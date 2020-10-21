Editorial: Confront a new defense situation | Apple Daily Taiwan

The White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, speaking in the online Aspen Security Forum, analyzed the possible military invasion of Taiwan by China. He said though China’s Communist Party is threatening to take Taiwan by force and deploying a large number of missiles pointed at Taiwan, not only would the missile attack be too destructive, but that for China to conduct successful amphibious landings would be too difficult. Looking back at history, both Napoleon and the Nazis attempted to invade the United Kingdom by crossing the English Channel. While it is only 34 km at its narrowest point, they both failed. In comparison, the narrowest section of the Taiwan Strait is 130 km wide. Given the island’s four or five suitable landing beaches only, it’s tough for the People Liberation Army to make an amphibious landing. Thus the security advisor said he did not think Beijing currently wants to attack Taiwan.

O’Brien’s statement was clearly well-prepared and calculated. In fact, it’s rare to see American high-ranking officials openly and explicitly talk about the cross-strait war in detail. But his move suggests that the Trump administration has indeed examined the possibility of war in the Strait. His “conclusion” that the CCP currently has no intention to invade Taiwan is based on the PLA’s incapabilities and the Strait’s geographical inaccessibility. His comment is also intended to ease the current tensions to prevent unexpected conflicts due to miscalculation, overreaction, or extreme rhetoric by either side.

Restricted area is defined in principle by national power

The US, however, is not so sure of Taiwan’s ability to defend itself. O’Brien’s comments on Taiwan’s defense policy are perhaps what Taiwan should pay more attention to. Given past experience, the US will not just remind or recommend, it will also pressure Taiwan to accept its specific plans.

For example, O’Brien argued that Taiwan should take measures that can actually deter China’s incursion or even a grey-zone type operation—via economy, embargo, blockade, etc. He reiterated the familiar asymmetric strategy and urged Taiwan to designate a restricted area to ban PLA from entering.

If the “restricted area” involves a specific area or demarcation to the east of the median line in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan needs to find a legal basis to support the claim. But the island’s strength plays a more important role after PLA’s aircraft indicated a greater menace by regularly breaching Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and crossing the median line. Before Taiwan drew up the area, should a consensus be reached among the US, China, and Taiwan via secret negotiations? Or can we exercise our strength to deter the PLA from entering the designated area? What action can be taken against the PLA’s planes if they cross the line?

Given the current US-China-Taiwan relations, it’s very difficult for the three to have rational dialogues. Without negotiation, we are left with head-to-head confrontation. How likely it will develop depends on how far the US is willing to step in for Taiwan. The crisis across the Strait is expected to exacerbate in the absence of US. And if the restricted area is not successfully implemented, dire consequences will arise.

The US is seen “technically steer” Taiwan’s recent arms deals and the beefed-up reserve training. In fact, Taiwan had been expected to follow some of Washington’s guidelines in terms of arms sales and reform. But Taiwan did not rubber-stamp all of them due to the cross-strait relations, its defense policy priorities, and budget concerns.

Washington’s specific recommendations for Taiwan’s defense

The changing dynamics in the Washington-Beijing-Taipei relations and China’s rising military threat have led to quasi-military alliance between Taiwan and the US. Taipei will accept more of Washington’s recommendations on national defense. When asked how the US will respond if China invades Taiwan, O’Brien remained the White House longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity while it is increasingly specific to Taiwan’s defense policy.

As such, a dramatic change in Taiwan’s defense policy and practices is expected. Both government and the public have to develop a new mindset to confront a new situation, assuming greater responsibility for its security.

