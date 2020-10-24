Editorial: Will a Biden presidency pull the US-Sino strings?｜Apple Daily HK

by Fong Yuen

After Donald Trump succumbed to the Wuhan Virus, mainland China fell into a celebratory mode. They all said that he was done for, and would not live for the election. Who knew the world is not done with him yet, and he’s good as new after recovering.

Trump is not you and me. He is a typical American cowboy. Confident and combative, he takes risks and is not one to admit defeat; he does not follow rules, looks at the big picture, and does not dwell on small details. He is arrogant. He yells and he praises. Sometimes he blabs, but other times he does keep promises; he is performative, and his presidency is like a reality TV show. Like a man child, but also an aggressive boxer.

The American left hates him, but if there is no Trump to clean up the influence of the CCP, the U.S. would have been very different today. The CCP has given the American Left what they want, the greed of the business people and the hypocrisy of the intellectuals. The CCP stole a march on the U.S., and almost overthrew the U.S. political ecology. The U.S. produced a Trump, who struck a balance in American politics, and put a stop to the CCP’s greedy eyes.

This presidential election has been weird. Biden leads the polls but has no charisma, Trump charges like a bull but lacks in the polls. No one can tell who the last man standing will be. The CCP hopes that Trump will be defeated and Biden will be easier to handle; if Biden is elected, would the US-Sino relations flip around completely?

A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center recently found that 73% of Americans hate the CCP, reaching an unprecedented severity. America is a democratic society, where the people’s opinion is above everything and not to be neglected, let alone fight it.

The CCP took advantage of the U.S. in trade, disrupted the U.S. political ecology, stole the fruits of high tech development, and even caused the Wuhan Virus rampage. Moreover, the CCP oppresses its people on the inside, conducts racial and cultural extermination of ethnic minorities, suppresses the Hong Kong democratic movement, threatens Taiwan by force, and implements its external expansion wolf-warrior policy. All of these horrific actions are getting no one’s sympathy.

The American government exists for the people. The U.S. is a giant ship with the president as the captain, and the people as the shipowners. What cargo the ship carries and where to sail towards are not up to the captain but to the shipowner. No matter who takes the White House, one must follow the public opinion. Going against public opinion would only bring about suffering. For this first reason, even if Biden is elected, the U.S.-Sino relations are unlikely to have fundamental improvements.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties have their established social foundations and their specific political leanings, but neither party can deviate from public opinion and act as they please. Traditionally, the Democrats are also anti-Communist. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has long been concerned about the human rights situation in China, and recently, Hillary Clinton also said that the CCP is the main enemy. The Democrats hate Trump not because he opposes the CCP, but because he sits on the presidential throne.

Many bills related to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang were passed unanimously with support from both parties in the U.S. Congress, showing that the two parties have a fundamental consensus around U.S.-Sino relations. Sure Biden has a personal relationship with Xi Jinping, and even if both him and Kamala Harris are both looking out for their personal interests and gains, they would not be the decisive factor to the overall improvement of the U.S.-Sino relations.

The rift between the U.S. and the CCP lies in the fundamental conflicts of values. The fight between the U.S. and the CCP stems from competition for international strategic interests. No man can serve two masters. It is either that the CCP prospers and the U.S. withers, or that the CCP is weakened and the U.S. strengthens. The weakness of a president that damages the country is a crime. When a president fights courageously and the country benefits, he is a hero. Although parties have their private interests, the country is a shared common one. For this second reason, even if Biden is elected, the U.S.-Sino relations are unlikely to have fundamental improvements.

In the past six months, the U.S. government has been committed to forming a strategic alliance to besiege the CCP. Pompeo has been actively campaigning around the world to get support by appealing and enticing, and the results are apparent. At present, the Five Eyes Alliance is fully mobilized, the Asian mini-NATO has begun to take shape, ASEAN is not willing to be undermined, and the European Union is coming back together. The U.S. is getting ready to launch its “united front” based on universal values. Under this backdrop, if Biden is elected and immediately flirts with the CCP, he would be putting all of his allies at a disadvantage. If one’s stance is so wobbly, after instigating others to become the CCP’s enemy, you turn around to beg for peace, who in the world is going to listen to you anymore?

Every country has its own concerns. The U.S. presidential election is still an unknown, and choosing sides at this moment poses a huge risk. Countries are willing to declare their stance not because they have confidence in Trump, but because they have full faith in the U.S. long-term national policy. The U.S. is not one to betray its allies, and hence these allies are willing to fight alongside. For this third reason, even if Biden is elected, the U.S.-Sino relations are unlikely to have fundamental improvements.

The aforementioned are but logical reasoning, but with the recent scandal of Biden’s son, Hunter, even the father himself might be implicated. If the CCP has secret materials to blackmail Biden, the possibility that Biden will be recruited as the CCP’s puppet cannot be ruled out. If that is the case, whatever will happen to the U.S.-Sino relations, whatever will happen to the world situation, we will wait and see.

The people determine the course of the great ship of history, this is an inevitably of history. The captain might deviate from the course, this is an accident of history. Inevitably versus accident, on course and off course, in the end, we all reach the destination.

