No politics in prayers｜Andy Ho

Recent damaging developments in the education field have put teachers and school administers on their toes. The way a religious education lesson was conducted at a well-known secondary school in Kowloon Tong has offered some food for thoughts.

A few days ago, all its Form 1 students were asked to come up with a personal prayer of between 50 to 70 words as their homework for the week. The Bible is, of course, peppered with stories of prayers. The teacher recounted in particular those by Noah in the Genesis. She then gave out the writing assignment.

This was in fact a thoughtful exercise. It did not only align with the school’s Catholic background, it also gave students ample room for reflections on themselves, their society and the world at large.

In the Catholic tradition, there are four basic types of prayer under the acronym ACTS: Adoration, Contrition, Thanksgiving, Supplication. For a 13-year-old, it may suffice to say that a prayer is a heartful conversation with God in which one could ask for some favors. The Bible is peppered with stories on prayers. None of them has hinted that there are taboos not to be raised with the Almighty.

In explaining what was expected from their prayers, the teacher’s key message was direct: “No politics please.” She did not elaborate. What she meant, in not so many words, was that the students should stay clear of issues in their writing that could be remotely construed as a violation of the national security law.

It could, otherwise, spell trouble for both the teacher and the school. For instance, praying for the release of the 12 Hong Kong young activists arrested by China on their way to Taiwan might be deemed grossly inappropriate.

A culture of complaints against teachers have taken root over the past couple of years. There were 57,291 teachers in the primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong at the beginning of the last school year. The Education Bureau has received a total of 247 complaints against teachers from June last year to August 2020.

Legal offences aside, the accusations ranged from hate speech and advocacy of violence on social media to biased and inappropriate teaching materials. The authority has so far issued reprimand letters, written warnings, written advice and verbal reminders to 21, 12, 19 and 18 teachers respectively.

In the most prominent case, a teacher from the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong was disqualified from teaching for life for allegedly promoting the notion of Hong Kong independence via the teaching materials he had prepared for Primary 5 pupils. The case is under appeal. The Professional Teachers' Union is poised to take the bureau to court to clear the teacher’s name.

A name and shame campaign is conspicuously underway against teachers seen as leaning against the establishment. Former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has sought a judicial review to force the bureau to identify teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over last year’s anti-government protests.

Elizabeth Quat Pui-fan of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong went a step further. On Wednesday, she demanded in the Legislative Council that the identities of the teachers and their schools under investigation be disclosed.

Earlier, at a closed-door meeting at China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, legislator Janius Ho Kwan-yiu called for actions to bring in line three sectors that he has found guilty of fanning the flame of pro-democracy protests. The education sector was singled out as one of the “three big mountains” that have to be leveled. The other two are the judiciary and the social service profession.

The political and psychological pressure on educators is mounting. Many on campus have reacted with typical over-correction. They do not just seek to avoid overstepping the political red line in class, they simply shun politics in general.

It is not uncommon for educators elsewhere to use current, sensitive political issues to teach children how to pray. World Vision has recommended six ways to pray for the country during the election. Against a toxic political backdrop, it suggested that adults can pray with children for politicians to be blessed with, for example, “listening ears and soft hearts.”

Prayers can be political and not confrontational. Some of our teachers have opted for an easy way out. “No politics please” is in their eyes the trouble-free approach. This has gone against some principles in the fundamentals of a liberal education. However, as a meme popular among local youngsters goes, “It is what it is.”

It has turned out that the teacher’s instruction was heeded. None of the 200-odd students in the form has ventured into the political no-go zone in their homework. Political catchphrases such as independence, liberation and revolution was nowhere to be found. Lesson taught.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

