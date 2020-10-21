Editorial: Our hope is placed on young people | Apple Daily HK

By Koo Lap

It has been 300 years, and who knew “L'État c’est moi” [I myself am the nation] would be resurrected from the historical dumpster. From the protest movement that erupted in Thailand since July, it is obvious that autocratic kingship has not only revived, but is spreading its claws and bearing teeth. Emergency laws, martial law, and water cannons have emerged one by one. Hongkongers feel a sense of affinity towards the Thai youngsters at the sight of umbrellas, helmets, signs, and even the “stageless”, “be-water”-esque organization that were from the same lineage as the Occupy Central movement in 2014 and anti-ELAB in 2019, and therefore have been paying special attention. Be it Hong Kong or Thailand, the goal of the resistance is the same – all aimed at the autocracy; all reflecting the yearning for freedom and democracy. It has been 300 years, and in these 300 years, nothing has ever changed.

What the Thai youngsters are resisting is Vajiralongkorn, who succeeded the throne after King Bhumibol’s death in 2016. Theoretically, Thailand has ended its royal regime since 1932 and moved towards a British-style constitutional monarchy. However, there have been 12 coups and 20 constitutional amendments since, showing that the constitutional monarchy is but an empty shell with no substance. During this time, Bhumibol had firmly controlled the military power, and he was behind almost every scene of the coups.

However, the “unfilial king law” prohibits insults to the royal family, which does not ruin Bhumibol’s sacred image of loving the people as his own children. Vajiralongkorn, the successor, obviously keeps the protection of the “unfilial king law”, yet its role as a vajra mask under this information age is no longer as effective. If he could have survived the image of his late father through good deeds, the kingship of Vajiralongkorn would not have been facing the challenges it currently is. What a pity that he simply does not carry that “quality”, and spoiled everything.

It was not like Bhumibol had not carefully shaped Vajiralongkorn as his successor. Not at all. Vajiralongkorn was sent to a British boarding school at 14, and to an Australian military academic at the age of 20. Yet he is no prince. With tattoos all over his body, he was known for his promiscuous life and lewdness. He has been married four times and numerous children. Since 2007, he has been living the absurd and corrupt life in the wine grove in Bavaria, Germany. His queens and concubines all have inherent military ranks, and even his beloved dog has the rank of “air marshal”.

Due to the “unfilial king law” that forbids anything from damaging the reputation of the royal family, these things have undoubtedly been concealed from the Thai newspapers, but the German and even Western media are not restrained. In the Internet age, how can anything escape the eyes of the Thai youths? Tearing off the sacred veil, it is the king of Thailand who does not carry any charisma of a king. It was inevitable that the challenges to his power would come sooner or later.

Yet as Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne, he went against the trend of the world and arbitrarily expanded his power. In 2017, he took full control of the Crown Property Burau and its US$40 billion in assets under his personal name for his own splurge; its assets include Thailand’s largest cement company, Siam Cement Public Company Ltd., as well as the equity shares from the long-established Siam Commercial Bank. Concurrently, he tightened the control of the army and stationed the 5000-person Royal Army in Bangkok. In 2014, in order to facilitate Vajiralongkorn’s smooth ascension to the throne, the Royal Thai Armed Forces launched a coup d'état to replace the elected Yingluck Shinawatra, planting the seed of today’s resistance.

For a long time, the King of Thailand used the “unfilial King Law” to create a sacred image that transcended politics and won the respect and admiration of the whole country. If he had kept a clean image, Vajiralongkorn could have extended the great governance of his father and be the pillar of Thailand. Yet the character decides the fate of a person. Four years since his succession, Thailand has already been dragged into the abyss, with the core reason being the personal virtue of Vajiralongkorn, and the fragility of the Thai constitutional monarchy being evident as well.

The undisputed fact is how the destiny of a country often lies solely with those who hold power. As the protests in Thailand intensify, Kyrgyzstan, a small country of six million people in central Asia, is facing the onset of resistance triggered by election fraud. The pro-Russian president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, finally faced reality and released the opposition leader Atambayev from prison before he stepped down, proclaiming that he would not go down in history as a leader “who shed blood and shot at his own citizens.” If its leader shared such wisdom, Thailand would have avoided unnecessary bloodshed.

Regarding the situation in Thailand, such well wishes are in vain. Yet the Thai youngsters fighting for their beliefs should not be discouraged. Mao Zedong once said, “The world is yours, as well as ours, but in the last analysis, it is yours. You young people, full of vigor and vitality, are in the bloom of life, like the sun at eight or nine in the morning. Our hope is placed on you.”

