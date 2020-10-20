Editorial: Is CCP getting more bargaining chips? | Apple Daily HK

by Li Ping

Being contained by the world led by the U.S., the CCP reiterated being independent and the economic internal circulation; there is also rumored that the power struggles among senior officials are getting so bad, the quick downfall of the CCP is near. However, we have obviously underestimated the wolf-warrior diplomacy. It dared to threaten the health and safety of the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong; it dared to say it will arrest the Americans in China as revenge; it dares to detain 12 Hongkongers for two months and ban their families and lawyers to see them. It has exactly shown, the range of CCP’s hostage diplomacy is expanding and it is putting more and more chips on the table. We say that shamelessness makes one invincible. So, since this regime is shameless, is it also invincible?

On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’s establishment, Li Youwei, former Secretary of Shenzhen City Committee, has written an article and commented on the future path of China’s reform and open up. He quoted Beijing scholar Sun Liping, saying China is at the moment surrounded by enemies, and the U.S. has been betting all its chips to push China; but there is one more chip, which is to wait for China to crumble under external pressure, make mistakes and collapse by itself.

Has the U.S. used up all its chips for crushing the CCP? Surely not. But the CCP obviously is getting more chips to fight, whether it is internally to ask its people to go through bad times together, or the hostage diplomacy externally. When being interviewed by Chinese and foreign reporters last week, Cong Peiwu, China’s ambassador to Canada, strongly urged the Canadian side not to grant political asylum to the Hong Kong protesters whom he claimed are violent criminals. He even warned if the Canadian side really cares about the good health and safety of those 300,000 Canadian passport holders in Hong Kong, and the many Canadian companies operating in Hong Kong, then it should support the CCP’s efforts on combating violent and terrorist activities.

This blatant political threat has caused the Canadian reporter to question whether he was threatening the Canadian government by directly targeting Canadian business people. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole even issued a statement on Twitter, saying if Cong does not retract what he said and publicly apologize, Trudeau’s government should kick him out.

What more terrifying is, Cong’s threat does not seem to be a one-off incident. According to the Wall Street Journal, China’s official has threatened the U.S. that its citizens in China might be detained as a revenge on the U.S. Department of Justice charging many Chinese academics who have links with the People’s Liberation Army. The spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State has not yet confirmed this report, but has warned that any U.S. citizens who are involved in commercial disputes, criminal or civil cases might be banned from leaving China.

Actually, the extending of CCP’s hostage diplomacy from Chinese citizens to foreigners who travel, work or live in China or Hong Kong is the evil consequence of western countries appeasing the CCP. Since the 1990s, the CCP has been ostracizing dissidents as a “symbol of improving human rights” and using it as a bargaining chip when doing trade negotiation with the western countries. People such as Wei Jingsheng, Wang Dan, Wang Juntao, Xu Wenli and Wang Youcai, are all hostages exiled by the CCP.

Since Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Canada two years ago, the CCP has started to openly turn its hostage diplomacy to foreigners. It arrested two Canadians – Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, and deny them a visit from the Canadian Ambassador. Cong repeatedly stressed that Meng Wanzhou’s arrest is a political matter but the two Canadians are in suspicion of endangering national security; if Canada releases Meng as soon as possible, it would help putting the China-Canada relation back on the right track.

It is one thing whether Meng, Kovrig and Spavor have committed any crime, but whether their judicial human rights are ensured is another. While Meng is still enjoying her luxurious life in Canada, Kovrig and Spavor have their rights of visit by the Ambassador stripped, as if they have been kidnapped and held hostage, which is another joke of the CCP’s rule of law. Nowadays, not only Canadians are the diplomatic hostages of the CCP, but also Americans, Australians and Europeans. The 12 Hongkongers being detailed in Shenzhen do not have any rights to be visited by Ambassador; even their families and appointed lawyers are not allowed to see them, so they have effectively also become the hostages CCP uses to show off to the Hongkongers how powerful national security law is.

John Demers, Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division at the U.S. Department of Justice said, “if China wants to be seen as one of the world’s leading nations, it should respect the rule of law and stop taking hostages.” Would hostage diplomacy become the sharp weapon CCP uses to counter-attack the western countries' sanctioning? It would depend on whether the CCP is determined to return to the state of shutting down the country, and whether the western countries are determined to stop appeasing the CCP.

