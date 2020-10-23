Can reformed Shenzhen be yesterday’s Hong Kong?｜Poon Siu To

Xi Jinping showed up at a celebrating ceremony for the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone the other day, giving an order to speed up the integration of the Pearl River Delta regions, for which Shenzhen is tasked with being the head of the unification, hence its status soaring high and the city engaging in various reforms in no time. A few days after Xi left, the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC) released the first batch of 40 items about delegation of power to Shenzhen, empowering the city with more autonomy in the reform. Interestingly enough, development of advanced technologies aside, the reform of legal system, finance and professional services are all directed towards what Hong Kong had used to possess before the city was crushed. In other words, the new reform direction of Shenzhen is “hongkongization”!

Beyond any doubt, in the trend of centralization of state power under Xi in recent years, Xi acting in a diametrically opposite way to delegate powers of scope and scale rarely seen to Shenzhen appears to be his huge wager placed on Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area in an attempt to get away from the plight where China is besieged by numerous countries.

The reform goes counter to Xi’s thought

The NDRC issued “The Plan on Implementing Pilot Comprehensive Reforms to Build Shenzhen into a Pioneering Demonstration Area of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics (2020-2025)”, with the emphasis laid on the hope for establishing an excellent system to protect the innovation industry and promote development of the financial industry, inclusive of allowing of enterprises issuing Chinese Depository Receipts, strengthening protection of intellectual property rights, imitating Hong Kong to establish an individual insolvency system, permitting Shenzhen to issue entry visas to people with special skills at its discretion, setting up an international arbitration centre, improving efficiency and transparency of private equity funds management and opening up the communication industry. If Shenzhen is requested to help China flee the plight the country is in, further development and drawing in foreign capitals are necessary, but not that easy. More importantly, it goes counter to what Xi is thinking about, valuing and planning to develop. Since Xi had the power in his grip, he has been ditching the reform and opening policy put forward by Deng Xiaoping one step at a time, and going back to Mao Zedong’s course. The party is now at the wheel again, not only of the society and people’s livelihood, but also economic affairs and enterprises. The state enterprises advance; the private sectors retreat; party committees are set up in enterprises; party committee secretaries become the ones in charge again. It is exactly the same as the situation before 1980s. Furthermore, Xi’s nationalistic sentiments and antagonism against the U.S. and Europe are reflected by his economic, trade and foreign investment policies. As a result, private enterprises remove investment; foreign enterprises withdraw capitals; China is mired in a plight by its wolf-warrior diplomacy. At the end of the day, the international community distrusts Xi. Now the Shenzhen reform goes counter to Xi, trying to establish a business-friendly environment that tabs into the international community, which involves retreating government powers and reforming legal system, in a bid to win over confidence from overseas in the rule of law and judiciary in Shenzhen. Otherwise, how is it possible to establish an international arbitration centre and a world-class stock exchange? How does it draw in people of high calibre from the world? Yet, all of these go against Xi! In order to break away from the predicament, is Xi bound to give the green light at all costs to the Shenzhen reform that is anti-Xi?

The irony is that while he is doing it by hook or crook to make a U-turn to reform Shenzhen into the yesterday’s Hong Kong, he crushed by himself the excellent separation of powers, judiciary and civil society in Hong Kong, which were the cornerstone of the city’s success, as well as the reason why it was embraced and even highly praised by the international community.

Though the reform direction of Shenzhen is spot on, it is a mission impossible. Firstly, while the international community has extraordinarily little trust in China, no one believes Shenzhen is able to establish a system different to those of other provinces and cities which are manipulated by the party, let alone its genuinely protecting intellectual property rights with the means Hong Kong used to adopt, and a stock market operating according to international norms. Worse still, no one believes Beijing will continue to let it loose on the granted autonomy and its judiciary can shake off Beijing. Indeed, substituting Hong Kong with a reformed Shenzhen is like knocking at an open door! As long as the characteristics of Hong Kong are attentively preserved instead of devastating the city out of ignorance and arrogance, not only can the place help the country get out of the woods, but also assist Shenzhen in engaging in a reform directed to different markets and the outside world, which definitely yields twice the result with half the effort. Now that Hong Kong is turning into the present Shenzhen and Shenzhen will not turn into the yesterday’s Hong Kong, both are getting their way in what would clearly be a lose-lose situation!

(Poon Siu To, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

