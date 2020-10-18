Shenzhen and I | Ngan Shun-kau

Shenzhen has recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its establishment as a Special Economic Zone. From its birth to the rising of this city during the last 40 years, Hongkongers have been the witness of it all.

I came to Hong Kong with a one-way permit back in 1978. At the time the Chinese government opened its door and allowed those who have connections overseas to leave. Due to the sudden influx of people to Hong Kong, I had to wait for a few days in Shenzhen to enter Hong Kong. That time I stayed in a small, broken, two-storeyed inn that was full of passing travelers like me, and had to sleep on an army bed in the corridor because it was so full.

I wandered around during the day. The city was muddy due to the rain. Soon I wandered back into the inn because there was nowhere to go. The inn was filled with smoke and garbage; it smelt weird and red-headed flies were hovering around. Got hungry, went to a small eatery and had a bowl of noodles with bits of vegetable and drops of seasoning.

I went back to Shenzhen in 1982 to pick up my wife and child. By then there was an Overseas Chinese Travel Agency with a bus stop in front of the building. After picking them up we could go to restaurants to yum cha. Then we took the green train to Hong Kong. Many passengers were waiting at the platform and pushing each other off to try to get on the train when it arrived.

Another while later, Hongkongers started to buy cheap goods and take them to Shenzhen, where the hawkers would take them and sell them on the street stands. Then wholesalers from the north would come down to buy Hong Kong’s clothes and sell them across the country; then Hongkongers set up factories in Shenzhen for production; then, Shenzhen has quietly grown, at a crazy rate.

When Hongkongers opened factories in Shenzhen, it was seen as Hong Kong being the shop front and Shenzhen being the factory at the back. Not only have the Hongkongers taken the money there to invest, but they have also introduced advanced machinery and modern way of management into the city. They trained those farmworkers who have never seen the world before and nurtured them to be skilled workers in the production lines. Factories were blossoming across the city and people who have a sense of adventure flooded in, which led to a high demand for accommodation and the housing industry has also become prosperous.

Experts and academics of Hong Kong from different industries were enthusiastically providing professional advice for Shenzhen. Qian Jiaju, a Chinese economist who moved to Hong Kong in the 80s, had given a lot of advice which contributed to Shenzhen’s reform and open up, and was later awarded honorary citizen of Shenzhen. When he spoke at the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and talked about the future of reform and open up, he got applauded over 30 times. It was when the time people wanted to change, and hence the rise of Shenzhen.

Shenzhen didn’t just fall from the sky; it was built and established with the help of Hong Kong. Xi Jinping went to Shenzhen to join the celebration and has not uttered one word of acknowledgment to Hong Kong’s contribution to the rising of the city; he even wanted Shenzhen to swallow Hong Kong up. Talking about someone who likes to exploit the others, Xi is second to none.

(Ngan Shun Kau is a veteran publisher and writer. His publications and works are award-winning. )

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play