Rumor Vs. Truth - ‘Please give me brightness’｜Chang Ping

Chinese crosstalk comedian Chen Peisi once made a joke: “Who would have thought that a guy with strong eyebrows and big eyes like you are also betraying the revolution!” What Chen was trying to say was that people who looked decent could actually be crafty and sinister. In today’s China, this is no joke, as exemplified by the story of Shanghai’s Bright Dairy, which was recently fined for running a problematic advertisement.

Bright Dairy is a properly loyalist company. It is a state-owned enterprise, and its controlling shareholder is the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai. It is also a signature company of Shanghai. In 2004, when I was the deputy editor-in-chief of a newspaper in Shanghai, I received a notice from the propaganda authority telling us not to publish news stories about the discovery of melamine in Bright Dairy’s products. In the same vein as they controlled information on the new coronavirus, the Chinese authorities were the first to know Bright Dairy’s milk was contaminated with the harmful melamine but it kept the public in the dark. So tens of millions of families in Shanghai who took pride in

being Shanghainese continued to feed their children the harmful milk every morning.

When learning that Bright Dairy was fined for running an ad that “harmed the dignity or interests of the country”, I and many people were surprised that Bright Dairy, a decent company in Beijing’s book, could do something that damaged the country’s dignity or interests. Another thought that came to mind was that in the eyes of the authorities Bright Dairy must have done something much worse than producing contaminated milk - people drinking contaminated milk can do no harm to the country’s dignity or interests, but telling the truth can.

According to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, Bright Dairy was fined 300,000 yuan by Shanghai’s market supervision administration and was ordered to stop showing the ad, which was said to have violated the fourth clause of Article 9 of China’s Advertising Law concerning the release of ads that damage the country’s dignity or interests and leak state secrets. What was that ad about? On the social media, rumor has it that the problem lied in an ad slogan, “Please give me brightness!”, a play on Bright Dairy’s name.

There is a joke about the Soviet Union that goes like this: a man who gives out blank pieces of paper in the Red Square in Moscow gets caught by the police. In defense, the man says: “They are just blank pieces of paper.” A police officer says: “Don’t think we don’t know what you want to write!” In reality in China, this is no joke. After a national security law was imposed on Hong Kong, some Hong Kongers got into trouble with the police by raising blank pieces of paper as a form of resistance.

According to another joke that is not really a joke, for any wooden signs written with words like “democracy” and “the rule of law”, when they are erected on the side of roads, they represent the core values of socialism, but if you take to the streets and raise the signs, you would be committing the crime of inciting subversion of state power.

Now, back to the online rumor. Some netizens have claimed that the slogan “Please give me brightness” is guilty of revealing state secrets. This is a joke inspired by a political joke of decades ago. After the June 4 massacre in 1989, there were endless jokes about then premier Li Peng, the Chinese leader supporting the crackdown of the 1989 pro-democracy movement. One joke went like this: a man was arrested for saying in public that “Li Peng is an idiot”. The charge he later faced was not slandering a state leader, but leaking a state secret.

Many people believe the ban on the slogan “Please give me brightness” is something that was waiting to happen in China. But in reality, Bright Dairy is not that “anti-revolutionary”. It has never used such a slogan. The slogan of its ad campaign is “Good source, good milk,” which is a lie with Chinese characteristics.

Suppression of freedom of speech is everywhere

As a company that has “harmed the dignity or interests of the country”, Bright Dairy has the obligation to stop people from using news of its punishment to harm the dignity or interests of the country. It has therefore issued a statement explaining the matter, saying a map of China that it used in a video ad “had neglected to show the integrity and accuracy of China’s territory”. This is a subtle statement. What happened was that the map in question failed to show Taiwan as part of China.

Indeed, that was not the right thing to do. How can a map do without Taiwan? If a map does not feature Taiwan, it would effectively mean all milk products available in China are contaminated.

The gist of Bright Dairy’s statement is in the last paragraph, which says that “claims circulated on the internet that our company was subject to administrative punishment because of an ad slogan “Please give me brightness” are completely false and have caused bad impact and seriously harmed our company’s image. We hope netizens will not believe or spread the rumor and make a concerted effort to maintain a good online environment”.

Many people may wonder how a company’s image can be seriously tarnished just because its ad campaign carries the slogan “Please give me brightness” though it got fined by the authorities. How is being fined for using an unofficial map different from being fined for an ad slogan?

To be sure, the slogan was made up. Perhaps the person who came up with the slogan story wanted to show to what extent the Chinese government is suppressing freedom of speech and to induce people to ask themselves whether they can still put up with such suppression. Nonetheless, suppression of freedom of speech is so prevalent in China that there is no need to fabricate any story. The state-controlled media and the 50 Cent Army are all dignified and condemning those who spread the slogan rumor and even call for their arrest. The question to ask, though, is whether Bright Dairy is allowed to use “Please give me brightness” as an advertising slogan at all.

(Chang Ping, commentator)

