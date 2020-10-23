Editorial: US audits biggest diplomatic flop in 90 years | Apple Daily HK

By Li Ping

The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) is to be held next week. On the official agenda, the meeting will review the 14th Five-Year Plan. However, history has frequently demonstrated that leadership and successor changes have occurred in the Fifth Plenary Session, therefore the world is scrutinizing more at these personnel developments, especially whether the CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping will deploy permanent governance or arrange for successors. By the same token, the U.S. has issued a warning to Xi Jinping’s ambitions upon reviewing the biggest failure of foreign policy in 90 years. There is also a petition circulated online requesting that Beijing’s Tsinghua University be renamed to Xi Jinping University.

The CCP made the decision to convene the Fifth Plenary Session before the U.S. presidential election rather than after. Rather than saying that it wants to show how its policies toward the U.S. will not be affected by the election, it is more of an admittance that whether President Trump will be re-elected, the U.S. policy of appeasement of the CCP is a thing of the past. As a matter of fact, the tone of global besiegement of the CCP is set, and regardless of how Xi Jinping reiterates reform and opening up, or stresses that China will not seek hegemony, it would be difficult to gain the trust of the international community.

U.S. National Security Advisor O’Brien penned an article on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday which was titled “How China Threatens American Democracy”. The article pointed out that the U.S. has believed for decades that the democratization of China was only a matter of time, that once there is economic freedom, political democratization would follow. This was a grave mistake, one that was “a miscalculation that stands as the greatest failure of U.S. foreign policy since the 1930s.” He also said that the CCP’s ideological expansion agenda extends far beyond China’s borders and therefore represents a threat to the idea of democracy itself, including the U.S. “Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions for control are not limited to the people of China.”

O’Brien went back to the American foreign policy in the 1930s, which was before World War II, suggesting that the failure of the CCP’s policy was a more serious err than that of Japan and Germany; and the CCP’s threat to the civilized world is also greater than that of Japan and Germany. O’Brien pointed out that Xi Jinping regards himself as the successor of Stalin, and the CCP is trying to dominate the world’s political thought. What he said was no different from yet another warning to the democratic countries.

This warning slapped onto the CCP and Xi Jinping may not have been directed at the Fifth Plenary Session of the CCP, but Change.org, an online petition platform, has a new joint petition to rename Tsinghua University to Xi Jinping University. Whether this was a prank or a genuine praise towards Xi, it was undoubtedly meant for the Fifth Plenary Session, except the aim of weakening or enhancing Xi Jinping’s reputation is debatable.

At the onset of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the CCP, the Politburo has deliberated and promulgated the “Work Regulations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China”, and ordered the Central Committee to ensure “two safeguards” (firmly safeguard the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core), clearly to ensure Xi Jinping’s control of the party’s power in terms of organization and procedures. This leads to the speculation that the Fifth Plenary Session of the CCP may involve highly controversial issues or decisions which might involve the arrangement for Xi Jinping to establish permanent governance.

The “Xi Jinping University” proposal is about thought control and Xi’s reputation. The initiator of the Xi Jinping University petition claimed that by changing the name of Xi Jinping’s alma mater to Xi Jinping University, it will establish the notion that “in the South, we have Sun Yat-sen University, and in the North, we have Xi Jinping University; in the front, there is Sun Yat-sen’s Three Principles of the People, and from it stands Xi Jinping’s Communist ideologies.” Some netizens responded that “in the U.S., there is George Washington University, and in North Korea, there is Kim Il Sung University. Why does China not deserve a Xi Jinping University?”

Although there is skepticism around whether this proposal was backed and signed by well-known Chinese and foreign scholars, the reaction from netizens also brings a hint of ridicule. However, the Central Committee of the CCP has already approved the establishment of 10 Xi Jinping Thought Research Centers in key universities, provinces, and cities as early as in 2017, and has recently incorporated Xi Jinping Thought into universities' curriculum and established Xi Jinping Diplomacy Research Centers. There is clearly minimal attempt to conceal the intention of controlling the people’s thoughts, or the ambition of using Xi Jinping Thought to guide the reform of global governance, to dominate the community of shared destiny of humankind. As such, there is no room for reconciliation between the conflict of values and interests of China and the U.S.

