Xi Jinping’s reason for placing Shenzhen above Hong Kong｜Poon Siu To

Recently Xi Jinping made a trip to Guangdong. On the face of it, he was there to attend a gathering marking the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, showing support for the zone that his father helped to establish. Another ostensible objective was to cheer Guangdong’s electronics and high-tech companies that have been hit by U.S. sanctions. The real objective of his visit, however, was actually related to the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee that will be held in late October. It was an important part of Xi’s plan to secure lifetime presidency for himself.

The timing of Xi’s trip to Guangdong is meaningful. The main item on the agenda of the upcoming Fifth Plenary Session is related to the formulation of the CCP’s 14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the National Economy and Social Development and the CCP’s midterm economic strategy called the “2035 vision”. By visiting Guangdong prior to the session, Xi hopes that the speech and decisions he will deliver at the session would be more authoritative, given that the Fifth Plenary Session is of paramount importance for him to secure lifetime presidency.

After taking power, the CCP inherited the Soviet Union’s systems. It adopted a public ownership system and a system of implementing five-year economic plans. According to the CCP’s tradition, the State Council is responsible for outlining the country’s five-year economic plans. During the Great Leap Forward, the rule was bent as the party mobilized the whole country to try to surpass Britain and catch up to America. But that was an exception. When Mao Zedong was in power, he rarely inquired about the details of economic plans. By comparison, the power-hungry Xi follows a hands-on approach and likes to inquire about all kinds of details of economic plans, effectively seizing the power that should be held by Premier Li Keqiang. The 14th Five-Year Plan, therefore, has Xi’s contribution, and Guangdong, including Shenzhen in particular, is a key factor shaping his plans on China’s development in the next five years.

During a visit to a technology firm in Chaozhou, Xi said: “Now we are experiencing major changes unseen in a century, and we need to take the road of self-reliance, meaning self-reliance in terms of independent innovation.” This is markedly different from Li’s approach. Li advocates a stable employment market (which is why he promoted the street vendor economy), the speeding up of urbanization and the development of livelihood projects in rural areas.

The idea of independent innovation was proposed when Hu Jintao was in power. At the time, China was not happy with its position along the global economic chain - it mainly processed products and made meager profits, whereas the majority of profits went to developed countries such as Europe and the U.S., which possessed the right technologies. As China’s trade minister, Bo Xilai had moaned many times that China only made USD3 out of every iPod that sold for USD299. Xi’s idea of independent innovation is actually an extension of his “dual circulation” strategy, as well as an approach he is forced to take now that various countries are trying to contain China after Beijing’s wolf warrior diplomacy failed. To achieve the strategic objective of promoting independent innovation, Guangdong and Shenzhen are the key as they have the largest number of technology enterprises. This is why Xi went to Shenzhen. He positions the city as “China’s Silicon Valley” and is seeking to promote faster integration of different parts of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. At the Fifth Plenary Session, he will play up the topic and incorporate it in the CCP’s 14th Five-Year Plan, so that Guangdong’s development will become the poster child of his economic development strategy. This is the underlying reason why Carrie Lam had to chuck the policy address that has been written. She will rewrite everything after receiving instructions from her mainland trip.

(Poon Siu To, veteran journalist)

