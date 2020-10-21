An international city that has never practiced socialism | Martin Lee

Last Monday, Carrie Lam suddenly announced the postponement of the annual policy address, claiming that the move was to rally central government support for Hong Kong’s development policies. After that, she was summoned to Shenzhen to attend the event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ). In his speech at the gathering, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping entrusted Shenzhen with an important task: “Shenzhen is an important engine in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA)” and Shenzhen should build itself into “a pilot zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics and set an example for other cities in a modern socialist country...enrich the new practice of the development of one country, two systems.” How did Carrie Lam feel when she heard that the leader planned to replace Hong Kong with Shenzhen?

Xi Jinping has obviously intended to use his speech as an opportunity to declare that Shenzhen has replaced Hong Kong as the “leader” in the GBA. In spite of this, in an interview, Carrie Lam said she “didn’t mind” that Hong Kong’s GDP is overtaken by Shenzhen, while Leung Chun-ying said that Hong Kong is capable of being “another important engine” in the GBA.

However, the people of Hong Kong all know that this is self-deception. This is because in recent years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been overturning the one country, two systems blueprint proposed by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and replacing it with the comprehensive governance power proposed in the White Paper. The reason why the CCP is trying to stifle Hong Kong’s core values such as the rule of law is to turn Hong Kong into a completely obedient Chinese city, and it intends to replace Hong Kong’s function as an international city with the GBA.

In reality, in the past, we have all been mentally prepared that 50 years after the reunification, Hong Kong will ultimately have to integrate and assimilate with the mainland and become one country, one system. However, as the author has written many times, according to Deng Xiaoping’s concepts of one country, two systems, Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong and a high degree of autonomy, Hong Kong should be the locomotive leading the development of the country. The Special Administrative Region (SAR) must maintain its original system and way of life, and bring core values such as the rule of law, human rights, freedom and fair competition to the mainland, so that the mainland can develop into a civilized society that meets international standards. Ultimately, the two systems will converge at a high level and the country will also be able to connect with the global world.

Therefore, if the GBA is the “Hong Kong Greater Bay Area” based on Deng Xiaoping’s idea, then it would be logical to start with the GBA as a “pilot zone” to introduce Hong Kong’s core values and promote overall reform. After the success in the GBA, it will be extended to the whole country.

Unfortunately, the CCP is now using Shenzhen as the “important engine” in the GBA, making it clear that it wants to pre-maturely implement one country, one system in Hong Kong. Xi Jinping praised Shenzhen as having “achieved a historic leap from a backward border town to an influential international metropolis” in 40 years. However, can today’s Shenzhen win the recognition of the international community?

We should bear in mind that only New York, London and Hong Kong can be called international cities in the world. Despite the CCP’s many years of efforts to develop another mainland city to replace Hong Kong, Shanghai, the Qianhai New District and Macau were all unsuccessful. Therefore, the GBA was proposed as a way for various cities to divide their work and cooperate to replace Hong Kong’s function as an international city. However, this plan was destined to fail. The reason why Hong Kong can become an international city is that, like New York and London, Hong Kong adheres to the common law system, and possesses many core values that align with the international community. This is something simply impossible for any city that practices socialism or even socialism with Chinese characteristics.

As far as the country is concerned, after Hong Kong’s reunification, it is like striking gold to have an international city within its territory. In fact, Hong Kong’s role as an international city has made definite contributions to the rapid development of the country’s economy which brought in a large amount of foreign capital to the mainland. Sadly, the CCP refused to implement Deng Xiaoping’s one country, two systems. Apart from hindering Hong Kong’s implementation of full democracy, it has also tried to interfere in the affairs of the SAR by all means. The earlier enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong sought to destroy the rule of law in the SAR and deliberately bring down Hong Kong. However, if Hong Kong is no longer an international city, it means the country will also lose its only international city. Can the Chinese dream still come true after that?

(Martin Lee is a barrister and founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party.)

