standwiththailand｜Lau Sai Leung

The situation in Thailand is worsening. The street protest called upon by youngsters that has been sustaining for months is picking up again. Water cannons deployed by the police are out on duty. Though the brutality is not comparable to that in Hong Kong, this is the first time the violent suppression has been ungraded since the protest broke out months ago; thereupon Thailand has fallen into a state of emergency. The military regime has not yet imposed a curfew with the help of an army for it dreads causing an incontrollable situation and the protesters have thus far been persistent in adopting peaceful, rational and non-violent means lest a runaway situation breaks out. In terms of political appeals, this time the young protesters aim at the Achilles' heel of the Thai democratic polity: the monarchy. Originally, the political tempest stemmed from a general election in which the opposition faction became power number three in the parliament. As a result, the military government resorted to dirty tricks. On February 21, 2020, the Thai constitutional court under government control disbanded the biggest opposition party in Thailand with the reason that the Future Forward Party borrowing money from its party chief Thanathon was a breach of law, and prohibited its high-ranking party members including Thanathon from getting involved in politics for ten years. The objective of such maneuvering was to consolidate the clout of Prime Minister Prayut, retired Royal Thai Army general officer, in the parliament.

Direct attack on the political red line

Thai democracy, very similar to that of Hong Kong, inherently has a lot of checkpoints to ensure the military in complete control over the general situation, not being tolerant of even a tiny opposition faction. The masses are indeed forced to take to the streets with rage. Quite a number observers have become aware that the protest has broken away from the conventional framework of political struggles in Thailand, not being leveraged by the military and political parties, or yellow shirts and red shirts, in their conflicts, but held by the younger generation who take to the streets to fight for justice. That is why it is said to be influenced by the protest in Hong Kong. Being leaderless and staying away from parties' leaderships, the masses are mobilized via the social media to “be water” and fight on, each in his own way. Political agendas in populist resistance let out the imaginations of the political elites within the system. While there were youngsters in Hong Kong brandishing the banner of Hong Kong independence, the same generation in Thailand directly attacks the political red line: the monarchy. It is believed that Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, being a playboy who is not as good as his father, Bhumibol, who did everything for the people, is the reason why the masses have been aiming at the royal power. In fact, the Thai King is not a figurehead like the Queen of the UK and the Emperor of Japan, but plays a decisive role and has real political clout. He is not empowered by the constitution but interest relationships. The youngsters come forward not because the King is worse than his predecessor, but the royal power hampers the development of democracy in the country.

First of all, “Aggressive disobedience to the King” written in Article 112 of the Thai criminal ordinance, which forbids people to discuss royal family deeds and safeguards the royal power as if it were national security, is actually a means to subdue civil rights. And indeed, the royal family steps in real politics. The “black hands” behind the scene that are unchecked and override the constitution and political system then come to existence. According to what The King Never Smile, a biography of Rama IX, reveals, he had always been the man in charge behind major political events in Thailand. Without his approval, the military was unable to stage a coup to take over power. And the people deemed the Thai King an ultimate arbiter of disputes. Army General Prayut, who staged a coup to come to power, sprang from the 21st infantry regiment that esteemed and dubbed queen mother Sirikit as an honorable commander-in-chief. It is rumored that in 2014, she, the then Queen, supported the coup behind the scene to topple the non-military government.

The royal power opted for forming an alliance with servicemen mainly because the prime ministers, be that Thaksin, his sister Yinglak or Thanathon, who has been barred from taking part in politics for ten years, are all newly risen business moguls who are affluent and influential, and potentially cripple the royal power once at the helm. A military government, on the contrary, is wanting in legitimacy, hence in need of support from the royal power. The war lords know their images are not satisfactory, so they are bound to hold the royal family in high esteem and let them earn a huge amount of income. Such a transaction is the real hindrance to materializing democracy and freedom in Thailand.

Thai youngsters, who dare challenge the royal power at enormous costs, are worth our respect.

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

