China Syndrome｜Yeung Wai-hong

Although Sino-U.S. relations have hit their lowest ebb, Peter Hessler, a renowned American writer who is fluent in Chinese and knows China well, managed to go to Wuhan on a nine-day “research” trip. More incredibly, he was able to go deep into the Huanan seafood market, the source of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to his report published in the New Yorker, the virus has disappeared in Wuhan and life there is apparently back to normal, though the locals still have lingering fears about the pandemic and the local economy is far from having recovered.

For two years, Hessler lived in Fuling, Sichuan, where he wrote the book River Town that propelled him to fame. When he was a Wall Street Journal correspondent based in Beijing, he met his New York-born colleague Leslie Chang and they later got married. Chang had lived in Dongguan for two years and is the author of the famous book Factory Girls, which explores how Chinese migrant workers reinvented themselves and changed the face of rural areas in China, effectively refuting Marx’s theory of capitalist exploitation. Her father is the former vice president of academic affairs at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

How did Wuhan curb the spread of Covid-19? According to Hessler, there were two ways: first, lockdown; second, compulsory testing of the whole population. During his nine days in Wuhan, Hessler had many taxi journeys. All the taxi drivers he met had been tested at least twice and a few of them five times. In its fight against the virus, Wuhan banned 11 million people from leaving homes, and each and every resident had to be tested. This was the authorities' way to fish out people struck by the virus. Tracking teams formed by more than 10,000 personnel were tasked with isolating the infected for treatment. Those who died were cremated immediately. These two anti-pandemic measures eventually severed the chain of transmission of the virus.

However, at the beginning of the outbreak, the Wuhan government waited three weeks before taking actions as it did not want to spoil the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year. A window of opportunity was thus opened for the virus to spread, consequently taking the lives of nearly 4,000 people - if the official death toll is to be trusted. Nevertheless, the severity of the pandemic meant many people who died were cremated before they could be sent to hospital for testing. So the actual number of infections and deaths must be much higher than the official figures.

How did people live their life during those four months when they had to stay home? A doctor in charge of testing in the hospital told Hessler he still has 65 pounds of rice, 65 pounds of noodles, and 30 cans of meat stored at home today. Whether Wuhan residents have filled their homes with toilet rolls like Hong Kongers and people in other parts of the world is anyone’s guess. In any case, no one in the city let their hair down during those dark months.

At present, the coronavirus situation is getting worse again in Europe and the U.S.. This is allegedly because these countries have not adopted Wuhan’s two anti-pandemic measures. But can these countries really not fight the virus without the authorities centralizing power and conducting nationwide testing, and without a remarkably obedient people? Is the wickedness of totalitarianism the only way to overpower the virus for which there is no vaccine yet? Should people give up their freedom, subject themselves to totalitarian rule and live under the prying eyes of Big Brother for the sake of their lives?

Radical measures not the only way out

It only takes Taiwan’s success story of combating the pandemic to instantly refute the arguments above. Both sides of the strait speak the same language and people are of the same race. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 65 out of every million people in mainland China have been infected. A total of 91,359 were diagnosed with Covid-19, and 5,000 have died. In Taiwan, 22 people out of every million have been infected, which is only one-third of the mainland figure. A total of 531 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 and the death toll stands at seven. Taiwan has an advanced virus tracking system. It has not imposed any lockdown, banned people from leaving homes or carried out mandatory testing of the entire population. And needless to say, the island is not run by a totalitarian regime with a central party committee as the core. Fighting the virus with radical measures is not the only way out.

Even so, Italy, Spain, France and other parts of Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand, have followed in China’s footsteps. They have tried to stop the spread of the virus by banning people from leaving homes and locking down the country. The results have been mixed, and the severe measures have dealt heavy blows to the economy. All these have raised a question: which is more important? The economy or human lives? Sacrificing the economy to save lives is like waiting passively for disasters, whereas opening up the country to try to save the economy amounts to risking people’s lives. The economy may be saved but lives may be lost. What can be done then?

Sweden takes the view that as long as everybody raises their awareness of the pandemic and makes a conscious effort to prevent the spread of the virus, lives can be saved without the economy being sacrificed. Which is why the Swedes have been fighting the pandemic and at the same time continuing to live a normal life. Bars and restaurants remain open and children go to school as usual. Although the country’s death toll is 10 times higher than its neighboring Norway and Denmark, the experts in charge of fighting the pandemic have people’s support for their consistent approach. What makes these experts stick to their guns? Well, the devil is in the details. Although Sweden has recorded a relatively high Covid-19 death rate, the majority of the deceased are elderly people with chronic diseases such as heart problems and diabetes. And in general, the mortality rate of the virus is not higher than that of the seasonal flu. There is no need to panic and work ourselves into a frenzy.

The current situation calls to mind the 1979 thriller The China Syndrome. The film tells the story of a nuclear meltdown in Los Angeles. Components of the nuclear reactor melt through their containment structures and into the underlying earth, all the way to China. The panic caused by the meltdown is comparable to the fears triggered by the outbreak of the unknown Wuhan virus, the authorities' coverup, and the ensuing ban on leaving homes. Other than Taiwan and Sweden, few places in the world have been able to stay calm in the face of the outbreak. On the contrary, many countries go the way of China and impose a lockdown.

There are various signs indicating the Wuhan virus is not as lethal as the flu. The late U.S. president Franklin Roosevelt said “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”. But with the emergence of the China syndrome amid the pandemic, “fear is the only thing we have”. Totalitarian suppression and information control have plunged the world into immense fears and brought about a calamity without precedence. Totalitarianism is as terrifying as the nuclear reactor that melts through the earth.

