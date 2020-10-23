That’s what Xi said: notes on a very important speech in Shenzhen｜Kevin Carrico

Last week, during a speech by Great Chairman Xi Jinping marking the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, numerous Hong Kong officials massively embarrassed themselves by studiously taking notes on the speech from their front row seats.

The note taking is embarrassing not only because it is a waste of energy: of course, the full text of the speech will be published immediately. It is embarrassing because nothing of even the slightest degree of substance was said in the speech on which they were taking notes.

This note-taking is not done, however, for the purposes of remembering substantive points: it is done for the purpose of creating an impression that there are in fact substantive points to remember.

Within CCP political culture, every speech by a leading comrade needs to be an important speech (zhongyao jianghua). The main issue with this framing is that nothing of any importance is ever actually said: these speeches are always a meandering mix of self-congratulatory taking credit for past achievements and empty sloganeering regarding future achievements.

On account of this fundamental emptiness, the importance of the speech is supplementally acted out in a ritualized political performance: careful listening, head nodding, diligent note-taking, and after the fact declarations of the great importance of the speech.

If this practice of diligent note taking appears foreign to Hong Kong residents, it can provide a timely reminder that they are in fact being ruled by a foreign colonial power that has usurped their political and legal institutions.

Below, I share a satirical glimpse at one senior Hong Kong official’s notebook, so that we can all receive a proper education on the important points that they took away from this very important speech.

October 14, 2020- notes on Xi Dada’s Shenzhen speech

Xi said: Setting up the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone is a glorious innovation by the Party and the nation in advancing reform and opening and socialist modernization… An essential lesson from Shenzhen’s forty years of history is that we must maintain the Party’s leadership in the development of this special economic zone, and keep the zone developing in the right direction.

My thoughts: What a glorious innovation by the Party to permit people to engage in trade without the risk of being struggled to death by a mob of angry Red Guards. Without Shenzhen’s pioneering example, where would Hong Kong be today?

This is all thanks to the Party, I guess. As Xi says, the most important lesson to take away from a city where the Party took a less controlling approach to economic matters is the need for the Party to control all matters.

I suppose this is an example of dialectical thinking?

Xi said: Reform… reform… reform… reform…

My thoughts: It would be fun to take a shot of baijiu every time he says reform, but I might end up missing the train back to Hong Kong.

So, reform is clearly an essential keyword for the motherland. Interesting fact: they have been reforming for forty years now, which is actually longer than the history of the Maoist system that they claim to be reforming.

The reform has gone on so long that the latest developments in reform have begun to reform away from earlier reforms, yet are still celebrated as reform. Consider, for example, the abandonment of term limits for the Chairman, the reinsertion of Party control into private enterprise, or the reassertion of absolute Party control over the media. That’s some reform for you!

It’s almost as if reform is a completely meaningless word that just legitimizes whatever the Party chooses to do at any particular moment.

If anyone ever criticizes anything that I do, I should probably just say that I was doing a “reform” and it will be fine.

Xi said: Not only will we continue to administer a Special Economic Zone, but we will also administer it better, and administer it to a higher level.

My thoughts: This guy is a genius with a capital G: the type of leader the world needs. Xi not only says that the Special Economic Zone will continue, but that it will be administered better and to a higher level.

Without great leaders like Chairman Xi, no one would have ever thought of administering Shenzhen better. The primary function of a CCP official seems to be making the painfully obvious appear revelatory. Very important work!

Xi said: We must make full use of the platforms for important Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau cooperation, so as to attract more Hong Kong and Macau youths to come to the Mainland to study, work, and live, promoting expanded interaction, comprehensive exchange, and deeper integration between the young people of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, so as to enhance the centripetal pull of the motherland.

My thoughts: The sheer length of these run-on sentences is a testament to the strength of the motherland.

Xi is clearly serious about the bringing more Hong Kong youths to China. However, the way he has gone about it is not right. We know that Chairman Xi is working hard to build the motherland into Western North Korea, but we do need to tell him that the Pyongyang approach of kidnapping and detaining people to bring them to China, as he did with those twelve young people, is not helpful. The motherland needs to find a way to bring Hong Kong youths there willingly.

Xi said: The Shenzhen Special Economic Zone will need to persist in its policy of “grabbing with both hands, and grabbing hard,” so as to hand in an excellent examination sheet on the development of material civilization and spiritual civilization.

My thoughts: I am still somewhat new to all of this, but is “grabbing with both hands, and grabbing hard” a reference to UK Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s pioneering insights in Marxist foot fetishism theory?

I will continue to study these insights, aspiring to not only to grab Xi’s wisdom with both hands, but also to grab it hard. Such is the spirit of reform and opening, just as alive and well today as it was four decades ago.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University)

