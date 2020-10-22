U.S. general election turning white-hot｜Lee Yee

Two days ago in my column, I cited a poll done in the UK about preferences in different regions to suggest Joe Biden is more preferred in Hong Kong – 42% pro Biden and 36% pro Trump. An online friend commented that the poll can be trashed, and he believed there is at least 60% pro Trump in Hong Kong.

Provided that the samples are not mainly from the yellow-ribbon echo chamber, 42%: 36% is not too far stretched.

However, an economist reminded that the percentage of samples in different polls that refused to answer questions has to be paid heed to. It is said that the percentage of refusals in various polls done in the U.S. about the general election is pretty high, mainly because pro-Trump voters, most of whom are grassroots, hung up when receiving polling calls, refusing to answer any questions. Polls usually do not release percentage of refusals. But based on estimation, the percentage ranges from 10% to 20%. So, the margin by which Biden is taking the lead has to be reduced by at least 10% or 20%. In 2016, when Hillary Clinton was staying ahead of her rival by almost 20% margin, nearly all mainstream media predicted her victory, to which the outcome was opposite. Therefore, it is hardly conclusive that getting ahead by 20% margin is sure-fire.

Is it really the case that so many pro-Trump voters refused answering questions? A Chinese residing in the States for decades who declared himself to be a Democrat put forward a perspective in an article about the divergence between the adherents of the two camps: If an opponent of Trump living in a place where supporters of Trump prevail puts up a Biden’s flag, it won’t be a problem; if a supporter of Trump living in a pace where opponents of Trump prevail puts up a Trump’s flag, he might get into trouble such as being called names or lashed out at.

If one steers clear of labels like white supremacy, opponent of “Black lives matter”, political incorrectness…to avoid getting into trouble, it is not surprising that he refuses to answer questions.

Online friends asserted I guess wrongly. But I am really not sure. A lot of historical events tell me that while violence and interests are invincible, rightfulness stands a slim chance to win.

The secrets of Hunter Biden keep unfolding. On top of the emails to and from Ukraine and China, there are also some with Kazakhstan and evidence even suggests Joe Biden directly got involved in some events in person. Weirdly enough, since FBI received the tip-off last year, it has thus far not investigated it accordingly, but has conducted a probe into Giuliani, who handed in Hunter Biden’s laptop, for interfering in the election. It seems that not only the media, internet media, social media, academia, intellectual circles and Wall Street show undue favor to Biden, but also government departments.

When the interests in relations among social strata with vested interests get intricate, shaping into a structure in which each takes what he needs, those involved would definitely make every effort to weed out any threat to their wonderful times.

Trump’s tax returns were dug out for creating a media hype. But as is known to all, multi-billionaires like Trump would entrust professional tax experts with filing returns on their liable taxation. Even if there is tax evasion, reporting the offense is always possible. In America, tax returns of multi-billionaires are never a concern. What the people should be concerned about is change in one’s wealth after he becomes the President or a congressman. Evidence suggests that Obama’s net assests amounted to USD3 million before his presidency, and now USD40 million; Clinton’s amounted to USD0.5 million before his presidency, and now USD0.1 billion; Trump’s amounted to USD4.5 billion before his presidency, which has shrunk to USD3.5 billion now.

When Trump checked in at the White House, he set his annual salary at USD1. He whittled down staff members in the house to a number 140 less than the Obama era. The annual expense was cut back from USD60.9 million during Obama’s term of office to USD35.8 million. The other side of curtailing expense is hindering others from earning money. Anyhow, that is a small amount. The most influenced are those having joined the bandwagon of globalization, not least those who follow the Chinese course.

In the trend of globalization, an army of traditional manual labor has been forgotten. They have turned from the middle-class to the grassroots similar to the American blacks in the 70s and 80s of last century. Most of them are Protestants, dependent, autonomous and adherent to the values of U.S. conservatism. Trump represents their interests. In 2016, this forgotten army brought him to power. Over the past three years, those with vested interests have tried by all means to kick him out.

Hunter Biden’s laptop has turned the U.S. general election white-hot, which yet does not seem favorable to Trump for those with vested interests would strike back even harder without giving any thought to the traditional values.

(Lee Yee, a prominent political commentator in Hong Kong who embarked on a career of writing and subediting in 1956, has been contributing unremittingly political commentaries to the local press.)

