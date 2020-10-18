Signal right but turn left to bury reforms | Feng Ling

On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Xi Jinping makes another trip to the south. There are two main reasons for his visit: one is to put on a show for the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to reinforce his cult of personality and to fake a reformed image; and the other is to endorse the Greater Bay Area to satisfy his ambition to strive for extraordinary achievements.

In 2012, after Xi Jinping became “the supreme” (Guo Moruo had called dictator Chiang Kai-shek by that name), he then made a southern tour of Guangdong. Unlike his predecessor who visited revolutionary sacred places, he visited Shenzhen to build up his image as an open-minded reformer. Furthermore, his father Xi Zhongxun’s protection of Hu Yaobang led him to have made some far-left remarks internally, and many people were skeptical. After his ascension to the throne in 2018, he toured Shenzhen in the south again to reduce the negative impact. It is obvious that the three southern tours were to serve his own personal political purposes.

Before the establishment of the Shenzhen SEZ, Xi Zhongxun and Yang Shangkun went south to govern Guangdong. They had just been rehabilitated and were assigned to temporary short-term positions so it is not necessary to exaggerate their relationship with the establishment of the SEZ. A classmate of mine, an overseas Chinese student who lived in the Xiguan district of Guangzhou, told me at the time that when Xi Zhongxun left, the locals commented on it as “they were accustomed to it”; and when Yang Shangkun left, the locals commented on it as “to swagger off.” Deng Xiaoping’s support was the reason why the Shenzhen SEZ was established and stayed intact despite numerous obstacles. The most famous gossip at the time was that a senior member of the party said, “We shall return to the pre-liberation era overnight.” In order to overcome the resistance, Deng visited Shenzhen in 1984 and wrote his inscription: “Shenzhen’s development and experience prove that our policy of establishing a special economic zone is correct.”

At that time, Shenzhen attracted elites from all over the country, and in order to avoid resistance, the practice of “signaling left to turn right” became popular, making the step-by-step reforms difficult to proceed. After Jun 4, Jiang Zemin claimed the reality of peaceful evolution and turned against the right, and wanted to make private enterprises go bankrupt, forcing Deng Xiaoping to make a southern tour in 1992 to reverse Jiang’s leftist moves. However, by then, Deng’s reform and opening-up only involved economic liberalization, but not political reform. Xi Jinping, on the other hand, has been playing the “signaling right to turn left” game, shouting for reform and the rule of law at every important meeting. Yet, what he implements is an individual dictatorship that even denies collective dictatorship. The economic “advancement of the country and retreat of the people,” internal circulation and wolf warrior diplomacy ruined and buried the reforms and opening up of the country after the Cultural Revolution.

Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening up made Hong Kong people yearn for China. In 1986, I became an assistant researcher at the University of Hong Kong under Professor Steven Cheung. At that time, the professor received a donation from Hong Kong tycoon and philanthropist Cha Chi-ming towards research on China’s economy. He invited Shu Xiangcheng, whose real name was Wong Shum Chuen, and I from Hong Kong; and with the consent of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, they have also sent three assistant researchers to assist in the study. Professor Cheung’s profound knowledge of economics was instrumental in China’s reforms because China had just opened up, and had little understanding of the outside world, especially of the academic theories of free economy. But back then, the opposition to privatization within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was loud and clear, so it was important to be tactful in presenting these theories to avoid getting shunned.

On Jun 25, 1986, Professor Cheung published the article “Land Sale: Three Birds with One Stone” in the “Hong Kong Economic Journal.” The article title was carefully considered because even though the direct use of the term “China for sale” can definitely have a sensational effect, nevertheless it will end up as “selling our country,” so we used a title that was less flashy. In August of this year, the professor gave a lecture to the Shenzhen Municipal Government on the topic of the sale of land, explaining in detail how to draft a contract and the preparation works involved in construction, namely the supply of water, electricity and road, and leveled ground. The most important thing is that China needs capital for its economic reform and development, and selling “national land” is the best way to raise funds. As the Chinese Constitution stipulates that national land is state-owned, it is important to separate the ownership and the right of using the land to avoid breaking the law. Moreover, following the example of Hong Kong, there is also a requirement to dictate the term of the right to use the land. Wang Ju, the host of Professor Cheung’s lecture and the vice mayor of Shenzhen in 1995, was “shuanggui” (an extralegal intra-party disciplinary practice for detaining and interrogating party members who had fallen from grace) five years later.

On Dec 1, 1987, the first public auction of land use rights was held in Shenzhen, also the first of its kind in China. For fear of trouble, everything was predetermined. The first land auction was attended by Zhu Yuening, then vice mayor of Shenzhen who later became the Chairman of China Travel International Investment, who was once “shuanggui” and subsequently acquitted.

Nowadays, land finance has become the main source of revenue for local governments in China. The sale, development and operation of land have also created many nouveau riche and corrupt officials in China. This is not the fault of the market economy, but the result of a one-party dictatorship without checks and balances. Hong Kong has made indelible contributions to the economic development of Shenzhen and China.

Deng Xiaoping claimed that he wanted to create more Hong Kong in China. This time, Xi Jinping claimed to “promote reform and opening up of the economy from a higher starting point, and push forward new horizons for the work of the special economic zones.” To do so, he should learn from the Hong Kong of the past. Hong Kong was characterized by freedom and the rule of law, and Shenzhen should carry out political and economic reforms as a so-called “higher starting point.” However, what Xi Jinping has destroyed over the years is precisely Hong Kong’s freedom and the rule of law. Moreover, the promotion of the Greater Bay Area which comprises Shenzhen, the Pearl River Delta, Hong Kong and Macao, with Shenzhen as the engine to integrate with Hong Kong, means that the characteristics of Hong Kong will disappear economically. Without Hong Kong’s freedom of information and a sound rule of law, can Shenzhen replace Hong Kong as an international financial center? It is simply empty idealism. What is the Xiong’an New Area designated by XI Jinping? This time, Shenzhen will be tainted; will Hong Kong, too, fall to become a burial ground?

(Feng Ling is a Chinese-Hongkonger-Taiwanese pundit and a current affairs commentator.)

