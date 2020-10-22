We love the place, therefore we fight｜Glacier Kwong

They messed with the wrong generation

Demanding political reform, tens of thousands of Thai protesters gathered at Bangkok city centre on October 16. The Thai government deployed water cannons, violently dispersing peaceful demonstrators, and arresting nearly 70 protesters.

The student movement that began in July has attracted the world’s attention. Since 1932, Thailand has been a trinity of religion, kingship, and politics. In the face of the regime forcibly dissolving the Future Progressive Party, disqualifying some legislators from being elected and restricting some democrats from forming political parties, and the dubious “disappearances” of exiled dissidents, the youths decided not to yield but to strive for a future they desire—a more open and democratic government.

In the face of scenes of protest familiar to them, many Hong Kongers have chosen to root for the protesters just as they support those in Hong Kong.

Every so often, the pro-tyranny would say that we are too naïve to fight for the values we believe, adding that “you wouldn’t do that if you didn’t have food, shelter, and money”, hinting young protesters are ungrateful spoiled brats. Hong Kong is a prosperous city, it seems plausible that the youths of Hong Kong are so unrealistic and idealistic that we neglect the real world. I thought hard about this, fearing that I am, as they say, nothing but naïve and spoiled.

But the students in Thai made me understand that the actions we choose to take against illegitimate governments are not the results of us being ungrateful or spoiled. What we fight for are fundamental rights and pillars of prosperity. What some are enjoying right now, including the wealth and the reputation of Hong Kong as a financial hub, are founded on rule of law, a vibrant civil society and so on.

Instead of being ungrateful for what we have had, we are, on the contrary, very grateful for being raised in Hong Kong. We know exactly why Hong Kong is an adorable place, therefore, we would do whatever it takes to restore the things that made it great. Because we are so grateful, we cannot stand our home being sabotaged by a regime that cannot understand how amazing the city is and why it is.

The students in Thai are doing the same for their country, treasuring the country that they love, demanding a more desirable future for all. The political landscape in each place is unique and complex in itself, and it is impossible to make direct comparison between places. But the Thai youths and the Hong Kong youths share a common ground—the love of freedom and the love for the place we call home.

In the mind of many, democracy would triumph after the ends of the two world wars and cold war, there would be no sign of massive liberation movement in the world. They were mistaken. The fight between democracy and tyranny is a never ending tug of war: when democracy ebbs, tyranny will attempt a comeback. Fortunately, the dignity of man is never fragile as authoritarian regimes think, man eternally yearn for the taste of freedom.

And our generation, like many before, will rally together, strive to sweep injustice and fight against all dictatorships. Tyranny does not last forever. Over the past year, freedom-loving people around the world, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Belarus, have witnessed time and again how people wake up and continue to pursue the path of full democratization and reform. We stand with Thailand, we stand in solidarity.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

