Hong Kong Story beyond the museum | Leung Kai Chi

“The Hong Kong Story,” a permanent exhibition of the Hong Kong Museum of History has been temporarily closed for refurbishment, which has attracted a large number of visitors on the last day. Many citizens are worried that the new exhibition would be a censored version, the original exhibits would be tampered with and distorted. In fact, the contents of the exhibition at the museum have always been criticized for not being complete and comprehensive; right now people were rushing there to see it because they fear it would become worse, which is very sad.

I have once given my students homework to look through “The Hong Kong Story” then discuss, not what they have seen, but what they have not seen: that means to find out what important aspect of Hong Kong has been hidden by the exhibition. The works I have received from students throughout the years are very diverse; some focused on how some certain exhibits highlighted the good but hid the bad, and the most talked about were how the exhibition handled political events such as the 1967 Hong Kong riots and Jun. 4 event. Some students also went to both English and Mandarin guided tours and recorded the differences between them. What has given me the strongest impression was a photo the museum chose to introduce the signing ceremony of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It was a wide-angled shot and none of the faces can be seen clearly, including former Premier of China Zhao Ziyang, the signing representative at the time who was later under house arrest for life.

During an interview by the media several years ago, Ding Xinbao, former curator of the museum and the organizer of “The Hong Kong Story,” admitted it was very difficult to find a balance within the museum, especially when the society was heading towards the era of “either black or white and there is no in-between.” Not to mention the big politics of China and Hong Kong, the exhibitions at the museum is insufficient even in the aspect of daily lives. Many academics and cultural critics have criticized “The Hong Kong Story” exhibition was basically following the old tune of “everyone quietly works hard under the Lion Rock”; to say it bluntly, it was telling people to be obedient citizens and not to think too much about structural analysis of the times.

Just before the closing of “The Hong Kong Story,” there was a special exhibition at the museum about the development of Hong Kong’s industry. Considering “made in Hong Kong” can no longer be regarded as “made in Hong Kong” nowadays, the exhibition itself is seemingly depressing. It is a pity that the exhibition was also only singing old praises and has not mentioned anything about the social problems during the industrialization. An exhibition about the history of the industry without any special topics on workers' rights and workers' movement, without a voice from the workers union and only briefly talked about child labor problems. Having checked the information, and it would appear that the Federation of Hong Kong Industries was the co-organizer. No wonder the full focus was on “the hard work and struggles of the industrialists.” Although the exhibitor has tried its best and added some cultural products such as “long live factory girls” to enrich the social aspect, it was still “too upbeat.”

Comparing to the museums overseas, it is not difficult to find examples of them confronting the dark side of history head-on. I don’t mean extreme cases like Yad Vashem or Hiroshima Peace Memorial, but even a normal museum like the New York Transit Museum has special features on how new immigrants were recruited to help to build the subways a hundred years ago, how hard their working environment was and how they were treated, etc.

In Hong Kong, we always hear those “patriots” criticizing how foreign governments do not know to reflect on history; but judging by the exhibitions at the Hong Kong Museum of History, it doesn’t look like those can help Hongkongers to fully understand Hong Kong’s past either. Of course, the official narratives are probably best to stay neutral under the current political structure, otherwise, those “remnants left by the British rule” might be picked out to be blasted and the whole thing might turn into an episode more terrifying than the Cultural Revolution.

When we cannot expect the official narratives too much, then we have to rely on the civil power to fill in these gaps. The owner of a Facebook page “the time and space of history” recently passed away and has saddened many netizens. It shows the society has high hopes for historical records made by common folks. Looking back at the critics on Hong Kong’s historical writings from the academics, there are three points we should properly think about.

First of all, diversity and openness instead of blindly following the mainstream. There are more than one Hong Kong stories and historical writings should not be another chance for society to trample on minorities, be it ethnic, sexual minorities, marginal youth, homeless people...they are all part of the Hong Kong story and worth to be recorded. Society would only progress if we can hand the right to speak to people who never had a chance to.

Secondly, reflecting on what we lack instead of praising and reminiscing the past. The current state of Hong Kong can easily make us dwelling in the past, thinking how good it used to be; to some extent it is true, but it doesn’t mean the old Hong Kong was a paradise. We should seriously look into those problems Hong Kong has never properly taken care of, or the historical cause of some current issues.

Lastly, we should diligently find out the truth instead of believing in hearsay. There were many common sayings in Hong Kong history which might not be true when being thoroughly investigated. It is encouraging that recently many academics travel to the UK to look for decrypted files in the archive in order to find out the true history. We must never let our stance to replace verification. Even if someone questions an individual argument, you should not see and attack the person as an enemy.

If our concern towards the Hong Kong Museum of History can go beyond the distrust of the government and transform into a desire of passing history among people, then the historical writings of Hong Kong would worth to be treasured.

(Leung Kai Chi, current affairs commentator)

