The Three Pillars of the US Strategic Ambiguity Policy toward the Strait｜Yao-Yuan Yeh , Austin Wang, Fang-Yu Chen, Charles K.S. Wu

The debate over Strategic Ambiguity hits the headlines in recent weeks. While the debate drew considerable attention to the Taiwanese audience, few Taiwanese people know what Strategic Ambiguity really is – just like many Taiwanese people still do not understand the 1992 Consensus. Such a misperception of the definition of Strategic Ambiguity may mislead Taiwanese people to question U.S. intentions and determination to defend Taiwan and even falsely believe that the U.S. will abandon Taiwan. Therefore, the critical question to be addressed here is: what is the Strategic Ambiguity?

Let us go back to the 1970s. Facing the Vietnam War’s debacle, U.S. policymakers decided to find alternative methods to contain the spread of communism internationally. Improving the U.S.-Sino relations became one possible route. The U.S.-Sino relations had several major breakthroughs in the 1970s, beginning from President Nixon’s visit to China and culminating in establishing diplomatic ties between two countries. U.S. switching diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China to the PRC created much anxiety in Taipei. To pacify and quell concerns of abandonment in Taipei, the U.S. Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979 and created the Six Assurances after issuing the 817 Communiqué with Beijing in 1982. These documents constitute the backbone of U.S. policy toward Taiwan. (https://www.ait.org.tw/our-relationship/policy-history/key-u-s-foreign-policy-documents-region/six-assurances-1982/)

Since then, the U.S. established a consistent policy toward Taiwan. To begin with, the U.S. adheres to the “One China Policy.” In other words, the U.S. recognizes the PRC as the only legal government representing “China.” With respect to Taiwan’s sovereignty, the U.S. NEVER clearly specifies that Taiwan (or the ROC) is part of China. However, the U.S. also never mentions Taiwan as an independent country. This undetermined view of the legality of Taiwan’s status is the first pillar of Strategic Ambiguity.

To prevent China from invading Taiwan militarily, the U.S., in compliance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, which require the prospects of the cross-Strait relations to be handled peacefully, never pushes Taiwan to initiate political negotiations with China. Thus, the second pillar of Strategic Ambiguity is U.S. passivity in shaping the future of cross-Strait relations. Contrary to many who argue that the U.S. would never accept reunification of both sides, the U.S., in fact, would not reject such an outcome if it is achieved with the consensus from both sides in peace. In other words, what is most important to the U.S. is that both sides continue to MAINTAIN the current “status quo” and do NOT deviate from the status quo by force. Throughout history, the U.S. often goes to great length to prevent both sides from actively changing the status quo (i.e., Chinese military aggression toward Taiwan or unilateral declaration of independence from Taiwan). This then is the second pillar of Strategic Ambiguity.

In practice, to maintain the status quo, the U.S. is committed to providing weapons of defensive nature to Taiwan without prior consultation with the PRC. The goal of the arms sales is to maintain a certain degree of balance of military capabilities across the Strait so that Taiwan could deter an invasion from China. However, as China continues to modernize its military, the U.S. is now cognizant that Taiwan is gradually losing the ability to deter a Chinese invasion. To shore up deterrence, the U.S. has repeatedly made it clear that it would “consider” coming to Taiwan’s defense if an unprovided conflict breaks out. There are also various arms sales ongoing. However, the U.S. is also careful not to let its commitment be perceived as a blank check for Taiwan’s defense because it might actively incentivize Taiwan’s leaders to violate the status quo. This, to most in public, is the gist of the Strategic Ambiguity policy and the third pillar of Strategic Ambiguity. The U.S. will come to Taiwan’s defense, although such a promise is conditional or ambiguous in its nature.

In a nutshell, the three pillars of Strategic Ambiguity contain undetermined legal relations of Taiwan, a flexible but “status quo” cross-Strait relations, and a conditional promise for intervention in a hypothetical cross-Strait war. Looking back, the policy of Strategic Ambiguity has worked well to keep all sides accepting, although not in the most favorable scenario. The U.S. and China have a working belief that as long as Taiwan does not proclaim independence, they would not break the status quo. As a result, even as Sino-U.S. relations continue to deteriorate, the U.S. still would not abandon this policy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments in a recent multilateral meeting that the U.S. will try its best to de-escalate tensions across the Strait provide evidence that the U.S. has no real intentions to change its policy.

The U.S. is also fully aware of the grave costs of ditching the policy. Breaking the status quo will surely intensify cross-Strait relations. Worse, it might trigger a great power struggle between the U.S. and China as the U.S. tries to intervene in a cross-Strait conflict. The only advantage is that the public in Taiwan might feel more secure with U.S. clear security promises. For the U.S., it is clear that a complete policy change is not worth the risks. One caveat is that if the Sino-U.S. relations continue to worsen, it might become necessary that the U.S. needs to make it promises clearer to strengthen its deterrence effect on China. When push comes to shove, the U.S. might change its policy of Strategic Ambiguity. Ironically, the U.S. still might not do so as it has a larger problem to worry about – avoiding a direct war with China.

(Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

---------------------------------

