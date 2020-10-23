Political process or political show?｜Hang Zhi

In constitutional politics, a parliament is the center of politics. For a long time, Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has been playing the role of a National Assembly due to historical reasons. Since Taiwan became a democracy, the Yuan’s importance has been growing. However, because of the authoritarian legacy, we have to wait for history to tell us whether our Yuan’s role has shifted from that of a token parliament, as described by German sociologist Max Weber, to one that promotes “positive politics”.

According to Weber, in a sound system of parliamentary politics, a strong parliament can play an active part in shaping the direction of political affairs and is the base for positive politics. This is the result of evolution of history. For a parliament to be a base for positive politics, the most important precondition is that the parliament has to be capable of becoming the center of the political process and not just a stage for political shows. If a parliament is merely a stage, it is a token parliament, playing host to “ineffective gatherings among the fastidious and those who think they know everything”.

No sign of progress

Regrettably, the residues of token parliament from the authoritarian era are still visible in Taiwan nearly 30 years after the first congressional elections and after nine elections have been held. The most notable residue is the “state affairs forum”, which still features an overall questioning session and looks more and more like an entertainment show, with all the placards, banners and props on display. Those attending the event simply want to have their appearance captured by TV news or on the internet. As for the political process, which is at the core of positive politics, these people cannot care less.

This problem is best explained by the Kuomintang(KMT)'s recent performance. They oppose the decision of Tsai Ing-wen’s government to open the country to American pork. In theory, it makes sense for the opposition party to do something against the decision, something between a political show and the political process. But the KMT has gone too far. Apart from boycotting the government’s policy address, the party has vowed to disband the cabinet. Two members have even come up with the whimsical idea of floating a bill on the dismissal of administrative officers. The idea failed to materialize as one of the KMT members could not get the support of other opposition parties and did not have enough votes, while the other is not a legislator. What do the antics of this seeming farce imply?

One wonders if the KMT, which had been in power for years, has become all muddle-headed with only poor governance ideas, so that it has to let its members put up messy performances regarding certain issues. The issue concerning U.S. pork has spanned different Taiwanese administrations. Both Taiwan and the U.S. are well aware of each other’s concerns. The KMT is putting on a zero-sum fight against U.S. pork, but at the same time it has proposed to resume diplomatic relations with the U.S. and is urging the U.S. military to help defend Taiwan. Is this the kind of policy thinking that a political party with years of experience in power should have? To put it plainly, it is just a political show.

The KMT surely knows that even if it has the support of other opposition parties, it can at best put forward a bill, and the chance of the cabinet disbanding is zero. Still, the KMT chose to push the idea, as it has to put on a political show. The problem is that this simply cannot fulfill the objective associated with the political process, which is for a party’s policy proposals to turn into real policies or strengthen the party’s political clout, so that it can eventually win voters' trust and take power.

Overthrowing the cabinet is a very serious political matter. At the core of this call is trust. Yet the call is a double-edged sword and may well be accompanied by the dissolution of the parliament so that all sides can build trust again. In reality, the chance of the current cabinet being overthrown is nearly zero. Therefore, the opposition party can only rely on the political process to win trust from voters.

In the parliament, the most important part of the political process involves a party weakening people’s trust in its rival party and reinforcing its own political strength through debates and political negotiations. Unfortunately, the lingering residues of token parliament mean the continuation of the practice of an opposition party preventing the premier from giving his first policy address. There has yet to be any sign of progress despite the Democratic Progressive Party replaced the KMT as the ruling party. The prevalence of political shows will impede evolution of the political process.

The current Legislative Yuan has formed the Constitutional Amendment Committee and also the Legislature Relocation Committee. Amending the constitution and relocating the Legislative Yuan are big political issues on which a consensus is not easy to reach. It remains to be seen whether all these will be part of an arduous political process or a boisterous political show. Perhaps we can get to see how the parliament gets rid of the token parliament and establish a strong parliament powered by positive politics.

(Hang Zhi, political commentator and former secretary-general of the National Security Council of Taiwan)

---------------------------------

