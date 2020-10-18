China is unlikely to invade Taiwan | Tom Rogan

Beijing is escalating its rhetorical and physical threats to Taiwan. But unless Taipei or Washington crosses one of Beijing’s red lines, China is unlikely to invade Taiwan. To take such military action would invite international fury, risking a defeat which ultimately undermines the Communist Party’s mainland rule.

This is not to say that Beijing is playing games when it comes to Taiwan.

Xi Jinping, the Politburo Standing Committee, and especially the Central Military Commission, believe the island nation is a breakaway province requiring urgent subjugation. Beijing has no regard for the human rights and political interests of the Taiwanese people. Just as Xi has shredded China’s legal obligations under the Hong Kong Sino-British declaration, he’ll have no problem establishing his Taiwanese dominion on the back of civilian bodies. If the U.S. sends military forces to Taiwan or establishes an embassy in Taipei, China would likely invade. So as would an official Taiwanese declaration of independence invite invasion.

That said, there are major complications which require Xi’s hesitation.

Most obviously, there is the risk that any invasion might fail. While it is commonly accepted that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces are superior in size and capability to their Taiwanese opposites, they would face a major challenge in effectively securing Taiwan.

The first point of note here is that of geography. At a distance of more than 100 miles, transiting the Taiwan Strait would be fraught with risk. Even assuming a saturated military build-up of Chinese air and naval forces, the Taiwanese military could inflict significant losses on any troop transports attempting to reach its soil. Unless China could get a lot of ground forces into Taiwan very quickly, the Taiwanese Army would be able to deny any arriving forces an effective beachhead. Any invasion could not succeed without such a beachhead with which to advance further inland and eventually depose the government in Taipei. As President Tsai moves to significantly strengthen Taiwan’s missile and air forces, the island’s ability to deter an invasion will only improve.

Of course, that’s even before the question of American involvement is raised. While Washington has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity in relation to Taiwan, Beijing is increasingly alarmed by the rising priority with which the Trump administration has linked itself to Tsai’s government. And while it would be difficult for the United States Military to operate a sustained campaign in support of Taiwan, the provision of even a relatively low number of air, missile, and naval assets could have an outsize effect. Because of the PLA build-up that would need to occur in anticipation of any invasion, the U.S. would have time to deploy forces in proximity to Taiwan. Were the president, whoever that might be, to then order the use of military force in Taiwan’s defense, the PLA’s invasion fleet would face a saturation of air, sea, and undersea attacks. This might just tip the balance in Taiwan’s favor.

True, China would still be expected to overcome these attacks and defeat Taiwan. But the risk factor here cannot be underestimated. Xi Jinping knows that were he to fail in securing Taiwan, and instead litter PLA vessels at the bottom of the Taiwan Strait, it would be a terrible blow to his leadership credibility. In the first major war since the Korean War, China would have suffered a loss to a far smaller power, and a power which the CCP necessarily believes must be ended. CCP’s narrative of destiny would thus face a terrible endangerment. Suddenly, Xi would fear, Chinese mainland citizens might ask whether the CCP was the best mechanism for their interests. Suddenly, Xi would fear, the world would see China not as the primary superpower next in line to the throne, but rather as a paper dragon. A dragon without fire. Xi is a naturally cautious leader, so all these concerns find particular emphasis in his own deliberations.

There’s another reason China would be hesitant to invade Taiwan. That being how such an invasion would affect Beijing’s international relationships.

Xi and his propaganda minions insist that issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang Province are issues for China alone. But Xi grudgingly recognizes that he cannot advance his international agenda without at least considering global views on these issues. Xi had hoped that his Belt Road strategy of bribing his way to political deference would be sufficient means of earning the world’s silence on these issues. Unfortunately for Beijing, the world has learned that there is a direct correlation between the deceptive way in which China treats it, and how China treats its own citizens. Nations the world over are wondering whether the strings attached to Xi’s investments are worth it. Equally unfortunate for Beijing, the world has witnessed the impressive manner by which Taiwan has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that Xi must ask himself whether an invasion would precipitate a global rejection of his broader economic-political strategy. Xi knows that it would be a disaster were even a few dozen nations to respond to an invasion by restricting their trade links with China, or taking sanctions action.

As a result, Xi would much rather play the long game with Taiwan, slowly degrading Taipei’s legitimacy and power in advance of one day officially returning the nation to China’s authority.

This should leave us with the understanding that while an invasion of Taiwan cannot be ruled out, it remains unlikely in the short-medium term. For Communist China, when it comes to a failed invasion or even a successful invasion, the risks are very great.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

