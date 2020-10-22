Hypocritical U.S. high-tech media｜Lau Sai-leung

Joe Biden’s son gave away his private communications and pictures stored in his MacBook when it was sent for repair. After the scandal laid bare by the New York Post, Twitter and Facebook(FB), both incredulous at the authenticity of the news, have restricted users from reposting and sharing the news links. This is a party-bias censorship. Trump, lagging behind in polls, mercilessly lashed out at the two leading social media. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said it would hold a hearing, calling on Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg in charge of the corporates respectively to testify. The U.S. mainstream media, which have been handling the scandal in a low-profile manner, are grossly hypocritical. If they deem it fake news aimed at discrediting Joe Biden, they should probe into the origin to prove him innocent, as well as bringing Trump’s “machination” to light. Obviously, they have chosen a political stance: aiding Biden at the cost of infringing and trampling on free flow of information that they brandish.

Another recent scandal concerning FB happened to Pazu(薯伯伯), one of my friends, in Hong Kong the other day. On October 19, he discovered that functions of his FB account were restricted. Without any reasons given by FB, he could only surmise in his article that it had something to do with his posts and sharing of information about the Thai protest, “which included teaching in Thai of how to use VPN to get over the wall, so he was silenced by FB”. I am convinced this is a reasonable guess. Later on, George Chen, Head of Public Policy for Hong Kong and Taiwan of FB, got in touch with him, accusing him of “making a media hype” and “attempting to win over eyeballs in the name of democracy and freedom”. It is completely inconceivable that such a Chinese-wolf-warrior-style response comes from FB.

Google, another U.S. leading high-tech corporate, is not any better. Under the circumstance that the local mainstream media have taken the left side, YouTube under Google is the bridgehead of free flow of information for Hong Kong. Since the outbreak of Wuhan pneumonia early this year, it has been wielding “yellow labels” to stop YouTubers from publishing fake news and hate speech by threatening to deprive them of income from advertisements. My internet programmes under the name “Singjai” have been beset by those labels. Take the titles of the latest programme on Tuesday night as an example: “Scandal about Biden. Carrie Lam tussling for renewing her term. Thai imitating Hong Kong to paralyze railway. Mandatory virus test and digital monitoring”. Among the four phrases, which one is fake news or hate speech? The titles of another programme with a yellow label on October 12: “Hu Xijin got rich through patriotism. Central Asia’s upheaval, China’s nightmare.” Among these two, which one is fake news or hate speech?

Over the past three quarters of this year, I have taken part in phone conferences held by YouTube and talked to the people in charge that speak Putonghua, but their policy has not changed much. Like what Pazu said: “While the operation of FB is hidden behind the scene, it possesses the ultimate power to ban any remarks. The leading network, unchecked and unaudited, is empowered and financed by civilians, but in the oligarchic market structure, civil power is so insignificant.” They hide themselves behind AI “algorithm”, having no transparency, but dictate what remarks can be heard and what opinions are unprofitable.

If the Chinese Communist Party lets these U.S. leading high-tech corporates do business in the Greater Bay Area under its close watch one day, that will be the day that free flow of information in Hong Kong comes to a full stop.

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

