Taiwan, Asia’s orphan that has to grow up | Wang Hao-Wei

Recently, at online international conferences I attended, I’ve noticed that when I greeted some friends from China, they all had the same greetings, “are you okay over there?” “What do you plan to do if there is a war?” It turns out that since this week, the news in China has been frizzing with the spirit of war.

The media in China is getting more and more isolated with stricter control imposed over them. The world they perceive continues to drift apart from the concerns and discussions of the outside world. Similarly, their understanding of Taiwan can no longer be explained in just a few words.

However, what is the situation in Taiwan? Many opinion polls show that the public believes that it’s getting more likely for China to use force against Taiwan, but is there the real willingness to take action?

The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy has released the latest poll less than a week ago based on a survey on Taiwan’s defense for democracy. The question was, “should Taiwan declare independence which will lead to a military invasion from China, would you be willing to fight for the defense of Taiwan?” 71.5% of the public showed willingness (32.1% “willing,” 39.4% “very willing”) with an obvious growth from 57.4% last year. 19.8% of the public said no (9.2% “unwilling,” 10.6% “very unwilling.”)

The question itself has two flaws. The hypothetical clause of the question is “should Taiwan declare independence.” But what if Taiwan does not declare independence and China still invades with force? When Taiwan should declare independence, those against it would have taken their own protection measures. On the contrary, those who are willing to answer this question should be in favor of independence.

The second flaw is that the answer is too abstract. What is “fighting for the defense of Taiwan?” What are you willing to do if you are “willing?” If the question is changed into “if China summons all military branches to the other side of the Taiwan Strait with the obvious intention of invading Taiwan, are you willing to support and let your husband, brother, or son report to the army immediately and take up arms, even when they are assigned to the front line?” I believe this question will lead to completely different results.

The Orphan Complex in Our Collective Unconsciousness

The recent military tension along the Taiwan Strait, although not as heightened as it’s propagated to and perceived by my friends in China, is indeed considerable. U.S. National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien said almost at the same time that the current capacity of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army doesn’t allow them to wage an amphibious landing war against Taiwan. However, he also pointed out that the Chinese Navy is growing, perhaps in 10 or 15 years, they will be more capable of taking military actions against Taiwan.

Taiwanese often joke about how we were raised in fear. For a long time, at least since the era of Chiang Kai-shek’s military rule, we constantly heard that “the bandits of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will attack Taiwan at any time, and the spies of the bandits of the CCP are everywhere.” Over the years, with the Taiwan Strait was opening up, this fear had never really subsided.

The results of certain polls are actually different from the one by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy. More and more people believe in the invasion of Taiwan by CCP, but not much has changed regarding the direct action against it, no matter preparing for war or abandoning the island.

There is truly no real action to be taken when one is constantly living in such an alarm, and the so-called “learned helplessness” in psychology may appear, that is, one will not react to any news, no matter how serious, when one can neither fight nor escape but only give in or accept deprivation.

This is only a symptom on the surface of one’s mentality, and the momentum inside is different.

In the stage of personality development, there is such a situation where complete independence is impossible, while complete dependence for safety is also impossible. I am afraid it only appears in children who are completely abandoned. Therefore, since the era of Japanese occupation, even after 1949, there has always been a so-called orphan complex in Taiwan’s collective unconsciousness.

In the course of history, the prototype of an orphan is continuous. It is the most common and most problematic life path in a journey where your sense of direction is lost. At the same time, it leans closer to good and evil, with only a thin and pathetic line between. Jung’s term of “orphan” is broad, referring to parental abandonment (including actual death, abandonment, or temporary neglect) in childhood. For this reason, each of us has such seeds planted in us.

Like Taiwan, many peoples struggling to survive in cracks around the world also have a collective orphan complex. In such a mental state of an orphan without clear knowledge of what to do, the unconsciousness develops the need for ideal parents according to one’s imagination. It could be projected on any power that is nicer to and stronger than us. Whether it’s China, the U.S., or Japan in the past, it is an illusion and a unilateral projection.

During the Japanese occupation, many Taiwanese intellectuals used to embrace Japan as their father figure. Later when WWII ended and Taiwan adopted its new status as an “orphan,” China became the fatherland in the minds of Taiwanese. Then, as China takes no heed of the voice of Taiwan and even rationalizes annihilation with the attitude of a conqueror, Taiwan regards the U.S. as the ideal parent who has long been lost but now reunited.

The growth of an individual could only be complete with the true internal integration of the mind and the soul, which has never happened in the collective consciousness of Taiwan. Not only is there no such integration, but not even the most basic dialogue has ever taken place. Therefore, transitional justice is also being rushed without sufficient dialogue and quickly used to divide people into the simple dichotomy of the victimizers and the victims. In this scenario, even the search for an ideal “parent” would lead to different results as “orphans” of different identities would have different imaginations with different demands.

The Eternal Search for an Ideal Parent

However, if an “orphan” stays forever a child within and constantly looks for an ideal parent, when could such an “orphan” settle down for a serious job, become a parent for oneself, and conduct deeper conservations in deeper thinking within oneself?

All these hopes are probably out of reach. Especially when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party continues to show many cases of corruption and power struggles, one could learn that deep inside their unconsciousness that they do not actually believe in more room for further growth.

Ordinary people could only hold onto the attitude of “what is divine power to me,” as the young continue with their life of little blisses and the old return to farming in the mountains like the poet Tao Yuanming (陶淵明, 365?-427). This could actually be seen as an alternative age of flourishment. This is Taiwan, which is at least no longer the one immersed in the atmosphere of the “orphan of Asia.”

(Wang Hao-Wei, board member and executive director of the Taiwan Institute of Psychotherapy)

