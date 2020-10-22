Resistance requires creation of emotional and functional international imagination | Tom Wan Tsz Hin

I recently listened to a podcast produced by a long-respected, renowned journalist about the protests in Catalonia. It talked about the independent protesters adopting a guerrilla strategy similar to Hong Kong’s “Be Water” strategy, and the political appeal and the organization taking roots in the daily life of the people. For a moment, I had a sense of comrades-in-arms.

The recent protest in Thailand against the military government and the monarchy is an inevitable reminder of the Hong Kong experience. If you think about it, you will notice that there are similarities between the Thai and Catalan movements with the Hong Kong movement last year in terms of operation. It can even be said that they have adopted the methods evolved from the Hong Kong protests, with new paradigms such as the lack of an overall leader and guerrilla warfare. However, they have a very clear vision of their core demands, especially of the role that the entire resistance, together with the local community, should play in the region and even in the world in the long run. Hong Kong, on the other hand, has always lacked the kind of thinking about “what function it should play for the world in the future”. If the Catalans hope to become “Europeans” in the future, and Thais want to be “citizens of a republic” rather than “subjects in a monarchy,” then what do the people of Hong Kong want to do?

Let’s talk about Catalonia first. Against the backdrop of the economic integration of the European Union (EU) leading to the weakening of the traditional sovereign state status (especially after the Euro replaced national currencies), and the increasing economic and political importance of the region, the Catalan nationalists had a clear vision of “what role an independent Catalonia would play in the region,” that is, to be the “Catalonia of the EU” instead of the “Catalonia of Spain.”

The role of European market integration itself is to maximize regional comparative advantages through a process of market regulation of specialized division of labor and multiple demands among regions. In an environment where the definition of the state is blurred, some regional economies, such as Catalan, have achieved success relative to other regions in the country. Regional autonomists and even nationalists can naturally use this as an actual bargaining factor against the sovereign state. The Catalan independence party Junts pel Sí is precisely a political vehicle for this logic. Of course, this also has to do with Catalonia’s position as a bridgehead location for many European companies facing the entire Iberian peninsula market. In any case, its wealth on paper and its position in the European economic chain is enough for supporters of independence to ignore the fact that this comfort presupposes that the whole of Spain participates in the European market as a member of the EU. In reality, Catalonia may never become an independent member state of the EU, but at least its political aspirations are clear. This is an irreplaceable cornerstone for the long-term cohesion of this leaderless struggle.

It is this kind of subjectivity and long-term imagination that enables the Catalan movement to overcome one difficulty after another. Although a spontaneous “independence referendum” was already held in 2014 that was also considered illegal by the Spanish government, it was also won by the independent faction. (The Catalan government never disclosed the voter turnout but only provided preliminary figures, which indicated that about 41% of voters cast their ballots, of which 80% were in favor of independence). However, the independence faction lost the majority of the votes in the 2015 regional elections due to the split of the radicals and a corruption scandal during Junts pel Sí's administration. Instead, the pro-unification and pro-corporate Ciudadanos Party rose from nine seats in the last election to 25 seats, garnering 10.3% more support from voters than in the previous election. In the end, it was Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), a hawkish left-wing pro-Catalan independence political party that advocates withdrawal from the Eurozone and “nationalization” of Catalan companies, that gave the independence faction, together with Junts pel Sí, a majority of seats in the regional parliament. The defeat of one election and the conflict of political lines did not dampen the enthusiasm for resistance. Even recently, the Catalan independence movement still cannot be exterminated even by fire.

Everything seems to be the situation in Hong Kong over the past year or so, and even the battle between valiant and pan-democracy lines is exactly the same. However, the people of Hong Kong have never had such a clear vision of “the future role of Catalan’s role in Europe.” The closest thing is the building of an international charter city as a new base for Hongkongers in Ireland, throwing the original core of Hong Kong’s financial industry into Europe. However, there is no room for discussion even with this proposal.

Supporting students, buying from yellow shops, condemning police brutality, etc. are just part of the emotions expressed by the democrats. What can really define and support the protests in Hong Kong needs an international positioning and imagination that is based on the “Hong Kong people” as the core and should at least be theoretically possible. Rather than “kindly” reminding our Thai friends to “be wary of unnecessary sacrifices” online, we should spend more time thinking about the ark that can really carry Hong Kong people to the promised land.

(Tom Wan Tsz Hin, Research Director in European Politics at the Global Studies Institute in Hong Kong)

