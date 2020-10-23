Another fierce debate 60 years later | On Yu

Whether it is called the “swing states” or “key states,” whether it is the electoral or popular votes, whether you are supporting Trump or Biden, what we can all be sure of right now, is that this presidential election fight would be so brutal, no one would know who wins it until the last man standing. Biden from the Democrats still leads eight-to-nine percentage points early this week in the national poll. However in the six swing states, although Biden is leading against Trump, the difference is even smaller than Hilary Clinton’s lead four years ago. The cruel truth that the Democrats are dreading is approaching. Those who are old enough would have witnessed such similar bloody bare-knuckle fights 60 years ago: that was the presidential election in 1960, when Kennedy from the Democrats beat the then Vice President Nixon from the Republicans and took the White House.

In this election, Kennedy has 112,827 more popular votes than Nixon. It looks like a large number, but there were 68 million Americans who voted that year, and the number of votes Kennedy and Nixon received were 34,220,984 and 34,108,157 respectively. This alone cannot reflect how fierce the election fight in 1960 was: Nixon won in 26 states and Kennedy 22; Nixon had 219 electoral votes and Kennedy 303. Looking back at the American history of presidential elections, there were two candidates who got more electoral votes but fewer states yet still won the presidential seat: one is Kennedy in 1960, another one is Carter in 1976.

Nixon was full of confidence before the 1960 election but had met his Waterloo. He was very upset but could only admit defeat as it was a democratic election. Two years later, Nixon returned and competed in the California gubernatorial election but lost again. He felt that the news media had ruined him and lashed out at the reporters the day the election result was revealed by saying, “I leave you gentlemen now. And you will now write it. You will interpret it. That’s your right. But as I leave you, I want you to know: just think how much you’re going to be missing. You don’t have Nixon to kick around anymore. Because, gentlemen, this is my last press conference.”

Did Nixon react in such a way because he lost in the California gubernatorial election? Maybe. Some believed that Nixon’s rage was still about the battle with Kennedy in 1960. During this election, which was seen as the most fierce presidential election in the modern U.S., the cunning Nixon seemed to have all the bad luck coming at him: a messy TV debate; won the states but lost in the electoral votes; and the media’s focus on Kennedy, the new generation, had annoyed him. But Nixon had been around, and after six years, he returned to the presidential election campaign, took over 31 million votes and 31 states, and beat democratic candidate Hubert Humphrey and independent candidate George Wallace. Afterward, the press conference for Nixon went on as usual and was still being questioned and criticized by the media every now and again.

We cannot compare the election in 1960 with 2020 because they are in a completely different time frame. But they are similar in terms of the intensity of the fights. People remember, there was only a 0.17 percentage point difference in the popular votes between the two candidates, and the strange results on the electoral votes. Even without having read the book The Making of the President 1960 by Theodore White, the Americans who had experienced the election first hand would remember not only who won who lost, but also the groundbreaking TV debate and series of topics including Kennedy’s suggestion on Taiwan to abandon Quemoy and Matsu and only defend Formosa. The words “Quemoy and Matsu” also became the key terms during the election. These are what memorable in the 1960 election. The new generation represented by Kennedy and his “New Frontier” policy was another focal point but it is unrelated to the election.

The election in 2020 is even more cut-throat; it is a war on ideology in which nearly every American take part. None of the previous presidential elections have shown such confrontational nature. When Reagan challenged Carter in 1980, some commented that was a war of left against right. It was actually a conservative party against an immature side of southern liberals, with the main subjects concentrating on the social welfare system and reducing restrictions on businesses. Carter’s left is actually with double quotation marks. It is true that Reagan’s eight years have changed the U.S., the American roots of the Republicans after the Vietnam war had become a strong ideology. When Bill Clinton won the election in 1992, he, although a Democrat, was already taking a mellower route. Since then until the election in 2016, all the “brutal election fights” described by the commentary were at most about the fights on topics.

Four years after the 2016 election, the Democrats, or the liberals of the society, are determined to overthrow the right-turning Trump. This is not just a confrontation between two social policies, but two different ideologies. The Republicans have the home advantage. Even their milder members are behind Trump when facing the attacks from the Democrats, because their major interest is to keep their seats and not debating about the White House’s policies. In this fight, the elites of the Democrats are also geared up for the battle and willing to put their reputation at stake, including the U.S. liberal media. Few days after “Biden’s Email gate” broke out, the moderately pro-Republicans Wall Street Journal Editorial Board published an editorial with the first line, “most of the media is ignoring the emails found in Hunter Biden’s laptop, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t news.” Is it a warning for the fellow media workers or a lament, or both?

Trump and Biden will have another debate on Friday morning Hong Kong time. This time, the host can mute whoever breaks the rules. Muting as a means to control the situation of an electoral debate was definitely unthinkable when the first TV debate between candidates was launched in 1960.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play