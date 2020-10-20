Lesson on waiting | Benny Tai Yiu-ting

On the night I was the officiating guest at the inauguration ceremony of the 107th Council of the Hong Kong University Student Union and Union Executives, I said to those fellow students the following:

"My apologies if you were expecting me to talk about politics today! You will be disappointed, because I will only be talking about the old-fashioned topic today: learn to wait. What is waiting? Waiting is when a person anticipates something will happen, and the mentality before it happens. Waiting is when you accept it, willingly or reluctantly, that your needs will not be fulfilled for the time being.

What do you need? This usually involves a kind of change – perhaps one that is within you, between you and others, or you within the environment. Waiting is about time. It is only when time passes that you will realize you have been waiting.

How long? Common sense teaches us that the bigger the change, the more time is needed for waiting. Therefore, if you wish to see changes, especially big changes, you must learn to wait, because the waiting time will be very long. To allow for big changes, not only will the process be long, but complicated. This is to say, no one can predict when this moment will come. When you are waiting for such a big change, you never know how much longer you still have to wait. Waiting then feels like eternity, which also makes waiting so very hard, and therefore you must learn to wait. If you give up too soon, then whatever you are anticipating to happen could be lost and missed immediately following that moment you give up.

How to learn to wait? Some mistakenly interpret waiting as not doing anything. For the sake of time, I will not spend all day explaining what you can be doing while you wait, but I can give suggestions for some general directions:

Principle 1: Do not do something that prevents you from benefiting from the change that has not, but will eventually come.

You have already worked hard to bring about this change. You have already done what is needed to bring about this change. The process of change is complicated, and perhaps you no longer need to do anything more to facilitate this change. You only have to wait.

This is like baking. You have prepared the cake batter, place it into the oven, and set the time. At this time you only have to wait, and the oven will do the remainder of the work. The difference between baking and reality is that you cannot set the time for completion, but at least you will not do things that will erase your previous efforts in facilitating this change.

Moreover, you must ensure that when the results happen and it is time to reap, you are still around. When waiting, use every possible way to preserve yourself. Do not do something that conflicts with the change you are expecting. If you wish to see more justice, do not perform unrighteousness while you wait.

Principle 2: Prepare yourself, such that you will be benefiting from the change that has not, but will eventually come.

The things you do when you are waiting have correlations to the change you are anticipating. If you wish for democratic change in society, then you must be prepared for the democratic era to arrive. You can do more to practice democracy when you are waiting. I am not talking about reading more, but practicing more. There are many things that we cannot just learn through books, but must be carried out in practice in order to learn.

You also do not have to wait until the change finally arrives to do something related to the goal you are waiting to achieve. While you wait, you can already start preparing yourself to put into practice some aspects of the desired change. If you want less injustice in society, then now is the best time to look for such unrighteousness in your surroundings and do something to minimize the damage.

Principle 3: Embrace hope.

Waiting can be very long. In this long period of waiting, it is only natural that you will feel discouraged. You will feel as if you have been waiting for eternity. You will doubt if your past efforts have been in vain. You will worry if there will be nothing in the end. You will feel like waiting is a waste of time. To survive this difficult period of waiting, you must embrace hope.

For example, you are waiting for the last bus. If you believe that the bus will eventually come even if it is late, you will continue to wait. The question is, do you believe that righteousness will win in the end? Perhaps I will have to wait until the next time to share with you how to maintain hope in your heart. Yet if you have chosen to wait, you must find ways to find hope.

Hope is often like a seed that has been sown within your heart when you are not noticing. It is also when you are not noticing when someone is watering your heart, and someone else is carefully removing the weeds and thorns for you. When the sun shines, the seed of hope will sprout and grow. Hope is also like candlelight. The candle of your heart was not lit, and someone had used the sparkle, however tiny, in their heart to light that candle of yours. You must, however, carefully safeguard it, for strong winds can easily extinguish this fire of hope.

Be it a seed or candlelight, hope is not created by one person alone, but cultivated altogether with one another. Hope is after the long and difficult waiting process, what you and I will see in the change that we all anticipate."

(Benny Tai Yiu-Ting is a Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play