Chinese Conspiracy of Taiwanese Espionage: from Military Intimidation to Psychological War | Yu Tsung-chi

The recent serial drama of “Taiwanese spies” staged by Beijing and its frequent military exercises in the region surrounding Taiwan showed its frustrations and predicament in domestic politics and international relations that required an easy excuse to appease internal parties and to play innocent in front of the global community. That’s exactly the reason why Chinese citizens, university professors, and students are ordered to watch the so-called “Confession of Taiwanese Spies”, and no attention was paid to how related information appeared to be covered in loopholes when seen from the outside world.

The Fifth Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will start at the end of this month. If Xi Jinping is to continue to serve as the president of the country, he will be faced with the recent accusation from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the growth of pro-independence forces in Taiwan. As waves of challenges are roaring against Xi, the China Central Television (CCTV) announced the “Thunder 2020” operation with “hundreds of Taiwanese spies arrested” to prove Xi’s capacity to curb the pro-independence forces while framing Taiwanese people as spies. As the hostility between peoples on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will inevitably rise sharply, resentment toward the Xi regime in China will be diverted, especially from the 130 million victims of natural disasters.

Judging from the footage released by CCTV, Taiwan is apparently scapegoated as each arrested “Taiwanese spy” represents a specific aspect. Cheng Yu-chin (鄭宇欽) is framed as an instigator who plots against CCP workers overseas to sabotage the relationship between the Chinese and the Czech governments. They easily pass the buck for the visit of the Czech Senate Speaker to Taiwan and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s failure of his European visit to the sabotage by Taiwanese spies. Of course, when Xi came down from his throne to conduct video conferences with European leadership himself, all the responsibility for the crumbling Sino-European relationship was shirked.

Averting a Hybrid Warfare in Kinmen

In addition, the case of Lee Meng-chu (李孟居), who was accused of espionage against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, coupled with pro-independent force in Taiwan with the one in Hong Kong to explain away the riots and disorder in Hong Kong, evading the relevant responsibilities of CCP with their policy mistakes. The academic background of people such as Tsai Chin-shu (蔡金樹) and Shih Cheng-ping (施正屏) is deliberately linked to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to portray the deterioration of cross-strait relations as a result of the deliberate sabotage and hindrance by the ruling authorities in Taiwan. In the future, chilling effect and self-censorship will develop among the academic exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to eliminate criticisms from scholars such as Yan Limeng (閻夢麗) and Cai Xia (蔡霞) and to strengthen internal monitoring so to prevent the ultimate collapse of the Communist Party.

Of course, cases of Taiwanese spies break out at this time might be also seen as a countermeasure against U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Whenever the U.S. passes Taiwan-friendly acts, sends officials to Taiwan, or approves arms sales, China adopts military countermeasures, only that the marginal utility of such psychological intimidation with military aircraft, carries, and exercise is diminishing as they are too frequent, especially when the U.S. military has also followed up with corresponding actions. Their effect is minimal, and it is no wonder that the performance of Taiwan’s stock market is not affected but greatly boosted. Therefore, it is necessary for Beijing to engage in psychological warfare to delegitimize a U.S. intervention, although its effect remains to be observed.

It is worth noting that in addition to disclosing Taiwanese spies, the CCP also announced a live-ammunition exercise at sea off Fuzhou, only 71 kilometers away from the main island of Kinmen. Meanwhile, CCTV also broadcast TV footage of the multi-arms joint island landing exercise by the 73rd Group Army in the eastern region. The footage shows the “Guitiaozhai,” seashore fencing rails typical of Kinmen, signaling a warming of the use of force in Kinmen. Another obvious purpose is to draw a clear red line for the U.S. In addition to blocking Trump’s “October surprise,” it also demonstrates the determination of the CCP not to shy away from military conflicts.

The Japanese media speculated that the CCP will take military actions against Taiwan within 30 days. When judged together with the “Peking Model” recently proposed by CCP’s veteran general Wang Zaixi (王在希) to work in collusion, to press with the proximity of military presence, to use war to force peace, and to subdue soldiers without fighting, it seems that only Kinmen Island meets the criteria. The Taiwanese government and its Ministry of National Defense should caution against the pattern of the Russian annexation of Crimea to be copied by the CCP to launch hybrid warfare. In such a scenario, immediate support from the international community would be difficult, so early precautions and preemptive measures must be taken.

“Peace across the Taiwan Strait is the equal responsibility of both sides,” said President Tsai Ing-wen in her National Day speech, extending an olive branch. Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu also stated that diplomatic relations with the U.S. are not sought at the current stage. These gestures carry out the duty to inform the opposite party of the intention to avoid military conflicts, yet President Xi lacks the wisdom and vision of Deng Xiaoping to seize the pivotal moment of improving cross-relations, responding with an inspection of the exercises by PLA Marine Corps and a talk with military officials at the brigade level and above.

Taiwan doesn’t Seek nor Shy away from War

President Tsai recently inspected the Leshan Base, an important strategic unit of the Taiwanese military. In addition to greeting members of the military to bolster their morale, she also showed Taiwan’s real-time grasp of all the movement of the People’s Liberation Army with the monitory capacity enabled by the Surveillance Radar Program. She also showed our efforts to put out accidental sparks that might ignite a war.

Taiwan is a democratic country that treasures peace. We will never seek war, but we will not avoid nor fear one either. It was Mao Zedong who said that “peace is not attained through negotiation but war,” so Taiwan needs to prepare for the worst scenario, “counting not on the inactivity of the enemy but our preparation against them” to keep the enemy at bay.

(By Yu Tsung-chi, Veteran Major General and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Department of Diplomacy of NCCU)

Click here for Chinese version

