disappeared into thin air because after an internal trial run, it discovered that Hong Kong’s system and laws were “too transparent and not in line with the country’s basic conditions.”

From the above, it can be seen that the CCP has no fundamental understanding of modern management, not to mention that it dares not try its hand at sensitive political systems and devolution of power. That is why it makes frequent unpredictable changes, remains stagnant and continues to exercise dictatorship. The example of Shenzhen also illustrates that the CCP cannot improve itself politically without supervision and restriction. While Shenzhen can hardly replace Hong Kong, Hong Kong has been sabotaged by the policies of the mainland, and this is the crux of the problem.

(Johnny Y.S. Lau is a commentator on China affairs.)

