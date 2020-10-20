Xi’s ‘southern tour’ aimed at gripping halo of reform and opening up｜Chung Kim Wah

Xi going on his southern tour to take part in the celebration for the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone(SZSEZ) is compared with Deng Xiaoping’s southern tour in those days. While the impact of the one that very year was palpable, the one this time was simply to show forth further Xi’s authority and core position before the Fifth Plenary Session to be held by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) at the end of this month.

The CCP oligarchy led by Xi basically has not a single clue how to break through the global predicament. The extreme measures to flex its muscles by cracking down on Hong Kong and threatening Taiwan have finally made the international situation disadvantageous to itself. Being the initiator of evil, Xi has not intended striking out on a new path, but now only hope to consolidate the route in a bid to sustain his leading status.

Xi put forward the notion of “two one hundred years” as early as his assuming office. From this perspective, the subtle meaning implied by this “southern tour” is not difficult to understand. It is rumored the major agenda of the Fifth Plenary Session to be convened at the end of October is the fourteenth Five-Year Plan(FFYP). From Xi’s point of view, the starting point of the FFYP has to be achieving the goal of the first one hundred years, then moving on to the goal of the second one, which is “a decisive victory in building a great modern socialist country”. However, the achievement of the goal of the first one hundred years - “securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects” in 2021 – is yet to be confirmed. At a press conference before the end of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress, Li Keqiang even laid bare the truth that there are more than 600 million people earning about 1,000 yuan a month.

If Xi cannot attribute the merits and achievements to himself by predominating the agenda, it will be doubtful if he can break the convention and census of the party at the 20th National Congress of the CCP next year, continuing with his top position in the CCP and the state. To this end, in this southern tour, not only did he stive for personal exposure and support from the mass, but also had to predominate the political agenda in the year ahead, taking fast hold on the halo of the achievements of reform and opening up.

In his speech delivered at the celebrating ceremony for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the SZSEZ, if anything refreshing, there are nothing more than two points. First, it is the establishment of Shenzhen as the growth engine of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which is conspicuously different from the tone and manner in the past that still accentuated the role of Hong Kong and Macao. The second one, which is more novel, is opening up a few realms that used to be restricted relatively more stringently. The two add up to give an impression that Shenzhen is going to be capitalized on to replace Hong Kong. Subsequently, Hong Kong is going to be marginalized, as evidenced by the fact that Chief Executive Carrie Lam had to belittle herself in advance at the celebrating ceremony in Shenzhen.

If the goal of “securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects” is the starting point of the FFYP, continuously laying emphasis on the development of the One Belt One Road initiative and the Greater Bay Area will be bound to be two major battle lines to consolidate Xi’s leadership. Nevertheless, since the enactment of the National Security Law in Hong Kong, Beijing has sensed the possibility of losing Hong Kong as an SAR that has been serving as China’s white gloves for a long time. Furthermore, basically the authorities have no idea how long the sanctions against Hong Kong will last. Therefore, if the development of the One Belt One Road is to be strengthened, putting some eggs into different baskets is the rationale for making Shenzhen the growth engine this time.

“Replacing Hong Kong” is easier said than done

If it was as easy as not having to care about international concerns to turn a place to an international financial hub, Shanghai would have been one early on. As such, it is not necessary to discuss whether Shenzhen stands a chance to overtake Hong Kong. Even though the gloss has been taken off Hong Kong after “one country, two systems” crushed, Shenzhen is not necessarily a city capable of replacing Hong Kong.

How many Hong Kongers still mind whether Hong Kong can be perennially the “best of China”? Nowadays, they attach more importance to a stable life as well as maintaining the social values and lifestyle of Hong Kong than anything else. Whether Hong Kong can stay ahead of Shenzhen is not a major issue. Even if Shenzhen is really going to “surpass” Hong Kong, so what?

As early as before the Handover, a lot of people had already anticipated the boundary between Hong Kong and China would become blurred. What they had missed was that Hong Kong would regress with “one country, two systems” ditched, and be devoured by “one country”, instead of Hong Kong being integrated into a mainland China that is advancing towards a modern state. Is it that easy for Hong Kong to be devoured? Is it really possible to transfer the strength of Hong Kong to Shenzhen simply by keeping the media in check and suppressing the teachers? More Importantly, how many Hong Kongers care whether Shenzhen is going to be able to substitute for Hong Kong?

(Chung Kim Wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute )

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play