Taiwan academics in espionage cases are victims of US-China conflict | Lin Tzu-li

Since Oct. 11, China’s state-run CCTV has been back to back reporting that four Taiwanese: Li Mengju, Cheng Yu-chin, Tsai Chin-shu and Tony Shih have been arrested on suspicion of espionage which has endangered China’s national security. All except Li have been charged for using academic exchanges as a decoy of espionage activities, and have systematically absorbed Taiwan related and military information collected by mainland Chinese for the Taiwan intelligence unit. The reports are neither completely true nor fake, but what can be certain is that intelligence activities from both sides of the Strait are on the increase as the cross-strait relation worsens, which are often packaged as an academic exchange because unofficial channels are even more in demand now in order to make a political judgment.

Spy is possibly the oldest profession of mankind, and it exists not only in the countries with hostile relations, but there is also a need to collect intelligence and make political observation among the allies, which is one of the important jobs of the embassies everywhere. One of the world’s hottest spots for espionage activities would be the campuses of U.S. universities. Since the U.S.-China relation turned sour, not only there are more espionage activities from both sides, they also attempt to stop the leak of intelligence with judicial power. Apart from having arrested many spies who are of Chinese nationality or ethnic Chinese, the FBI of the U.S. has even arrested and charged Charles M. Lieber, an elected member of the famous U.S. National Academy of Sciences and Chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, in January 2020 for failing to declare his participation on China’s Thousand Talents Program. This has cost him his job at Harvard.

Meanwhile in China, apart from mass arrests on spies within the country who collect information for the U.S., even former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, both Canadians, have been arrested and detained in Beijing for allegedly spying on secret intelligence.

That shows the worsening of a relation between two countries would lead to an increase in the number of espionage activities being discovered. The question is, Beijing seldom published or confirmed any espionage cases in the past and the Canadian case was well known as the revenge of Meng Wanzhou’s arrest. So what is the purpose of the high-profile reports on the four Taiwan espionage cases? People probably still remember the young Chinese man Wang Liqiang, a self-confessed spy who went to Australia to seek political asylum and was interviewed by many Australian media. CCTV’s reporting style on the espionage cases seemed to have been inspired by this. However, there are clear differences and effects. Australian media generally doubted the trustworthiness of Wang’s claim; whereas in China, no media would have any question on the matter. Therefore, many media and academics believe, the Taiwan espionage cases are the big internal propaganda made by Beijing as a response to the intensifying U.S.-China hostility and worsening of cross-strait relations.

In fact, since the four ministers of the U.S. issued remarks on China and officially regarded the CCP as tyranny and malicious competitor, at the same time sped up on upgrading the U.S.-Taiwan relation and arms sale, Beijing has reacted with remote training in Taiwan Strait. News of the People’s Liberation Army intentionally trespassing Taiwan Strait midline keeps appearing on the media and, according to the Ministry of National Defense, CCP military aircraft have entered Taiwan and the Southwest air defense identification zones 253 times as of Oct. 7. Such an act was not triggered by the cross-strait policy from the Tsai Ing-wen government, but the pressure from the U.S. on China. This would end with a “three wins” result.

First of all, many think the tense U.S.-China and cross-strait relations would help Trump in the presidential election, therefore using Taiwan to anger China is seen to be an election strategy and would probably continue until the election is over. Secondly, Xi Jinping using strong military acts to threaten Taiwan, not only is to display the stability of his power domestically, but also to prove he would not buckle under the pressure from the U.S., which would gain more support from the people in China; and most importantly, it could create fear among people in Taiwan with minimum cost and hinder the hard work of pursuing subjectivity of the Democratic Progress Party (DPP). Thirdly, fear does not bring obedience but hatred. The military act Beijing does to respond to the U.S. pressure is the evidence DPP government needs to prove mainland China is the troublemaker, which leads to the stronger anti-China sentiment among Taiwanese and helps DPP to gain popularity in the poll.

Under these circumstances, none of the three sides wants to start the fire and all are behaving rationally: the U.S. is not considering to form a formal diplomatic relation with Taiwan, neither nor the other way round; Beijing uses Taiwan espionage cases to deepen the support of the government from its own people. When the U.S. government increases the hostility towards China and bans CCP members and students from entering the U.S., Beijing needs a tougher nationalism and patriotism to gain support from the people; therefore by widely reporting the Taiwan espionage cases would help people to establish the “friends or foes” senses and intensify their awareness on espionage activities.

Lastly and most importantly, China was warning all Taiwanese not to collect intelligence for government authorities, especially by means of cross-strait cultural, social and academic exchange. These activities were used to promote cross-strait joint development in the past, but nowadays with increasing hostility, spy network is being set up and causing people in fear of being accused by Beijing of espionage and locked up in prison. Among the people being arrested by the CCP, there are actually more pro-China Taiwanese. That was because those pro-China are more willing to dedicate themselves to cross-strait exchange which, unfortunately, made it easier for China to associate them with espionage activities. After these four Taiwan espionage cases, the future’s cross-strait academic exchange would probably be further broken off, as, under China’s threat tactic, any Taiwanese academic could fall victim to the “spy trap.”

(Lin Tzu-Li, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Science, Tunghai University)

