Mention of Greater Bay Area again - bureaucrats’ pipe dream of helping youths｜Wei Zhong-fu

In Xi Jinping’s speech delivered during his southern tour for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, the line, “to fully capitalize on the important and huge Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao collaboration platform to draw in more youths from Hong Kong and Macao to study, work and live on the mainland”, was paid close attention to by the media from Hong Kong. All of a sudden, people from all sectors have since been touting the Greater Bay Area again, encouraging Hong Kong’s youths to go northward for opportunities.

Bigwigs living in a castle in the air oblivious to practical issues of going northward

Hong Kong officials and the pro-establishment camp have been reiterating time and again over the past few years the narration that the Greater Bay Area is abundant in opportunities. Yet, their notions, empty and impractical, have not dispelled doubts from Hong Kong’s youths about going northward for work. Working in the north is not anything likened to the bigwigs traveling in a first-class cabin on a plane or by express rail among cities on the mainland, going to and fro between airports and hotels by limousine and showing up at a few important meetings, but about various down-to-earth life problems.

The first problem needs to be resolved is accommodation. Take Shenzhen as an example. Based on the data from Anjuke, a well-known information platform for real estate, the average monthly rental in October for the one-room apartments in Nanshan and Futian district costs about 2,400 yuan. This very figure may suggest the rental is affordable. Let’s reference the Employment Report of Chinese Graduate 2020. In 2019, the average income of fresh graduates was 5,440 yuan, implying the rental expense was half of the income. Surely, there are still other variables. For example, a joint report by the China Institute for Employment Research of the Renmin University of China and zhaopin.com shows that in the first half of 2020, the starting salary of fresh graduates in first-tier cities reached 8,200 yuan. However, we have to take into consideration that the aforementioned rental has dropped from around 3,000 yuan recorded before the epidemic outbreak, and from the disposal income, personal income tax as well as five different insurances and one fund - endowment insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, employment injury insurance, maternity insurance and housing provident fund, have to be deducted. For rookies, working and living in Nanshan district does not seem practical. Actually, every morning, an army of white-collar workers flood to the south from Minle and Minzhi district, where they can only put 800 yuan more aside from rental in comparison with living in Nanshan district.

Besides, remuneration is also an issue. For the youths from Hong Kong aspiring to a career in the high-tech industry, opportunities in Shenzhen are admittedly way more than that in Hong Kong. As to other industries, are they willing to take less than 10,000 yuan a month? After all, remuneration is an important factor. If not for higher salary, a youth in Beijing will hardly consider moving to work in Tianjin. Moreover, the living standard in Shenzhen is not lower than that in Hong Kong. The imported goods Hong Kong people are accustomed to purchasing are even more expensive due to higher customs duties, which is why an avalanche of Shenzhen citizens cross the border to Hong Kong for groceries over weekends.

For the professionals, if they are experienced, they can definitely communicate with the mainland counterparts, which has been the practice over the past 30 years. Yet, if one studies professional disciplines like laws and accounting, it is not easy for him to find a job for the differences between the two systems. And for those aspiring to business start-ups, if they were shrewdly responsive to changes in business environment, they would have gone to places where they can find good prospects of gain, even prefecture level cities like Yangjiang, Qingyuan and Yunfu, which are excluded from the Greater Bay Area, before the government propaganda.

Looking at the publicity by the Hong Kong government and pro-establishment camp in recent years, it has not quite hit the reason why the Greater Bay Area is appealing to Hong Kong’s youths. Apart from those impractical suggestions such as living in Guangzhou and commuting between China and Hong Kong by the Express Rail Link, the most heard is purchase an apartment in the Greater Bay Area. But the property prices on the mainland remain as soaring high as that in Hong Kong. Those who cannot afford to buy one in Hong Kong are not necessarily able to buy one in Guangzhou or Shenzhen.

As long as a place is fascinating, youths will naturally aspire after it. Over the past 40 years, supply and demand in economic and trade activities between the two places have been interactive. While capital was needed on the mainland, Hong Kong businessmen spotted on the cheap labor force. The two chimed in with each other readily. While experienced managers were needed in both factories and enterprises on the mainland, prospects from Hong Kong craving for higher salary went up northward. Nowadays, with the Pearl River Delta developing beyond a world factory, how to do the matching for capitals, people of high calibre and technologies is awaiting deliberations from different sectors. In those days, there was not an executive order for Hong Kong’s youths to get to know their motherland via Heytea and Haidilao, but the opening up of business opportunities drew them in to spend their weekends across the border. Now that the Hong Kong government does not even know the targets of the policy and youths' concerns but just generally call on the youngsters to develop their career in the Greater Bay Area, what Hong Kong people will recall years from now will probably be investment in real estate and retirement, let alone “the elephant in the room” – the divergence between the two systems.

(Wei Zhong-fu, a Hong Kong youth residing in Shenzhen)

