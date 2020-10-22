Washington’s strategic ambiguity contributes to cross-strait crisis｜Chen Tsung-yen

A debate is heating up these days between Taiwan and the US over whether Washington should maintain its policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan. Those supporting the policy are of the view that since China is displaying no clear intention to invade Taiwan, the U.S. should not risk changing the policy and give guarantee to Taiwan that it will defend it lest that should induce China to attack the island. Those who advocate a policy of clarity, however, argue that China’s military power can no longer be curbed and therefore a policy of clarity is needed to deter the mainland from invading Taiwan.

On October 15, Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., shared via Twitter a Washington Post article featuring her comments on the issue of America’s strategic ambiguity. In the interview with the paper, Hsiao expressed her hope that the U.S. would adopt a clearer strategy to avoid cross-strait conflicts triggered by accidents or misjudgments.

The policy of strategic ambiguity concerns Taiwan and China, but the ultimate objective of the policy is to serve America’s national interests rather than ensure Taiwan’s everlasting peace. The more ambiguous America’s strategy and commitment concerning Taiwan’s sovereignty, cross-strait relations and Taiwan’s security are, the more benefits it can reap from U.S.-China-Taiwan relations. This is a legitimate national interest that the U.S. is entitled to pursue in the deceitful world of international politics. Yet for Taiwan, if avoiding cross-strait conflicts amounts to its most important national interest, then the views of Hsiao and those advocating a policy of strategic clarity make sense, since America’s strategic ambiguity can increase the possibility of a cross-strait crisis.

China may make concessions in case of Taiwan-US alliance

The majority of international disputes can be resolved through diplomatic means, but a few will escalate to military conflicts. Before deciding whether to resort to force, most countries will estimate what they can gain from a war and peace talks respectively. If the possible benefits of bilateral talks outweigh the advantages of a war, they normally will opt for peace talks instead of warfare.

When estimating the possible gains and losses from a war, the chance of winning that a country reckons it has will have a bearing on how much it thinks it can gain in the aftermath of a war. For example, if Taiwan reckons it stands a high chance of winning in case of a war with China, it will expect to make significant gains after the war is over. On the contrary, if it thinks the chance of it winning is low, it will expect to gain less. The same applies to China. When doing all the calculations before a war, if both sides can gather sufficient and comprehensive information, the chance of both sides making concessions and engaging in negotiations will improve and the possibility of a war will be lowered, and they will take more objective and similar views on what they are likely to gain from the aftermath of a war.

The outcome of military conflicts between Taiwan and China will only be known after the conflicts. Before that, one can only estimate the outcome based on whatever information that can be gathered. The more information Taiwan and China can grasp, the more accurate their assessment of the consequences of a cross-strait war will be, and the more likely both sides will have a consensus on the possible outcome of a war, thus creating room for concessions and negotiations. This is the only way to lay the ground for a win-win situation.

If the U.S. is militarily stronger than China, and China stronger than Taiwan, when Taiwan joins forces with the U.S. against China in a war, they will win. If Washington makes it clear about its policy towards Taiwan and adheres to it, it will be easier for Taiwan and China to predict how a cross-strait crisis will turn out. A rational China may make concessions and engage in negotiations, given that its chance of defeating the Taiwan-U.S. alliance is low, and it will be more cost-effective for China to make concessions and engage in talks than declare a war. Taiwan will find such a decision acceptable if it stays sane and as long as China makes enough concessions, even if its chance of winning China is high. This is because the island will want to avoid the enormous costs of a war. Under such circumstances, the probability of a war is low.

Will the U.S. help defend Taiwan?

However, if the U.S. maintains its policy of strategic ambiguity, Taiwan and China may have completely different visions and estimates of cross-strait `warfare. For China, even if it knows it cannot win the Taiwan-U.S. alliance, it may still see a high chance of winning a war with Taiwan because it reckons the U.S. will not come to Taiwan’s defense. On the other hand, Taiwan may believe it has a high chance of winning because the U.S. may well defend it. In other words, both Taiwan and the mainland expect to gain more from a war than making concessions and holding talks. So even if there is room for concessions and negotiations, both sides of the strait are more tempted to go to war.

Besides, with Washington following a policy of strategic ambiguity, Beijing is likely to believe the U.S. will not help defend Taiwan and that its chance of winning a cross-strait war is high. But Beijing may expect the U.S. to gradually up its defense commitment to Taiwan, thus lowering the chance of China winning. Thus, Beijing may see the need of a preemptive war now, lest it should lose in case of a war later. To avoid such a scenario, the U.S. needs to adopt a clear strategy of defending Taiwan now, so that China will know it stands a low chance of winning a cross-strait war whether now or in the future.

Based on the above arguments, the U.S. should be clearer about its strategy towards Taiwan if it wants to prevent a cross-strait crisis. At present, Taiwan and China should be aware of each other’s strengths. If a cross-strait war only involves both sides of the strait and has nothing to do with the U.S., there should still be room for bilateral negotiations. However, because of its strategic ambiguity, whether the U.S. will intervene in case of a cross-strait crisis amounts to the biggest uncertainty surrounding cross-strait relations. This makes it difficult for Taiwan and China to come to similar judgments when they assess the consequences of a crisis. With both sides seeing things differently, it is hard for them to rationally create room for concessions and negotiations.

The importance of reason

There is a prerequisite for reducing the probability of military conflicts through a policy of strategic clarity, which is that the countries involved need to keep their reason. If one side goes insane and is unable to objectively assess the consequences of a war, no amount of strategic ambiguity or clarity can prevent things from deteriorating to a dangerous level. And even if leaders of both sides of the strait keep their reason and follow a pragmatic approach, they still need America’s strategic clarity so as to maintain the war-free status quo across the strait.

(Ian Chen Tsung-yen, Assistant Professor, Institute of Political Science, National Sun Yat-sen University)

