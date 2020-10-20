Both Taiwan and US alarmed with power imbalance across Taiwan Strait | Liu Hui-chien

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien warned on Mar 16 that China is likely to have the ability to attack Taiwan within 10 to 15 years, calling on Taiwan to strengthen its defenses and develop an asymmetric military response. Meia Nouwens, a researcher at a British think tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), recently wrote an article discussing the annual report on “Chinese Military and Security Developments” released by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in September. The 2020 DoD report focuses on Taiwan and alleges that tensions are rising in the Taiwan Strait, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has scaled-up and gained an advantage over the U.S. in the region. The U.S.-China relations have been affected by a number of factors such as the epidemic and election conditions. The U.S. Department of Defense is vigilant and concerned about the increasing potential for the Taiwan Strait situation to transform from cold peace to a hot war.

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) intention to pursue cross-strait reunification has never changed. Whenever Taiwan’s democratic process moves forward, China will attempt to intimidate Taiwan by staging military exercises around the same time, such as the large-scale naval and air drills conducted one week prior to President Tsai Ing-wen’s second-term inauguration in May this year. Similarly, on the second day after the visit of American Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, the PLA immediately held an organized combat military exercise in the eastern theater of the Taiwan Strait. As soon as the Oct 10 National Day came to an end, the PLA was again preparing military operations near the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea. In fact, China’s Eastern Theater Command has continued to conduct more and more contingency-specific military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in the past two years

Last year, the CCP commanded synchronized military exercises in all theaters across the country that included all four service branches, the Strategic Support Forces and the Joint Logistic Support Forces. They aimed to test the joint coordinated operations across all five theatre commands, which were designed to address possible developments of the situation across the Taiwan Strait. The CCP’s nationwide military exercises in August this year included live-fire exercises off Qingdao, Lianyungang and southeast Hainan Island, as well as large-scale joint military exercises in the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea (to the north of Taiwan) and South China Sea (to the south of Taiwan). The simulated attacks on northern and southern Taiwan are aimed to test the PLA’s ability to block external intervention and encircle Taiwan during a potential invasion.

Over the past decade, the balance of military power on the two sides of the strait has long changed. The CCP has benefited from rapid economic development, and the PLA’s combat power has increased significantly. The development in PLA military technology and the qualitative improvement in their weapons have made the U.S. very worried. The 2020 DoD report specifically noted that China has surpassed the U.S. in shipbuilding, land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, and air defense weapons. The development of these three capabilities is closely related to the possibility of future military conflict in the Taiwan Strait. The rapid development of China’s shipbuilding capabilities in recent years has allowed the PLA Navy to almost completely phase out its legacy frigate and destroyer designs. The Russian-built Sovremenny-class destroyers, once the backbone of the Chinese navy’s surface warfare, have now been replaced by more modern indigenous Chinese designs.

The short-range ballistic missiles, which have long served as the basis for the CCP’s threat of force against Taiwan, have not changed much in terms of numbers in recent years. However, the PLA has expanded its intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) capabilities, enabling China to hold and isolate U.S. forces within range in the “second island chain.” According to the DoD report, the PLA has more than 200 IRBM launchers since China’s DF-26 IRBM (with nuclear, conventional land-attack and anti-ship variants) first entered operational service in 2018.

The PLA Air Force has also acquired the latest Russian S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM), which has long been deployed with the 5th SAM Missile Division outside Beijing. In addition, the CCP has also produced a large number of indigenous long-range radar-guided SAM systems, including the HQ-22 and HQ-9B. The latter being an extended-range version of the existing HQ-9 system, which appears to have the same air defense capability as the Russian S-300 PM2 SAM.

In the face of increasing pressure from China, the U.S. has ramped up its commitments to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This includes the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s announcement last July to proceed with the sale to Taiwan of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger man-portable air-defense systems, and related equipment and support. In August 2020, the U.S. sold another 66 F-16 fighters to Taiwan. This series of arms sales to Taiwan have received overwhelming bipartisan support from Congress.

While Taiwan and the U.S. have both historically maintained that even though China has obvious quantitative superiority and geographic advantages, Taiwan still has a qualitative edge in terms of manpower and weaponry. Moreover, U.S. reinforcements can be present in the Taiwan Strait within a short period of time. However, considering the pace of PLA modernization has exceeded expectations, whether these two assumptions still remain true today is worthy of vigilance.

(Liu Hui-chien, adjunct assistant university professor and former visiting scholar of Washington think tank CSIS)

