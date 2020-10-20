Give us more leave, not public holidays｜Alex Price

The government’s recently announced plan to give people six more statutory holidays per year sounds – superficially – like a good idea, even if it is to be introduced over the next decade. (As one workers' representative pointed out, if we can build an airport from scratch in seven years …)

But ignoring the ridiculous timescale for a now, the reality is that more fractured, single-day holidays will do little to benefit our workforce. Popular spots are already overburdened on sunny Sundays, let alone public holidays, resulting in traffic congestion and parking nightmares. A couple of weekends ago I watched police having a penalty ticket party in Clearwater Bay. Traffic was at near-standstill as drivers were forced to edge past cars parked half on pavement, half on road.

What we really need is more annual leave. Annual leave means families can spend more structured time together, take proper holidays abroad and unwind from the stress of work – not join in single days of chaotic shopping or beach-going.

Currently, the minimum amount of paid time off is 12 statutory holidays plus seven days leave per year, making 19 in total. Annual leave increases by one day a year up to a maximum of 14, while some staff are offered 17 public holidays – although this is at company discretion. And in a bizarre throwback to Edwardian class society, those extra days tend to be given to white-collar workers only.

These numbers do not compare favorably with other economically developed administrations around the world. In Denmark and France employees who have been with a company for at least 12 months get 30 days annual leave and 12 public holidays – in fact European Union law states that staff must get a minimum of four weeks paid leave per year, plus statutory holidays.

This puts our paltry 19-day minimum to shame. No doubt company owners and bosses will point to Hong Kong’s famous indefatigable work ethic, saying a willingness to put in long hours is what made the city great.

Is this really true? Hong Kongers are undoubtedly used to hard work, but how does this graft translate in concrete terms?

It is interesting to compare H.K.'s productivity against places with more generous annual leave – and shorter working hours. A word of warning here; finding absolutely compatible year-for-year statistics on such matters is not easy. Different sources use different methods to derive data, and even when adjusted for purchasing power parity there’s still plenty of leeway in accuracy and compatibility.

Nonetheless if the same patterns emerge in different data sets you can be reasonably sure they are real and have something to tell you.

So, given all that, what can we see? Well in 2017 our average productivity was around USD55 per hour, while in Germany and France workers averaged about USD70. This comes despite – or because of? – Hong Kong having some of the longest average working hours around: over 40 per week compared to 35 in France and around 38 in Germany. Yet both are significantly more productive than us.

One could argue that the French and German economies are different to ours, but we fare little better when compared with Ireland, a fellow financial services heavyweight. The Irish work an average of about 38 hours a week but generate 99USD per hour. These are just a few examples highlighting our work-productivity disparity.

Could it be that we need a little more carrot and a little less stick? There are numerous studies that suggest this may indeed be the case. And while it’s just a single example, a recent well-publicized experiment offers some insight.

The New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian manages trusts, wills and estates and has about 240 employees. It conducted a two-month trial where staff worked a four-day week but were still paid for the full five.

Measurements of performance all rose, as did the proportion of staff who said they could maintain a good work-life balance (by a whopping 24 percent). Stress levels fell significantly.

Many of those who took part in the study said they were better focused and enjoyed their work more. A report by the University of Auckland Business School, which was involved in trial, noted that “Many employees see the reduced working hours as ‘a gift’ and ‘a privilege not a right,’ and feel a deep sense of goodwill and reciprocity towards the organization, which manifests in an openness to ‘go the extra mile’ and think about ‘what I can do to give back’.”

However the report also said that managers across all levels seemed to find it difficult to reduce their working hours, with one respondent saying: “the work just doesn’t stop.” But some participants questioned whether this difficulty was a result of the need to delegate more work, and/or change habits and assumptions.

Following the trial, Perpetual Guardian’s C.E.O. recommended the four-day week be made permanent.

What does all this mean for Hong Kong? Well businesses usually baulk at the idea of offering more leave – but at least they remain open while employees are away, rather than shutting down completely for a public holiday. And as we have seen, longer holidays and shorter working hours mean happier staff and may actually lead to better productivity – something that should please all company bosses.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

