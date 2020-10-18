To War or not to War? ｜Pat To Yan

‘Violence is wrong!’ This is frequently heard in both camps of Yellow and Blue Ribbon. Yellow Ribbons may define the phrase as police brutality and the radical actions of protesters like ‘renovations’ (damaging the stores supporting Police) and vigilantism. Blue Ribbon only defines the phrase as the latter.

I, too, hope our world is as simple as a sentence. I would like to ask those advocates, ‘Would you condemn the violence of the one being raped? Would you also condemn the violence of the Allies in World War II? Would you condemn the murderer of Nazi troops in an attempt to liberate the concentration camps?’ One of my friends put it in a funny way: Was the victory of World War II brought about by peaceful protests?

I won’t easily condemn the violence adopted by people in resistance. ‘Renovations’ and some cases of vigilantism may be considered as resistance. There are four principles behind: legitimate aim, necessity, reasonable prospect of success and proportionality. Last year, a man was burnt by a protester as he had chased and kept scolding a group of protesters. This news was disturbing from the perspective of some foreign media since the violence was unproportionate.

The extreme case of violence is war. Can a war be a ‘just war’? Again, there’s no easy answer. An American cartoonist Sarah Glidden’s Rolling Blackouts drags us into a difficult situation about this issue. The writer joined a team of three who were researching the effect of the Iraq War on the Middle East. The team included two journalists from Seattle Globalist and a friend of theirs who was a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq. Before going to Iraq, they imagined all people would hate them immensely as they were from the nation who destroyed their homes. To their dismay, Kurds in northern Iraq loved Americans. Under the totalitarian rule of Saddam Hussein, Kurds were suppressed brutally. Therefore, from the perspective of Kurds, the U.S. had liberated them. However, when they went to Syria (before the Syrian Civil War), Iraqi refugees hated the team and even physically attacked them. Once Syria was the country that accepted the largest number of refugees in the world. And many of the Iraqis refugees were from the middle class. Their lives were suddenly disrupted owing to the War.

After the journey, the team was really confused. They were the generation of the Anti-Iraq War and they thought the social movement was doing good. Obviously, the U.S. waged the War only for the protection of their own huge benefits, gains, and interests. But, was the Iraq War right or wrong? It remains unanswered in the book.

Whether a war is just is never an easy question. Some Hong Kongers long for a war waging against the Chinese Government. The feeling of expecting to be saved is well understood. Still, every war would plunge people into misery and suffering, including us and many innocent people.

War in the contemporary definition is equivalent to the threat of a nuclear war which means M.A.D. (Mutual Assured Destruction); hence, war is not easily waged. As compared to an expectation to be saved by war, we Hong Kongers should continue to do something ourselves for our freedom. To expect a war to be our savior is somehow weird.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

