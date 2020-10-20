Generation Ex｜Adrian Chow Pok Yin

By “generation ex” I don’t mean to disrupt the common classification of generation X, Y and Z. It’s neither about the Japanese boy band album by the same name. Rather I coin the term that refers to those who use the social media frequently, or those who grew up with the social media, and in general those heavily influenced by it in their daily lives. It is not a line of demarcation between different ages, but shared patterns of behaviour and values. Generation Exers are accustomed to being in control on the social media. They choose what to read, follow, share and to whom their profiles or pages are made visible. They show their preferences by liking or blocking. They comment, opine, expect feedbacks, and to the feedbacks they react. Their ideas will somehow be noticed, followed, or commented on, even by a niche minority, but are never neglected. They are convinced that their existence and ideas matter to others. It is through their expression of their choices and preferences on the social media that their public personae are shaped. They earn their places in their respective communities. They belong to a generation of “expression”. I express therefore I am.

Expressing oneself today is easier than ever. Take songwriting as an example, if I wrote a song 20 years ago and wanted it played in the mass media, I would firstly need to own a full range of hardware equipment (like sound modules, samplers, sequencer, multi-track recorder, microphones, mixer), produce a demo, record it on DAT or MD, let a befriended A&R person or producer hear it, pitch it to an artiste with finger-crossed, await the song’s actual production even if picked, hope that the record company would choose it as a “single” for radio plugging, and pray that the DJs would like the song and play it. Only for a tiny part in the process did I exercise control. A large part was at somebody’s mercy. Nowadays, with almost all the relevant gears capable of being jammed into a laptop computer, one can do the audio and even video production entirely at home, upload the finished work to YouTube, and publicize it by sharing the video on his/her social media platforms, voila!

The social media has fundamentally upgraded our ability to express, made the experience of self-expression all the more natural, let us in control of what we want to share, and help us portray to the world who we are, so long as we are responsible for what we express. Yes, with easier expression comes greater responsibility. If your work or idea is not brilliant enough, no one likes or shares it. People won’t save their harsh comments. Worst still, the work gets ignored and dismissed. You need to bear the consequence, reflect what has gone wrong and decide what you should do next time.

Expression has become an inalienable part of Generation Exers' way of life. That is why the concepts of “government”, “establishment”, “institution” or “big stage”, especially authoritarian ones, become so incompatible with the need of this generation. They always try to stop people from expressing (in the name of public order) instead of dealing with the problems expressed. Look at the young protesters in Thailand, they have already made clear their demands for their Prime Minister’s resignation and constitutional reform. Instead of starting a dialogue, the Thai government responded by banning gatherings, deploying riot police and shooting water cannon at the peaceful protesters. These are all too familiar to us Hong Kongers, who since more than one year ago have been making the 5 demands repeatedly to no avail. Not only has the government been looping such humdrum rhetoric as “we’ve let you express, but everything stays the same” or “breaking the law is wrong no matter how noble the motive is”, but it stops expression by resorting to police brutality, lousy prosecution and shameless penalties against people who had no alternative but escalated their actions as a result of the government’s apathy. People’s feeling of the HK government’s incompatibility has long been aggravated by the latter’s unpaid debts from police brutality, unfair judgments against protesters and most recently the detention of the 12 HK youths in Shenzhen. The situation however is further worsened by the government shutting down every legitimate channel of expression via the National Security Law and COVID-19. The government has gone further and further away from the people.

Apart from political and utilitarian considerations, I suspect that the reactionary stance commonly held by the baby boomers running governments springs from fear; a fear of having no place in the future world. They know that if Generation Exers are allowed to freely express, the world can change in a magnitude beyond their comprehension. They see that the evolutionary leap this time is just too huge to manage. They won’t be able to communicate with the future people, will lose all relationships with them, and become aliens if they don’t brush themselves up (which they think is a demand too much for them at their ages). They will become an “ex” to the society, have to surrender the door keys to the ex-lover, and start a life stalking the ex-lover’s ig or Facebook accounts, a situation that is too humiliating and embarrassing for them who they thought have been working so hard for the relationship and should now be harvesting their fruits of success. They fear for genuinely becoming Generation “Ex”. No, this is not happening, and they have to stop the change and people from expressing at all costs, while they still can.

(Adrian Chow Pok Yin, qualified HK lawyer, composer/lyricist/arranger/music producer, CASH music award winner, and Council Member (and Music Group Chairman) of the HK Arts Development Council.)

