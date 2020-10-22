Editorial: Can socialism save China? | Apple Daily HK

By Fong Yuen

Xi Jinping traveled down south to Shenzhen, and called it “a wonderful manifestation of socialism on a piece of blank paper.” Is it really socialism that Shenzhen has relied on?

If socialism can save China, why did the Great Famine starve 40 million people to death? Why did the Cultural Revolution almost destroy the economy? Why did Jun. 4 almost defunct reform and opening, and Deng Xiaoping had to travel south to get it back on track? Why have North Korea and Cuba fallen back for decades, while Communist Vietnam swears by a market economy and has taken off?

At the beginning of the Chinese Communist Party’s regime, private economy still existed, and things began to thrive. Not before long, came the launch of a collective economy which led to the Great Leap Forward and the Great Famine. It was not until Liu Shaoqi’s “Three-Self, One Guarantee” policy that saved the day; After a quick breath of relief, Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution which plunged the economy onto the verge of collapse. After Mao’s death, Deng Xiaoping mitigated the chaos and introduced a market economy, and China was alive once again; Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has brought back the cultural revolution – socialism has been a mistake and the people have been relying on capitalism to rescue them. Society has seen better days, before the good old socialism made a comeback. History has repeated itself, obviously.

China lacks national power. It is neither because the Chinese people are stupid, nor are they lazy. It is because the CCP’s centralized rule has restricted productivity. When the means of production are nationalized, the enthusiasm and proactiveness in the people are stifled by collective labor. Political movements continue, people are easily alarmed, and the authoritarian system has suffocated the production enthusiasm and creativity of the Chinese people.

At the beginning of the reform, the CCP relaxed its spiritual and cultural constraints on the people. The Chinese people got bolder and attempted new production technologies and business strategies within this open market space. ‘Let a few get rich first," gave birth to the first wave of momentum for development.

When the development funds were insufficient, the government introduced foreign capital; as foreign capital flowed in, so did modern technology and management methods. The CCP acquiesced to the corruption of low-level government officials to increase the enthusiasm of those in the higher levels. It based political performance on GDP figures, and encouraged competition among different provinces and cities to stimulate the vitality of production in society.

The CCP took lessons from the Western countries and vigorously developed infrastructure, including building highways and power plants, injecting new energy into the sluggish economic structure. The entire country looked towards money in unity, and officials and the people tasted its sweetness for the first time. Later on, Zhu Rongji implemented the reform of state-own enterprises, and pushed them into the market. He also implemented tax reforms to give the central government greater fiscal power and laid the foundation for the economy to take off.

With the help of the U.S., China joined the WTO and was granted the most-favored-nation status by the U.S. By promoting foreign trade and accumulating wealth, its economy took off in every way possible.

The above explained how the taking off and rapid growth of China’s economy is neither at all thanks to socialism’s enterprise being owned by the whole people, nor the leadership of the centralized power. On the contrary, it is the relaxed control of the central government, which relieved political constraints and released the proactivity, enthusiasm and creativity within civil society. The CCP hopped onto the momentum of capitalism to defrost the stubbornness of socialism, thawing society, and allowing for a new situation to sprout.

Whenever the CCP is facing troubling times, it hides its ability and bides its time; yet once recovered, it falls back on its bad habits, forgets the pain, and never learns from the past. In recent years, the country has advanced but the people have fallen backward, and state-owned enterprises have monopolized both resources and the market. The room for private enterprises has been narrowing by the day. The CCP thought that resources are the country’s resources, and the market is the country’s market. When the economy is attaining energy and a foundation, socialism should dominate the world. What they are forgetting is that what has repeatedly rescued the Chinese people is not the autocratic system in socialism, but really the market economy in capitalism.

During his trip down south, Xi Jinping gave Shenzhen greater autonomy and even opened up market access in key areas including energy, telecommunications, public utilities, transportation, education, and finance to attract foreign investment and capital. When socialism is stuck in another dead end, capitalism is once again invited to save the day. What a routine cycle that keeps revisiting every few decades or so – the same old circulation.

Every time the CCP revives its socialist fanaticism, the economy plunges and the people suffer; every time the CCP takes advantage of capitalism, the economy revives and the people live a good life. Is it socialism that is saving China, or is it capitalism?

The CCP latches onto socialism, because only the one-party dictatorship can protect the interests of dignitaries and powerful families. If capitalism is allowed to expand excessively, it will inevitably shake up the tower CCP superstructure and bound to suffocate the room for the powerful families to develop. In the end, socialism is but a mask for the continuous interests and lasting gains of the rich and powerful.

Since ancient times and still holds true today, whether it is in China or around the world, only proactivity, enthusiasm, and creativity of the people can truly drive long-term economic development. Socialist politics and cultural restrictions are the spiritual shackles that are stifling the vitality of the Chinese economy at the moment. Although China’s economy is gigantic, a large number of technological and scientific achievements is thanks to import, and the great accumulation of wealth is thanks to foreign investment. Once it returns to the old path of autocracy, the driving force for economic development will be exhausted quickly. Coupled with the shortcomings of the system, the continuous breeding of leeches in the treasury, the grievances of the people, and the long-term consumption of energy for economy construction, China has landed on another pivotal moment at the verge of a Cultural Revolution revival where the prospects are bleak.

The “Four Confidences” is no longer a slogan being chanted, "building a shared destiny for humankind’ is no longer a song being sung. Faced with misfortunes on the outside, and returning to the thorny path of internal circulation, banking on socialism to come to the rescue is but pure self-hypnosis.

Click here for Chinese version

