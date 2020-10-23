Don’t overdo epidemic prevention | Kwan Cheuk-chiu

The third wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong is nearly over, but Carrie Lam’s administration is still reluctant to relax the four-person limit on public groups. With that said, the government will instead loosen social distancing measures from Friday onwards to expand the allowable size of local tourism groups to 30 people and wedding participants to 50 people. Team sports at swimming pools will also be exempted from the group gathering ban of four people. In fact, Hong Kong has seen a low number of daily locally-transmitted infections in the past few days, as such, it is unreasonable for the SAR government to maintain the four-person restriction on public gatherings. Although there are still new reports of locally transmitted cases with untraceable sources, according to the “asymmetric S-curve” model adopted by the author to track the infectious disease, the local epidemic situation is almost completely under control. There is room for the government to slightly relax the public gathering restrictions, so as to prevent the already stagnant economy from worsening.

However, judging from the recent repeated warnings from Carrie Lam and senior officials in charge of public health that the fourth wave of the epidemic is expected to land next month, it seems that the government will unlikely relax the four-person restriction on group gatherings in the next few months. Will there really be an outbreak of the fourth wave of the epidemic? To be honest, the author does not own a crystal ball, so I cannot make accurate predictions of the future. With that said, I can say with certainty that if the government can step up efforts to enhance epidemic prevention works at the border, the probability of an outbreak of the fourth wave is extremely low.

It remains to be seen whether the Carrie Lam Administration indeed has the prophetic foresight to predict the epidemic situation. However, the fact that the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, South Korea and other countries where appropriate epidemic prevention measures have been taken, is limited precisely proves that epidemic prevention measures do not need to go overboard to be effective. In that case, as long as we can strike a proper balance between epidemic prevention and economic measures, the Hong Kong economy will survive.

Many experts in infectious disease/epidemiology have now made references to the real-time effective reproductive number for local cases, that is the actual transmissibility of the virus at a specified time. This refers to the average number of secondary cases per one case at any given time under the implementation of epidemic prevention interventions. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the effective reproduction number of COVID-19 in Hong Kong has successfully signaled the occurrence of three outbreaks. However, in late September, it had also set off a false alarm, wrongly predicting that a fourth wave had already emerged. For Carrie Lam, this was probably a good reason to uphold or even further tighten the public gathering restrictions. Unfortunately, this false alarm reflected that the reproductive statistic model is too sensitive, and it has caused a miscalculation problem in the formulation of epidemic prevention policy.

Speaking of going overboard with epidemic prevention measures, last week, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of the University of Hong Kong proposed to make it mandatory for all people with mild symptoms to be tested. The author has reservations about Dr. Yuen’s proposal because one obvious counterproductive effect is that some people with mild symptoms may delay medical consultation as they do not want to be forced to be tested. It is also possible that the person may still have normal social activities before seeking a doctor. These situations will in turn increase the risk of infection. Once the above-mentioned problems occur, wouldn’t that be making good intentions into a bad thing?

(Kwan Cheuk Chiu, economist, director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

