When the borrowed time is over｜Allan Au Ka-lun

It is not easy to find one word or one phrase to describe Hong Kong today. But there are many ways to describe the city in the past. From the perspective of Hong Kong’s colonial rulers a century ago, they came here to “open the port”. A British foreign secretary described old Hong Kong as a “barren rock”. Decades later, the city was affectionately known as an “economic miracle” and the “Pearl of the Orient”. It was also called a “haven” for refugees from mainland China, an “incubator” of talents and capital, “a goose that lays golden eggs”, and a “bridge” or a “window” connecting mainland China with the rest of the world and which carried great use value in the long term. Other descriptions include “the last bastion of freedom” bordering an authoritarian regime, and “a one-country-two-systems role model for Taiwan”. Han Suyin famously said Hong Kong was a city “living on borrowed time in a borrowed place”. Today, however, the time borrowed is over, and all the descriptions of Hong Kong have to be rewritten.

Indeed, Hong Kong has gone from being a refugee haven to an exporter of refugees. In the old days, it was a compassionate place, opening its door to refugees from mainland China escaping from the turmoil under the authoritarian regime up north. In the space of merely one year, however, many Hong Kongers have become refugees or migrants to other countries. Police officers do evil deeds and people don’t trust the government. Some young people have left the city on a one-way plane ticket and others risked their lives by fleeing Hong Kong on a boat. Our city has become a new supplier of refugees to the West. In the new wave of emigration, middle-class families are leaving Hong Kong hastily in the hope of starting anew abroad even if it means they have to give up everything in their hometown. Such is the earth-shattering achievement of Carrie Lam’s government.

In the past, the Pearl of the Orient was a city that shone brightly with flashes of light. It was the envy of many. Today, many cities in the Greater Bay Area are just as glitzy, whereas people in Hong Kong now deem excessive lighting a form of pollution. Times have changed. Hong Kong could have maintained the superiority of its systems, stayed self-sufficient and continued to shine. But Lam chose to diminish Hong Kong as she tried to show her loyalty to Beijing. Seeking help from the central government and begging for policies favoring Hong Kong are her main job, so that the annual policy address has to take the backseat. Meanwhile, her ministers have come up with the whimsical idea of ceding Zhuhai’s Guishan Island for Hong Kong to carry out a reclamation project. All these are disgraceful. It is not only the “Little Pink”, a term for jingoistic young nationalistic Chinese netizens, but anyone in their right mind who wonder why the Pearl of the Orient has been reduced to this “oversized baby of the Orient”. New Beijing policies favoring Hong Kong will be touted by the state-run media as a big gift from the central government and Hong Kong’s top leaders will lose no time to thank the master. Very soon, “oversized baby of the Orient” will not only be a term used by mainland netizens to mock the city, but also Hong Kong’s new image.

Demonstrate the collapse of the one-country-two-systems formula

Hong Kong has also gone from being a goose laying golden eggs to a canary in a mine. With freedoms and the rule of law, the city could turn stones into gold in the past. It was a magnet for an unlimited amount of talents and capital. Today, however, the canary in the mine is tasked with testing the level of poisonous gas in the mine. When the bird is on its last breath, people know the poisonous gas is all over the place and they had better flee. Hong Kong is a place where a new cold war is set to break out.

All the good things have been destroyed overnight. Hong Kong was supposed to be a role model implementing the “one country, two systems” formula and encouraging Taiwan to be reunified with mainland China. Now it is demonstrating what can happen to a city under attacks by authoritarianism. The bastion of freedom is crumbling and the city’s rule of law in danger. As Hong Kong is walking into the shadow of death, it has dawned on Taiwanese that they may meet the same fate one day.

These are tumultuous times, but one thing that Hong Kongers can take consolation from is that we are bearing witness to an important time in history. It is important because the values we cherish and the status our city has enjoyed are disintegrating.

Yet while all the good titles given to Hong Kong are being replaced one after another, let’s not forget that the city was also in dire straits in the 1930s. It was the time after the Kuomintang fought with the Chinese Communist Party in northern China and before Japan invaded China. Shanghai was a prosperous city and Hong Kong was no match for it. Many writers who moved to Hong Kong from the mainland said Hong Kong was insignificant. They called it an “uncivilized place” and Hong Kongers “illegitimate children” and “slaves of Westerners”. But still these literati fled to Hong Kong because free places were rare on the ground.

Yesterday, Hong Kong was also a bridge and a window connecting the mainland with the rest of the world. Today this status is being taken away. Deep integration with the mainland is the reality, and this means the freedoms and rule of law uniquely enjoyed by Hong Kong are being eroded. Its one-and-only status of yesteryear is being destroyed from the root. Nonetheless, we should feel lucky that Hong Kong still gets to enjoy a bit of freedom. The city is still different from mainland China. Hong Kongers are resisting suppression with perseverance. They preserve their free spirit. They would rather be “illegitimate children” than patriotic slaves.

There is not much room for optimism, but one must not lose hope. Throughout history, Hong Kong has created many miracles. Can it create yet another? This is a challenge that times have thrown upon every Hong Konger.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

