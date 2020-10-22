The involvement of CCP’s fifth plenum in US’s ‘laptop gate’ | Lui Yue

The “laptop gate” story involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter contained revelations that caused a chain of reactions among the U.S. presidential election and global public opinion, obviously including China. Giuliani purposefully arranged on Oct. 14 to reveal “laptop gate,” the same day Xi Jinping was in Shenzhen for the 40th-anniversary celebration but forced to cut his down south tour short and rush back to Beijing. This has proved how much this matter affects China’s political situation. Giuliani also said he would publish more scandal on Biden 10 days before the election, which is the eve of China’s fifth plenum. It looks like he is planning to hit Biden and Xi at the same time, killing two birds with one stone.

The reason behind Giuliani’s arrangement is because “laptop gate” wasn’t just created by Biden and son, but also those in power in the CCP. These two parties are working together. All the videos, photos and a large number of emails were from the intelligence department of the CCP. After Xi took the office, he has tightened the “united front” of the U.S. politicians, Wall Street’s financial groups, mainstream media, universities and the intellectuals, Hollywood and technology’s big guns by buying them off with huge profits; he has brought the “united front,” one of the three “magic weapons” Mao Zedong used to take power, to the world. What Xi meant by globalization, multilateralism and a community of shared future for mankind, is to pull in the most corrupted politicians, finance groups and media in the world and build a “corrupted alliance,” which the CCP will lead to rule and divide the world.

Everyone from Wall Street, multinational enterprises, mainstream media and internet predators are one-sidedly fundraising for Biden in this year’s election, which fully showed Xi’s hard work on building the global corrupted alliance is harvesting very well. After the “laptop gate” story broke out, the U.S. media and internet betrayed the independence of the fourth power and instead acted like the CCP’s state-run media and performed censorship. Christopher Wray, the director of FBI who has been holding the criminal evidence of Hunter Biden for a long time but so far not done anything about it, has also closely cooperated with the “fake news.” He first said, “It is true that Russia helps Trump to beat Biden”; then announced they would investigate Giuliani in suspicion of colluding with Russia. This has exactly exposed the evidence of the CCP interfering with the U.S. election.

When the Low Taek Jho incident broke out internationally few years ago, the conflicts between factions within the CCP have intensified. After all, Xi came after Jiang Zemin and when a big hidden crisis was discovered during an investigation, he has no choice but to arrest Ye Jianming, former Chairman of CEFC China Energy Company Limited, and has previously accompanied Xi on tour many times.

The fifth plenum this year would be an important meeting for Xi to consolidate his dictatorship and confirm him being in power for life. When hosting the Politburo meeting on Sep. 29, Xi has submitted “Regulations on the Work of the Central Committee of the CCP” for the fifth plenum to review. The day Xi traveled down south on Oct. 12, the Central Committee has released such regulations and issued a notice, not only asking departments in all regions and party members to strengthen “two maintenance,” but also individually requesting the members of the Central Committee, its Political Bureau, and the Political Bureau’s Standing Committee to “take the lead in safeguarding the status of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Central Committee and of the Party as a whole, and safeguard the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee.” That indicated Xi is wary of the senior officials of his government the most.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the sixth round of routine disciplinary inspection by the 19th Central Committee has completed stationing the day Xi returned from Shenzhen to Beijing. Inspection teams will be sent to 17 provinces and municipalities and inspections will also be made to 14 central and national authorities and party organizations, with the aim to enhance the political position of the inspected units. It is a water-tight measure before the fifth plenum.

What problems can be solved at the fifth plenum? The state media has already confirmed, “the position of the General Secretary will be further reinforced.” For sure, the 14th Five-Year Plan and vision for 2035 that are supposed to be discussed and passed at the fifth plenum would just be a quick run-through. Just like Xi’s tour in the south this time, he could neither solve the problem of the mass closing-downs of shops in Guangzhou’s most prosperous Shangxiajiu Pedestrian Street, nor the factories in Dongguan not being able to take orders.

The biggest difficulty is, the members of the Central Committee, representatives from the party and provinces, etc., everyone who is attending the fifth plenum would have known about the “laptop gate” due to the information age nowadays. Even if they are locked in Jingxi Hotel with their mobile phones being taken away, police and secret service surround and seal the premises, I am afraid they will still feel the vibration from Giuliani’s waving hammer. Trump declared that he will drain the swamp dry. Zhongnanhai is connected to the swamp and, if several massive and fierce Chinese crocodiles suddenly show up, would the power-reinforced Xi be able to tackle them?

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

