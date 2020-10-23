Chinese double loop and novel infrastructure – a long war｜Liu Meng-chun

In face of the trade war with the U.S. and rambling of pneumonia pandemic, under the escalating influence of geopolitical factors, China is undergoing an unprecedented upheaval. With increasing unknown variables derived from the international situation, mainland China is planning to handle the upheaval by staging “a long war”, proposing speeding up formulation of a strategy to “prioritize internal loop with mutual-promotion between domestic and international economies in double loop”, which is aimed at securing its internal economy, as well as sustaining its external development.

“The 14th Five Year Plan”(2021-2025) is expected to leverage “double loop” as the major strategy of development, devising a new circulation system that integrates into the global economy through strengthening the functions of domestic economic circulation.

In order to alleviate the influence of its inadequate external demand and dependence on external supply chains, and maintain the stability and competitiveness of its industry chains and supply chains, mainland China lays particular emphasis on internal loop to strengthen its economic “self-circulation”, despite being named a strategy of double loop.

By doing so, it can especially upgrade its capacity of independent technological innovations, establishing complete domestic industry chains for raw materials, manufacturing and distribution. In the meantime, mainland China also proactively scales up opening to the outside world, which constitutes a gravitational field to draw in foreign merchandise as well as essential resources so as to establish sound relations derived from mutual promotion between the internal and international loop.

The crux of probing into the double loop driven by mainland China is to understand how it releases the latent capacity of its internal demand to push through its economic reform, upgrade of its technological innovations and industries. After all, enhancement in people’s living standard is one of the crucial dimensions.

Besides, it is worth noting that meanwhile mainland China is proactively driving “novel infrastructure” that collocates with the “double loop” strategy. The so-called novel infrastructure, different from the conventional infrastructure model - “railways, highways and airports”, is basically encapsulated in three major dimensions – basic information facilities, basic convergence facilities and basic innovative facilities, including seven major realms - construction of 5G base stations, new-energy car charging piles, big data center, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, ultra-high-voltage electricity transmission, inter-city express links and rail transport.

The policy to drive “novel infrastructure” is aimed at improving the capacity of independent technological innovations so as to provide transformation and upgrade of industries with technological and hardware support. It is surmised that it is conducive to driving internal loop, balancing regional developments, speeding up digital migration of the society, apart from brushing up the quality of supply and demand and altering the efficiency of kinetic energy of economic development.

Even so, it is still difficult and challenging for mainland China to drive the double loop and novel infrastructure. First of all, the prerequisite for developing internal loop is to get rid of hindrances to circulation like regional protectionism, industries barriers, domestic monopolies and especially gaps between cities and rural areas, and the disparity in people’s incomes in different regions in mainland China, all of which might make the latent capacity of demand released not as satisfactory as it is expected.

Another wave of substitution of red supply chains

Furthermore, U.S.-China conflicts abate exchange of technologies overseas, increasing costs of exploring industry technologies and slowing down progression of technologies upgrade. Worst still, the novel infrastructure, basically capital-oriented and technology-intensive, is deemed public goods by the public opinion in mainland China, hence highly dependent on project loans from local governments in the early stage. However, since it pertains to the realm of new industry, the immense uncertainty of the prospect of novel infrastructure will increase the investment risk. What’s more, various cities in mainland China are scrambling for resources, which might lead to wastage caused by overlapping investments, resulting in ill effects of excess manufacturing capacity, or more seriously, triggering off a new wave of debt crisis among local governments. Moreover, while the development of and investment in novel infrastructure are mainly predominated by central enterprises and large-scale local state-enterprises, room for small and medium private enterprises is limited, which might escalate “guo jin min tui” - “the state enterprises advance, the private sectors retreat”, and lead to market monopolies.

Generally speaking, the new “double loop” strategy coupled with “novel infrastructure” adopted by mainland China will usher in another round of adjustment to economic development its model. If it is successful to a certain extent, mainland China will embrace a huge market of internal consumption demand, complete development of industry chains and ascendancy of technology forces, which will change the ecology of international industries and global economy. It can be anticipated that it will not only impact the economic and trade model of division of labor across the strait, but also induce the possibility of global redistribution of Taiwanese industries and enterprises.

In terms of its influence on Taiwanese enterprises, those concerned should pay close attention to the fact that implementation of double loop and novel infrastructure resulting in another wave of substitution of red supply chains will become a challenge to be dealt with in Taiwanese technology industries. Not only will those Taiwanese enterprises dependent on internal demand in China be confronted with fiercer competition in China, but also forced to integrate into the red supply chains, or speed up establishing the supply chain relations concerning services provided to the local clients, hence deepening localization of their operations.

On the other hand, those Taiwanese enterprises dependent on markets outside China will speed up transferring their businesses back to Taiwan or to other places overseas for diversification purpose. As such, it will be a critical point of time for Taiwanese enterprises to be transformed, upgraded and highly internationalized. In sum, with the “double loop strategy and novel infrastructure” in action, the global supply chains are moving towards the stage of disintegration and restructuring. Taiwanese industries had better come up with a strategy to win over a crucial position before it is too late.

(Liu Meng-chun, Director of the First Research Division of Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play